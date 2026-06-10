Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media Achieves Quality Assessment Certification in Line with IIA Standards

AJMAN, UAE, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media has achieved another significant institutional milestone, as its Internal Audit Office announced the successful completion of the Quality Assessment (QA) in accordance with the international standards of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), as recognised by the UAE Internal Auditors Association. This achievement underscores the Department's unwavering commitment to the highest standards of quality and professional excellence, in alignment with the Government of Ajman's vision to entrench a culture of sound governance and institutional distinction.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, and Mr. Abdulqader Obaid Ali, Chairman of the Board of the UAE Internal Auditors Association, during the Quality Assessment Certification handover ceremony, in the presence of officials and team members from both organisations. A new milestone for ADTCM, reaffirming its commitment to excellence, governance, and international best practices in internal auditing.

This international certification reflects a sustained journey of dedication by the Department's Internal Audit Office to elevate its professional performance. The Office continues to uphold international professional standards for internal auditing, enhance the quality and efficiency of audit operations, embed a culture of continuous improvement, and support governance, risk management, and internal control frameworks — while delivering genuine added value that advances the Department's strategic objectives and strengthens stakeholder confidence.

On this occasion, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, stated: "This achievement reflects the depth of our Department's commitment to quality and institutional excellence. Earning the Quality Assessment certification in accordance with the highest international standards is a testament to the maturity of our institutional framework and its capacity to deliver real value in support of Ajman's development journey." He added: "We firmly believe that excellence is not a destination we reach, but a continuous path we pursue, and this achievement embodies the essence of our mission to build a leading government institution that places international standards at the heart of its work."

For his part, Mr. Abdulqader Obaid Ali, Chairman of the Board of the UAE Internal Auditors Association, expressed his appreciation for the achievement, stating: "The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media sets an exemplary standard in the application of international internal auditing principles, demonstrating a consistently high level of professionalism and competence. Its attainment of the Quality Assessment certification is a clear reflection of the institutional maturity it has achieved and its firm conviction that sound governance and effective internal auditing are indispensable pillars of sustainable development. The Association remains a committed strategic partner in this journey, and we look forward to furthering this productive collaboration to strengthen governance frameworks across the government sector."

On the sidelines of this achievement, Mr. Abdulqader Obaid Ali presented His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi with the first Arabic-translated copy of the Quality Assessment Guide — a distinguished gesture of recognition for the Department's leading role in adopting international best practices and advancing its institutional audit framework.

It is worth noting that the Quality Assessment certification issued by the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) ranks among the most prestigious international accreditations in the field of internal auditing. It measures the Internal Audit Office's adherence to international professional standards and its effectiveness in achieving its institutional objectives, and reflects its capacity to provide independent and objective assurance that supports sound decision-making and strengthens governance and internal control frameworks.

SOURCE Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media