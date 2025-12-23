AIxCrypto Establishes UAE Subsidiary and Obtains Web3 Operations License Approval to Support Global AI and Web3 Expansion

LOS ANGELES and ABU DHABI, UAE , Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIxCrypto Inc. (NASDAQ: AIXC, "AIxC" or the "Company") today announced the establishment of a regulated Web3-focused subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates ("UAE") and obtained Web3 license approval from local government, subject to final administrative processing.

Established in Ras Al Khaimah Innovation City, one of the UAE's most Web3-forward jurisdictions, AIxC's RAK Web3 operations license represents a foundational infrastructure decision—enhancing regulatory certainty, capital access, operational flexibility, and long-term scalability while positioning AIxC at the center of one of the world's most strategically important crypto hubs.

The strategic development marks key developments in:

1. Regulatory Legitimacy in a Globally Recognized Web3 Hub, Build a Solid Framework for Governance

The UAE has rapidly emerged is as a leading global center for blockchain and Web3 innovation. Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), a key emirate of the UAE, has positioned itself as premier, forward-looking jurisdiction for the digital asset economy through RAK Innovation City.

Securing a license in RAK provides clear operational framework for potential future activities including DeFi protocol development, DePin activity, and broader Web3 commercial activity.

For AIxCrypto, obtaining a RAK Web3 license:

Demonstrates strong business growth opportunity and jurisdictional discipline

Strengthens governance and supports robust corporate oversight; and

Supports long-term strategy to create a foundation for global partnerships and institutional grade operations.

These factors are materially important for investor relations, auditors, and long-term strategic partners.

2. Scalability for RWA, AI-Crypto, and DePIN Expansion

RAK's regulatory posture is notably technology-forward, particularly in areas such as:

Tokenized real-world assets (RWA)

AI × crypto infrastructure

infrastructure DePIN and data-driven networks

This aligns closely with AIXC's long-term strategic roadmap, without constraining the Company's vision.

3. Banking Partnership and Fiat–Crypto On-Ramp Access

A licensed entity in RAK provides the necessary compliance framework to::

establish partnerships with UAE and regional banking institutions

Access to regulated fiat rails (AED, USD, EUR)

Develop credibility with payment processors, custodians, and OTC desks

These capabilities are critical for treasury operations, fundraising activities, and engagement with enterprise counterparties.

4. Institutional & Sovereign Capital Signaling

The UAE, particularly RAK and Abu Dhabi, has become a major hub for sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and crypto-native investment funds.

AIXC's licensed presence signals:

Regulatory maturity

Jurisdictional seriousness

Long-term regional commitment

These factors are often key considerations for accessing Middle Eastern institutional capital.

5. Enables Token Issuance, DAO, and Foundation Structures

RAK's regulatory framework is well-suited for:

Token -issuing foundations

-issuing foundations DAO -adjacent governance entities

-adjacent governance entities Protocol labs and operating companies

This enables AIxC to achieve structural flexibility by separating:

Intellectual property

Governance

Treasury

Commercial operations, within a unified, compliant jurisdiction .

6. Enhanced Exchange, Custodian, and Partner Access

Many global exchanges, custodians, and Web3 infrastructure providers:

Prefer or require licensed counterparties

Maintain regional compliance and operational hubs in the UAE

A RAK license streamlines:

Exchange listings

Strategic integrations

Liquidity and infrastructure partnerships

7. Talent, Visa, and Physical Presence Advantages

RAK DAO enables:

Founder and employee residency visas

Physical office establishment

Long-term regional operations

This supports genuine ecosystem building — an important factor for credibility with regulators and investors.

"We are very excited about AIxC obtaining a Web3 license in Innovation City, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. This strategic development further strengthens our partnership with Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE, and lays a solid foundation for AIxC to expand and conduct Web3 and AI-driven digital-asset businesses on a global scale. We look forward to continuing to create value for our partners and to driving innovation at the intersection of Web2 and Web3."

— Jerry Wang, Co-CEO of AIxCrypto Inc.

About AIxCrypto:

AIxCrypto is a U.S.-Nasdaq listed company dedicated to building a world-leading ecosystem that integrates AI and blockchain while bridging Web2 and Web3. Its core products include the BesTrade DeAI Agent and the AIxC ecosystem products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

SOURCE AIxCrypto Inc.