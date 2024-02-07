A.J. Alberts Now Offers Boiler Repair and Installation

AJ Alberts

07 Feb, 2024, 10:15 ET

Plumbing Company to Serve Heating Needs in St. Paul, Woodbury and the Metro area including western Wisconsin. 

WOODBURY, Minn., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodbury, MN plumbing company, A.J. Alberts is proud to announce that they've expanded their offerings to include boiler repair, installation and maintenance plans. The family owned business has been serving the plumbing needs of the Woodbury and St Paul area for 35 years with dedicated professional plumbers and fast response time. Now, their customers can count on the same great service they've come to expect for all their boiler needs.

A.J. Alberts owner, Bo Conner states: "Boiler service has long been in demand. This addition rounds out our product offerings and is something we've been continuously working on to ensure our customers remain happy, satisfied and loyal."

In Minnesota and Wisconsin, many homes use boilers for heating, including in-floor radiant heating systems. Some boilers are fairly sophisticated and can be used to tie into domestic hot water systems such as high-efficiency boilers with side arm tanks / indirect fired water heaters. Maintaining these boiler heating systems requires regular maintenance and repair. When things go wrong during cold winters, homeowners and businesses need a fast and reliable repair and service to get their boilers working again. A.J. Alberts now has the trained and licensed technicians to provide fast and dependable service for all major boiler brands and models across the metro area.

Minnesota homes and businesses with older heating systems can benefit from new, high efficiency boiler models. Older boilers can have efficiency ratings as low as  50%. However, a newer model could have an efficiency of 95% or even more which translates into significant savings on heating bills. A boiler specialist from AJ Alberts can help property owners select the best boiler for their needs and quickly schedule their boiler install. 

About A.J. Alberts Plumbing

In service since 1989, family-owned A.J. Alberts serves both residential and commercial customers. They've grown their small operation to provide plumbing services across the Twin Cities and surrounding suburbs including western Wisconsin.

Their unique showroom allows customers to select faucets and plumbing fixtures before they schedule installation. A.J. Alberts only installs the best, in-house tested products and brands such as TOTO, Delta, and Blanco.  Popular boiler brands include but are not limited to Lochinvar, Buderus, Weil-McClain, Triangle Tube, IBC, and the like.  Schedule service online or call us at (651) 615-3637 for all your plumbing and boiler heating service needs. 

SOURCE AJ Alberts

