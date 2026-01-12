AIxCrypto Launches AIxC Hub Ecosystem Platform; Inaugural S1 Arena Attracts Over 200,000 Participants in Five Days

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIxCrypto Inc. (NASDAQ: AIXC) announced the official launch of AIxC Hub, its core ecosystem engagement platform, and released initial operational metrics from its inaugural competitive season, S1 Arena. Since its launch on January 7, the platform, serving as the primary user gateway to the AIxC ecosystem, has attracted over 200,000 registered wallet addresses (participants), reflecting strong early user adoption.

AIxC Hub: Ecosystem Engagement and Education Platform

AIxC Hub is the core interactive platform of the AIxCrypto ecosystem, designed to introduce users to the fundamentals of Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization and Embodied AI (EAI) application logic through a structured, gamified participation model.

The platform operates on a season-based framework, with each season featuring distinct themes, tasks, and competitive mechanics. Users accumulate points through participation, compete on leaderboards, and progressively gain exposure to AIxCrypto's strategic positioning and product architecture.

All activities, points, rankings, and rewards are calculated and settled on a per-season basis. Users may earn additional point multipliers by linking verified social media accounts, including X (formerly Twitter) and Discord, and by participating in community discussions, official AMAs, and other engagement activities.

S1 Arena: Inaugural Prediction-Based Competitive Season

As the first competitive season of AIxC Hub, S1 Arena focuses on market simulation and education. Users accumulate points by submitting directional predictions on the C10 Index, AIxCrypto's crypto asset basket index. Correct predictions generate point rewards, while incorrect predictions carry no point penalty. This zero-capital simulation framework is designed to lower barriers to entry and allow users to explore RWA-related trading logic and market analysis in a risk-controlled environment.

S1 Arena offers two participation modes: individual and faction-based. In faction mode, users may form or join teams to receive point multipliers, cooperative bonuses, and team-based rankings, which contribute to season-wide recognition and outcomes.

Early Adoption Metrics

As of January 11, within approximately 5 days of launch, S1 Arena recorded the following metrics:

- 200,156 registered wallet addresses (participants)

- 163,762 active participants earning points

- 58,082 verified social media accounts

X (formerly Twitter): 22,641;

Discord: 25,826;

Telegram: 9,615

- 22,908 community interactions on X (formerly Twitter) associated with AIxC ecosystem accounts

During the initial launch period, AIxC-related content generated more than 3 million social media impressions within 48 hours, alongside approximately 8,000 likes, 7,000 comments to such content; and 6,400 new followers to AIxC ecosystem X accounts.

Based on statistics provided by XHunt, both AIxC's official X account and the AIxC Foundation X account ranked among the top two trending crypto projects in crypto-related X (formerly Twitter) discussions during the initial launch period.

Through strategic engagement with more than 160 key opinion leaders (KOLs) representing a combined audience of over 8 million followers, AIxCrypto has established early community presence across Vietnam, Korea, and China, with additional market expansion planned for Brazil and Europe.

Upcoming Developments

Upon the conclusion of S1 Arena, AIxCrypto plans to host a Global Summit in Los Angeles, where top-ranked participants will be invited to attend an on-site recognition ceremony and industry networking event.

Future seasons of AIxC Hub are expected to introduce expanded prediction categories linked to AIxCrypto's RWA tokenization initiatives, deeper integration with BesTrade, the company's AI-powered decentralized trading platform, and broader cross-chain participation enabled through multi-chain wallet support.

To explore AIxC Hub, visit:

https://hub.aixcrypto.ai

To explore AIxC S1 Arena gameplay and season rules, visit:

https://aixc.gitbook.io/aixc-hub-docs-en/

About AIxCrypto:

AIxCrypto is a U.S.-Nasdaq listed company dedicated to building a world-leading ecosystem that integrates AI and blockchain while bridging Web2 and Web3. Its core products include the BesTrade DeAI Agent and the AIxC ecosystem products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", including statements regarding AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. ("AIxCrypto") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All of the statements in this press release, including financial projections, whether written or oral, that refer to expected or anticipated future actions and results of AIxCrypto are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current projections and expectations about future events as of the date of this presentation. AIxCrypto cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements and financial projections will prove to be correct.

The information provided in this press release does not identify or include any risk or exposures of AIxCrypto that would materially and adversely affect the performance or risk of the company. By their nature, forward-looking statements and financial projections involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and financial projections. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: business, economic and capital market conditions; the heavily regulated industry in which AIxCrypto carries on business; current or future laws or regulations and new interpretations of existing laws or regulations; the inherent volatility and regulatory uncertainty associated with cryptocurrency investments; legal and regulatory requirements; market conditions and the demand and pricing for our products; the availability of reaching an agreement for the purchase of FFAI common shares; our relationships with our customers and business partners; our ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet our customers' needs; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in our industry; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; systems, networks, telecommunications or service disruptions or failures or cyber-attack; ability to obtain additional financing on reasonable terms or at all; litigation costs and outcomes; our ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; and our ability to manage our growth. Readers are cautioned that this list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

All information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of the press release issuance and is subject to change without notice. Neither AIxCrypto, nor any other person undertakes any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements and financial projections set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. This is presented as a source of information and not an investment recommendation. This press release does not take into account nor does it provide any tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the specific investment objectives or financial situation of any person. AIxCrypto reserves the right to amend or replace the information contained herein, in part or entirely, at any time, and undertakes no obligation to provide the recipient with access to the amended information or to notify the recipient thereof.

Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there is no guarantee that the plans, intentions, or expectations they are based on will be realized. While management believes these statements are reasonable at the time of preparation, actual results may differ materially. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations as of the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. The Company is not obligated to update or revise these statements, unless required by law.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will," indicating possible future actions, events, or outcomes. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from what is expected.

Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as the ability to secure financing, complete transactions, meet exchange requirements, consumer demand, competition, and unexpected costs. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove incorrect, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update them except as required by law. Given the uncertainties involved, readers should not place undue reliance on these statements.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this news release, except as required by law. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE AIxCrypto Inc.