A.J. Alberts Now Offers Plumbing in 7 Counties Across the Twin Cities Metro

Woodbury-Based Plumbing Company Now Provides Expert Plumbing Services for Most of The Minneapolis/St Paul Metro Area and Western Wisconsin

WOODBURY, Minn., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodbury, MN plumbing company, A.J. Alberts is proud to announce that they've expanded their service area to include seven counties across the Minneapolis/St Paul metro area and Western Wisconsin. Serving the community since 1989, the family-owned business has slowly grown their plumbing business by providing fast response times and reliable plumbing work to home and business owners alike. From Hudson, WI to Maple Grove, MN, customers can now experience the professional plumbing that Woodbury residents have known about for 35 years.

Bo Conner, owner of AJ Alberts, reflected on the company's growth: "We began with a focus in Woodbury, Oakdale and Cottage Grove and, through hard work and word of mouth, have been fortunate to expand further to serve more communities across the metro. Our dedicated team of pros and our five-star reviews speak for themselves. Our customers can rest assured that we've obtained the proper licensing for every municipality we serve."

AJ Alberts provides a comprehensive list of plumbing services that includes pipe repair and replacement, treatment for frozen pipes, water purification and conditioning, water heater repair and installation, drain cleaning, boiler repair and installation, water and gas line repair, and water pressure service. Their team specializes in plumbing fixture replacement and installation. Customers can schedule an appointment to visit their Woodbury plumbing showroom to select from a variety of faucets, shower heads, toilets and plumbing fixtures from top brands like TOTO, Delta, Grohe, Brizo, and Elkay.

About A.J. Alberts Plumbing

In service since 1989, family-owned A.J. Alberts serves both residential and commercial customers. They've grown their small operation to provide plumbing services across the Twin Cities and surrounding suburbs including western Wisconsin. Cities they now serve include Eagan, Mendota Heights, Burnsville, Maplewood, Lake Elmo, Stillwater, Vadnais Heights, White Bear Lake, Mahtomedi, Hudson, Bayport, Afton, Lakeville, Rosemount, Farmington, Newport, Inver Grove Heights, Hastings, Hugo, Centerville, Circle Pines, Shoreview, Mounds View.

Schedule service online or call us at (651) 615-3637 for a fast and professional response to all of your plumbing needs.

