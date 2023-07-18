AJC Video for Arabic Speakers Explains What Connects Jews to Israel

News provided by

American Jewish Committee

18 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC) has released a video, "What Ties Jews to Israel?", the 11th installment in the organization's Arabic-language educational video series, 'An al-Yahud ("About the Jews"), which has received more than 45 million views worldwide.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9113552-american-jewish-committee-video-an-al-yahud-about-the-jews/

Continue Reading
The latest Arabic-language video from the American Jewish Committee series "About the Jews" explains why Jews feel a historic connection to Israel.
The latest Arabic-language video from the American Jewish Committee series "About the Jews" explains why Jews feel a historic connection to Israel.

The video emphasizes that the unique connection between Jews and Israel does not negate those shared by other religions and peoples. The video is also available in English.

The video discusses highlights that for almost 4,000 years, Jews have had a unique bond with the land, which is an integral part of their identity.

It also notes that Israel is a diverse society that accommodates multiple religions. Jews recognize and respect the historical and spiritual ties that other religions have to Israel. The country's declaration of independence guarantees freedom of religion, ensuring that Muslims and Christians have equal rights alongside Jewish citizens. 

In addition, the video explains that the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians is not rooted in religion and that a just, secure, and sustainable peace is essential to the welfare of both peoples, and freedom of worship for all communities must be a part of any future agreements. 

"Many in the Arab world see the State of Israel as an expression of modern Jewish nationalism–the story of millennia-old Jewish spiritual ties to the land. The place it holds in our Jewish identity remains largely untold in Arabic," AJC CEO Ted Deutch said. "However, this story must not be used to negate the ties of other religions and peoples to the land."

The 'An al-Yahud series, launched in 2020, has more than 830,000 followers on social media channels in the Middle East and Persian Gulf, reaching between 1.5 million and 2 million people per month.

The previous 10 videos focused on the origins and beliefs of the Jewish people; the history of Muslim-Jewish relations; the Holocaust; Jewish ties to Jerusalem; the antisemitic forgery The Protocols of the Elders of Zion; Israel's remarkable diversity;  a profile of American Jews, the basics of antisemitism, what  Jews think about peace, and what Jews think about non-Jew. Each film also is available in English.

'An al-Yahud builds on AJC's extensive, longstanding engagement with the Arab and Muslim worlds. AJC representatives have regularly met during the past three decades with Arab and Muslim leaders across the Middle East and North Africa to exchange views on matters of mutual concern, among them the fight against extremism, advancing Muslim-Jewish relations, and deepening ties between Israel and Arab states.

AJC is the global advocacy organization for the Jewish people. With headquarters in New York City, 25 offices across the United States, and 14 overseas posts, as well as partnerships with 38 Jewish community organizations worldwide, AJC's mission is to enhance the well-being of the Jewish people and Israel, and to advance human rights and democratic values in the United States and around the world.

SOURCE American Jewish Committee

Also from this source

El presidente de Uruguay celebra 75 años de amistad de su nación con Israel en el Foro Mundial de AJC

Uruguay President Hails 75 Years of His Nation's Friendship with Israel at AJC Global Forum

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.