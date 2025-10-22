Hughes Expands Aviation, Space and Defense Expertise with Strategic Acquisition of Anderson Connectivity

GERMANTOWN, Md., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), today announced it has acquired Anderson Connectivity, a leading aerospace innovator in design, engineering, and manufacturing services based in Melbourne, Florida. This acquisition significantly expands Hughes capabilities, adding key technology & engineering talent and product solutions while positioning the company for accelerated growth in the global aviation, space, and defense markets.

"Our Aviation and Defense business units at Hughes continue to excel," said Hamid Akhavan, president & CEO, EchoStar. "EchoStar is investing in a robust future and is proud to add Anderson Connectivity to augment our already strong foundation".

As part of the acquisition, Hughes welcomes Brian Anderson, founder of Anderson Connectivity, who will join as Vice President, Aviation Technology & Innovation Officer. Hughes will also take over Anderson Connectivity's Melbourne facility, which will become a cornerstone of aviation innovation and rapid product development for Hughes and EchoStar.

"Brian Anderson is a visionary in aerospace technology, and his team brings unmatched expertise and capabilities," added Paul Gaske, Chief Operating Officer, Hughes. "This acquisition allows us to accelerate our innovation, global support, and deliver even greater value to our aviation customers while supporting the strong growth of our Defense and Space businesses."

Brian Anderson, founder of Anderson Connectivity, added, "Joining forces with Hughes enables us to take our delivery capabilities to the next level. With the global reach and manufacturing expertise at Hughes, we're now uniquely positioned to design, build, and repair groundbreaking aviation and space solutions. We look forward to driving innovation and delivering cutting-edge products together."

The Melbourne, Florida facility—currently holding FAA Part 145 certification and on track to obtain Part 21 certification—will serve as a hub for solution innovation and rapid prototyping. Hughes is committed to making substantial investments in the region.

