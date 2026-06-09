Ajinomoto Foods North America Introduces New Frozen Ramen Line at Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market debuts three umami-packed varieties of the savory Japanese soup noodles

ONTARIO, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc., a specialty frozen food manufacturer creating products for well-being, is making its debut at select Whole Foods Market locations nationwide, with a new line of frozen ramen meals, available starting today. Available in three varieties featuring rich, umami-packed broths—Tonkotsu Pork, Shoyu Chicken and Miso Vegetable—these products bring Japanese-inspired, high-quality ramen to the frozen aisle.

Tonkotsu Pork Ramen Miso Vegetable Ramen Shoyu Chicken Ramen

"We're excited to launch our first products at Whole Foods Market and bring one of Japan's most beloved noodle dishes to consumers in a more approachable way," said Amy Shoemaker, VP, CPG Category Marketing at Ajinomoto Foods North America. "Drawing on more than a century of Japanese culinary expertise and our deep understanding of umami, we created products that deliver rich flavors in just minutes, making it easier than ever for consumers to enjoy a comforting bowl of ramen at home."

As the leading Asian frozen noodle brand in the U.S., Ajinomoto developed the new ramen line at the intersection of growing consumer interest in Japanese cuisine and increasing demand for convenient, high-quality meal solutions. Industry trends and internal insights indicate significant interest in Japanese street food and rising demand for ramen, particularly among younger consumers seeking culinary experiences at home.

Ajinomoto's new product range is an authentic line of ramen offerings inspired by Japanese recipes that deliver a Japanese-style eating experience. The broths are based on traditional techniques, and the noodles are made using a proprietary approach which helps retain the springy texture expected in ramen. Combined with traditional-style toppings, these elements create a restaurant-inspired ramen experience.

Guided by the company's "Big Kitchen" philosophy of replicating traditional culinary techniques at scale, the ramen line reflects Ajinomoto's commitment to quality and innovation. The products are made with ingredients containing no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives*, and each bowl includes all toppings and can be prepared quickly in the microwave. The packaging is made from recyclable materials where recycling facilities exist, reflecting the company's commitment to responsible operations.

Each ramen variety features unique characteristics:

Tonkotsu Pork: Silky and creamy pork broth with fine-cut noodles, topped with seasoned pork, cabbage, green onion, and garlic. Each includes a separate nori seaweed packet

Shoyu Chicken: Perfectly-balanced soy sauce-based broth with rich chicken flavor and thin-cut noodles, topped with white meat chicken, spinach, and green onion. Each includes a separate nori seaweed packet.

Miso Vegetable: Flavorful red miso-based broth with thick-cut noodles, topped with shiitake mushrooms, roasted corn and green onion. Each includes a separate nori seaweed packet. Meat-free.

Now available at Whole Foods Market for a suggested retail price of $7.99 (actual prices may vary), Ajinomoto's new ramen offerings combine more than 100 years of Japanese culinary heritage with modern food science and consumer insights to deliver the quality, flavor and satisfying experience consumers increasingly expect from frozen meals.

About Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. creates culturally inspired frozen foods designed for well-being—bringing joy, peace of mind, and connection to the everyday moments that matter most. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life through food, making everyday eating a happy experience.

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc., is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Ajinomoto Co., Inc., a global leader in amino acid research and innovation. Guided by the belief that food has the power to enhance well-being, the company combines culinary craftsmanship with science-backed insights to create flavorful, satisfying foods that support balanced lifestyles.

The company operates across both retail and foodservice channels, bringing our products to consumers at home and away from home. Our consumer brands include Ajinomoto®, José Olé®, Ling Ling®, and Tai Pei®. Products are available at major retailers across the United States. For more information, visit www.ajinomotofoods.com.

SOURCE Ajinomoto Foods North America