Power Up with New Tai Pei® Shrimp and Vegetable Chow Mein

New Single-Serve Noodle Trays Deliver Wok-Fried Taste, Saucy Noodles, and Restaurant-Inspired Satisfaction in Minutes

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tai Pei® is bringing bold takeout-style taste to the freezer aisle with the national launch of its newest single-serve noodle trays: Tai Pei® Shrimp Chow Mein and Tai Pei® Vegetable Chow Mein. Made with sauce-infused noodles and wok-fried flavor in every bite, these new entrees are ready in minutes and perfect for busy food lovers craving restaurant-quality meals without leaving home.

"We know our consumers want more from frozen entrees - more flavor, more convenience, and more of that craveable, takeout-style satisfaction," said Amy Shoemaker, VP, Category Marketing at Ajinomoto Foods North America. "Our new Chow Mein offerings are built for exactly that: bold, savory flavor in a fast, single-serve format that delivers value without compromising on taste or satisfaction."

Inspired by consumers who grew up enjoying local Asian-inspired takeout dishes, the new Tai Pei® trays meet the demand for upgraded frozen options with better taste and real ingredients. These new trays are designed for weekday lunches, quick dinners, or anytime you're craving that familiar Chow Mein flavor. With microwave convenience and chef-crafted quality, Tai Pei® Shrimp and Vegetable Chow Mein bring wok-fried flavor home - no takeout required.

Product Overview:

Tai Pei ® Shrimp Chow Mein : Juicy, quality shrimp paired with savory sauce-infused noodles, vegetables, and balanced spices for a quick, satisfying seafood option.





: Juicy, quality shrimp paired with savory sauce-infused noodles, vegetables, and balanced spices for a quick, satisfying seafood option. Tai Pei® Vegetable Chow Mein: A delicious medley of 10 different vegetables - more than double the variety found in typical veggie lo mein - tossed with perfectly sauced noodles for a fresh, hearty, plant-powered bite.

Now available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.18, Tai Pei® Shrimp and Vegetable Chow Mein are made without artificial colors or flavors. For more information visit TaiPeiFood.com or follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.

About Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. is dedicated to delivering high-quality and culturally inspired frozen food products that meet the ever-evolving needs of consumers, with a focus on well-being. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life through food, making everyday eating a happy experience.

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ajinomoto Group, a global leader in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of amino acid-based products. Leveraging the Ajinomoto Group's history with amino acids via "AminoScience", Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. is pioneering the science of wellbeing. Our quality and safety standards combined with our culinary expertise inspire our belief in sharing the joy of food. Our diverse range of frozen foods combines premium ingredients with exceptional flavor, making it easier for people to enjoy balanced meals without compromising on taste.

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. consumer brands include: Ajinomoto, José Olé, Ling Ling and Tai Pei®. Our products can be found at Costco, Kroger, Sam's Club, Walmart and more. For more information, please visit www.ajinomotofoods.com.

SOURCE Ajinomoto Foods North America