Ajinomoto® Expands Dumpling Portfolio with Sweet & Spicy Chili Saucy Gyoza and Jumbo Chicken Shumai

Following the U.S. debut of its authentic Japanese hane-style gyoza, Ajinomoto Foods North America releases two new products, delivering restaurant-quality flavor and convenience to American kitchens

ONTARIO, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. (AFNA) — part of the Ajinomoto Group and a leader in high-quality frozen food products — is expanding its dumpling portfolio with the launch of Sweet & Spicy Chili Saucy Pork & Chicken Gyoza and Jumbo Chicken Shumai. Both products are now available at Albertsons and Ahold, with additional retailers rolling out this summer.

Ajinomoto® Japanese Jumbo Chicken Shumai Ajinomoto® Sweet & Spicy Chili Saucy Pork & Chicken Gyoza

Building on the momentum of its 2025 launch of Ajinomoto Hane-Style Gyoza, Japan's #1 gyoza that's beloved for its juicy filling and signature golden, lacy wing, Ajinomoto continues to deliver authentic Japanese flavor backed by more than a century of umami expertise. The brand blends culinary heritage with convenient, restaurant-quality meals made for everyday occasions.

Ajinomoto® Sweet & Spicy Chili Saucy Pork & Chicken Gyoza features delicate pork and chicken dumplings filled with fragrant ginger, delivering a juicy, flavorful bite. Tapping into the rising "swicy" trend, these pork and chicken gyozas come with a rich garlic sweet and spicy chili sauce that can be drizzled on top to balance the savory umami with sweet heat. These gyozas can be steamed in six to seven minutes or ready in less than three minutes in the microwave, making them ideal for a quick snack, lunch, or easy dinner. Each 10 oz box includes 10 dumplings, one sauce packet, and 17 grams of protein. MSRP: $7.99.

Also launching is Ajinomoto® Japanese Jumbo Chicken Shumai — Japan's #1 shumai — offering bold flavor in a satisfying bite. These shumai feature a layered texture in every bite with juicy diced and ground chicken, shiitake mushrooms for depth, and a satisfying crunch from bamboo shoots and water chestnuts. At two to three bites each – larger than the standard Japanese shumai – they are perfectly sized for an anytime snack, satisfying lunch, or easy dinner and have 20 grams of protein. Ready in about three minutes in the microwave, nine in the air fryer, or for a more traditional method, they steam in 17 minutes. Each box includes nine shumai and a savory soy and vinegar sauce packet. MSRP: $7.99.

"Following the strong response to our U.S. launch of Hane-Style Gyoza, we are expanding the line with two new offerings that deliver new eating experiences aligned with consumer preference," said Dave Gardner, President and CEO of Ajinomoto Foods North America. "One brings a bolder flavor profile, and the other offers a more convenient take on a classic favorite. Together, they reflect our focus on giving consumers high-quality, quick-cooking options with authentic flavor and continuing to build the category in a thoughtful way."

Backed by the heritage of the Ajinomoto Group, founded in 1908 and globally recognized for discovering umami — the fifth taste — the brand continues to bridge the gap between restaurant-quality dining and at-home convenience. As the frozen category continues to grow, Ajinomoto is committed to making global flavors more accessible, whether in a convenient meal or anytime snack.

For more information and to explore recipes, visit www.eataji.com and follow @AjinomotoUS on Instagram. Use the store locator to taste the hype yourself and find the nearest Ajinomoto products at a retailer near you.

About Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. creates culturally inspired frozen foods designed for well-being—bringing joy, peace of mind, and connection to the everyday moments that matter most. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life through food, making everyday eating a happy experience.

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc., is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Ajinomoto Co., Inc., which is a global leader in amino acid research and innovation. Guided by the belief that food has the power to enhance well-being, the company combines culinary craftsmanship with science-backed insights to create flavorful, satisfying foods that support balanced lifestyles.

Our consumer brands include Ajinomoto®, José Olé®, Ling Ling®, and Tai Pei®. Products are available at major retailers across the United States. For more information, visit www.ajinomotofoods.com.

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SOURCE Ajinomoto Foods North America