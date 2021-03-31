Ajay Gupta, Senior Partner Emeritus at McKinsey and Company, Joins Innovaccer's Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, announced that Ajay Gupta, Senior Partner Emeritus at McKinsey and Company, will join its Strategic Advisory Board. In his new role, Ajay will be actively working with Innovaccer's leadership to drive innovation and enhance the newly launched Innovaccer Health Cloud, on which Innovaccer is building a platform that will power the future of health.

Innovaccer Inc.

Ajay brings nearly 30 years of experience across healthcare segments, covering commercial and growth topics, strategy, M&A, large-scale performance improvement, and organization design. Ajay is a member of the Board of Directors at BJC Healthcare and serves as non-Executive Director at Healthium Medtech and Director at OnPoint Surgical. Ajay is also a member of the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab Keystone Board, and the RAND Health Advisory Board.

Ajay previously led McKinsey's Midwest Healthcare Practice and North American Medical Products. He worked extensively on medical technology, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, health systems, academic centers, post-acute providers, drugstore chains, specialty pharmacy, pharmacy benefit management, chronic disease management, distributors and other intermediaries. Prior to McKinsey, Ajay spent 5 years at Schlumberger Wireline in oilfield services roles in Asia and Europe.

Passionate about healthcare policy, Ajay has written about new product and therapy adoption, commercial excellence, pricing and contracting, digital marketing, industry consolidation, and M&A. He is also an active private investor.

Ajay's experience in scaling cost-effective and profitable growth strategies through industry innovation, combined with his healthcare technology and operations background, will be instrumental in working to eliminate the information silos across the U.S. healthcare systems. His expertise is well aligned with Innovaccer's mission of connecting and curating the world's data to make it accessible and useful.

"We will witness an even greater pace of innovation and change across the healthcare ecosystem over the next decade, one that delivers on the challenges of affordability, access and quality, leveraging exciting new technologies. The power of integrated data and actionable insights has never been greater. Abhinav and the team at Innovaccer have built a terrific platform that will help the industry deliver greater value, and I look forward to supporting their journey," said Ajay Gupta.

"Transforming the future of healthcare is a monumental task—much bigger than any one company could achieve on its own," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "The good news is we've got a strong foundation to build on and an ecosystem of customers, partners, and innovators who are already taking on the challenge. With Ajay's support and guidance, Innovaccer is strongly positioned to power the future of health on the Innovaccer Health Cloud."

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The company is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in Population Health Management and #1 customer-rated vendor by Blackbook. Using its Data Activation Platform, Innovaccer unifies patient records and leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and facilitate whole-person care. Its solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 locations in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers, employers, and life sciences companies. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has helped healthcare organizations unify records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600M in savings for the healthcare ecosystem.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Press Contact:

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer Inc.

415-504-3851

Related Images

image1.jpg



SOURCE Innovaccer Inc.