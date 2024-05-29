AJet Selects Turkish Cabin Interiors (TCI) in Partnership with Turksat and Hughes for In-Flight Connectivity

TCI, Turksat, and Hughes selected to provide future-proof IFC solution for AJet

HAMBURG, Germany, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Aircraft Interiors Expo, Booth 2B70) – Hughes, an EchoStar Company (Nasdaq: SATS), announced that AJet selected the TCI Integrated In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) solution. Turksat provides satellite connectivity, and Hughes provides equipment and advanced In-Flight Connectivity Management capabilities. The solution brings an innovative, high-value service offering to AJet, powering passenger Wi-Fi service fleetwide to over 120 aircraft.

"Hughes is proud to partner with TCI and Turksat to enable AJet IFC solutions fleet wide," said Reza Rasoulian, Senior Vice President of the Aviation Business Unit at Hughes. "This powerful partnership underscores our commitment to delivering fast, reliable connectivity to AJet and the aviation industry. With TCI's advanced aviation engineering, integration capabilities and Turksat's outstanding satellite capabilities, AJet passengers will have an exceptional IFC experience."

"As TCI, we are proud to be part of this groundbreaking partnership," states Müjdat ULUDAĞ, General Manager TCI Aircraft Interiors. "By integrating our aviation interiors prowess with the innovative Hughes solutions, we are setting a new standard for in-flight connectivity."

Further commenting on the partnership Hasan Hüseyin ERTOK, CEO Turksat, adds, "Turksat is excited to collaborate with TCI and Hughes to deliver cutting-edge in-flight connectivity for AJet passengers. Our satellite capabilities, combined with the innovations from Hughes, will ensure an exceptional Wi-Fi experience in the skies."

AJet is the latest airline that has turned to Hughes to elevate IFC service for passengers. In November 2023, Delta Air Lines selected Hughes to power passenger Wi-Fi service on more than 400 Boeing 717 and regional jets serving North America.

This world-class partnership is set to transform the connectivity experience of AJet customers by providing an exceptional and reliable connectivity experience.

About Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments, airlines, and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, Hughesnet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, mobile network operators and military customers. Hughes products and services have helped bring in-flight video and broadband to thousands of aircraft for over twenty years. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports approximately half a million enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.hughes.com/ or follow HughesConnects on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

©2024 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and Hughesnet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

