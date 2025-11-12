Ajinomoto Foods North America Launches "Well-being Effect" to Inspire Ten Million Shared Meals

New science-backed initiative celebrates the joy of sharing food as a path to greater happiness and well-being

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. (AFNA) - a specialty frozen food manufacturer designing products for well-being - today announced the launch of its new "Well-being Effect" campaign, a multi-year initiative designed to inspire ten million shared food moments across the U.S. over the next five years. The campaign brings to life AFNA's purpose: to make everyday eating a happy experience.

The Well-being Effect

The Well-being Effect is simple: when we share meals, we share joy, connection, and a sense of belonging. Over the next five years, AFNA will help spark shared meal moments — across dinner tables, lunch breaks, community spaces, and cultural celebrations — because eating together isn't just about food. It's about feeling well, together.

Backed by insights from the 2025 World Happiness Report1, higher happiness levels are linked to eating regularly with others. "The Well-being Effect" underscores Ajinomoto's belief that food plays a vital role in people's overall well-being – of body, mind and spirit. The initiative encourages people to slow down, cook, and share meals with others — whether at home, in workplaces, in communities, or online.

"At Ajinomoto Foods North America, we contribute to well-being by creating foods that lift spirits, bring peace of mind, and connect us - around the table, across cultures, and within communities," said Hiroshi Kaho, Chief Executive Officer. "With 'The Well-being Effect,' we hope to inspire millions of meal moments that create joy, connection, and a sense of belonging."

With more than a century of Japanese culinary craftsmanship and a focus on high-quality ingredients, AFNA delivers delicious foods with extraordinary global flavors that make it easy to bring people together. Every product reflects the brand's people-first culture, safety standards and sustainable practices - all rooted in Takumi no waza (Japanese for "master craftsmanship") and a global legacy of innovation.

Starting from Within

The "Well-being Effect" begins inside the company, with AFNA employees and local communities leading the way by sharing meals, team tastings, family days and community festivals. These activities celebrate food as a catalyst to inspire togetherness and joy.

Inspiring Shared Meals Across Communities

Over the next five years, AFNA will continue developing simple, joyful ways to inspire shared meal moments among:

Consumers – through social participation and shared meal storytelling

Communities – through local events, festivals, and partnerships

Retail and foodservice partners

Employees and their families

To spark early momentum, AFNA is partnering with creators, home cooks, and cultural ambassadors to share real-life shared meal moments and the joy that comes with them.

Call to Participate

To join "The Well-being Effect" movement, enjoy a meal with family or friends and share a photo of your table or toast. Tag @AjinomotoUS on Instagram or @AjinomotoFoods.USA on TikTok.

As a company built on the joy of sharing food, AFNA creates dishes that make it easy to come together — from crispy Japanese-style gyoza to globally inspired favorites that bring flavor and connection to any table. Together, we can create ten million meals that lift spirits, bring peace of mind, and strengthen connections around the table.

Learn more and track progress at AjinomotoFoods.com.

About Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. is dedicated to delivering high-quality, culturally inspired frozen food products that meet the evolving needs of consumers with a focus on holistic well-being. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life through food, making everyday eating a happy experience.

A wholly owned subsidiary of the Ajinomoto Group, Ajinomoto Foods North America is part of a global leader in the research, development, manufacture and sale of amino acid-based products. Our brands include Ajinomoto®, José Olé®, Ling Ling® and Tai Pei®, available at major retailers nationwide.

