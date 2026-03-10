AJPC Publishes POLY-ACS Trial Demonstrating Feasibility of Polypill Strategy After Acute Coronary Syndrome

BOULDER, Colo., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Journal of Preventive Cardiology (AJPC) announces the publication of the POLY-ACS trial investigating the effectiveness of a polypill strategy, combining multiple evidence-based therapies into a single daily formulation, following acute coronary syndrome (ACS). The randomized control trial, the first to utilize a polypill including a P2Y12 agent, provides novel insights into the clinical feasibility of this treatment strategy.

In this study, investigators, led by Dr. Ambarish Pandey and Dr. Neil Keshvani, enrolled 140 patients from Parkland Hospital and Clements University Hospital in Dallas, Texas with a recent history of ACS, randomizing patients to a treatment strategy of a polypill that included aspirin, a high-intensity statin, and a P2Y12 inhibitor, or to usual care. Platelet inhibition characteristics, low-density lipoprotein (LDL) levels, and subjective measures of medication adherence were measured. Over a 30-day follow-up period, the researchers found no significant differences in short-term clinical or biomarker outcomes compared with usual care, suggesting that the strategy was feasible and maintained adequate lipid control and platelet inhibition. In discussing their findings, the authors note that their findings "represent an important step toward developing comprehensive polypill strategies that address the full spectrum of evidence-based therapies required for optimal post-ACS care in diverse health care environments and populations."

In an accompanying editorial, Dr. Safi Khan and Dr. Kershaw Patel heralded the study as a "critical proof of concept" and called for larger, adequately powered trials over longer follow-up periods to determine whether this approach can translate into improved adherence, better clinical outcomes, and reduced disparities in cardiovascular care. These findings support the concept that simplifying treatment regimens may play a key role in advancing health equity in secondary prevention after ACS.

Dr. Khurram Nasir, editor-in-chief of the AJPC, said, "The publication of the POLY-ACS trial in AJPC reflects the growing importance of implementation-focused research in cardiovascular disease prevention. This study provides an important proof of concept that a comprehensive polypill strategy after ACS is clinically feasible and maintains appropriate lipid and platelet targets in the short term. I believe investigations like this are essential to advancing practical, scalable solutions that may improve adherence, reduce treatment complexity, and ultimately strengthen secondary prevention efforts."

