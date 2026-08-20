Ajinomoto Foods North America Earns Great Place to Work® Certification and Inspiring Workplaces Recognition for Second Consecutive Year

Company advances from #55 to #14 in North America for Inspiring Workplaces ranking

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc. (AFNA), a specialty frozen food manufacturer creating products for well-being, today announced it has earned two notable workplace awards for the second year in a row –- Great Place to Work® certification and Inspiring Workplaces recognition. AFNA advanced to #14 in North America in the Inspiring Workplaces ranking, up from #55 last year, and nearly 80% of employees reported that AFNA is a great place to work, compared to 57% at a typical U.S. company.

These achievements reflect AFNA's continued commitment to building a People First culture grounded in its values of Caring for One Another and One Team. AFNA was recognized across all six Inspiring Workplaces categories: Culture & Purpose, Employee Voice, Inclusion & Belonging, Leadership, Wellbeing, and Employee Experience. This accomplishment demonstrates the company's ongoing focus on listening to employees, supporting their growth, and creating an environment where people feel connected and empowered to do their best work.

A key driver of this progress has been expanding opportunities for employees to develop and grow. AFNA continued to scale its leadership development program, conversation labs, and coaching initiatives, while relaunching its tuition reimbursement program as "Skill Up & Grow" to expand access to professional certifications and technical skill development for both hourly and salaried employees. The company also redesigned its onboarding experience to foster connection and belonging from day one, including its "My Purpose" workshop, which helps employees connect their individual strengths and purpose to AFNA's values and mission.

Great Place to Work® certification is based entirely on employee feedback and highlights AFNA's continued investment in:

Operational Excellence through a culture built on trust, collaboration, and continuous improvement.

Growth & Innovation by actively listening to employees and identifying opportunities to strengthen the organization.

Cross-Functional Leadership by fostering open dialogue and ensuring employee voices help shape the company's future.

"We're honored to be recognized again as an employer of choice," said Claudia Camarillo, Vice President of Human Resources. "Over the past year, we've continued to strengthen our People First culture by investing in leadership development, employee voice, career growth, well-being, and meaningful connections across the organization. Culture is not a standalone initiative, it's built into the everyday employee experience through how we lead, collaborate, support one another and create opportunities for our people to thrive."

Employee engagement continues to be a challenge across workplaces, with only 31% of U.S. employees reporting they are engaged at work1. Against this backdrop, AFNA's 91% internal engagement score and nearly 50% reduction in voluntary hourly turnover over the past several years demonstrate the impact of its continued investment in its people and culture.

AFNA remains committed to continuously listening, learning, and improving to create a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to succeed.

About Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. creates culturally inspired frozen foods designed for well-being—bringing joy, connection, and peace of mind to the everyday moments that matter most. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life through food, making everyday eating a happy experience.

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc., is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Ajinomoto Co., Inc., a global leader in amino acid research and innovation. Guided by the belief that food has the power to enhance well-being, the company combines culinary craftsmanship with science-backed insights to create flavorful, satisfying foods that support balanced lifestyles. The company is also recognized as a Great Place to Work® and an Inspiring Workplace, reflecting its commitment to building a culture where employees can thrive.

The company operates across both retail and foodservice channels. Our consumer brands include Ajinomoto®, José Olé®, Ling Ling®, and Tai Pei®. Products are available at major retailers across the United States. For more information, visit www.ajinomotofoods.com.

SOURCE Ajinomoto Foods North America