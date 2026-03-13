New AJPC Study Examines How PREVENT Equations Translate Cardiovascular Risk Factors into Predicted CVD Risk

BOULDER, Colo., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Journal of Preventive Cardiology (AJPC) announced the publication of a new study, "Systematic Examination of the PREVENT Equations for Cardiovascular Disease Risk", examining how the American Heart Association's PREVENT equations translate combinations of cardiovascular risk factors into predicted cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk.

The PREVENT equations, introduced in 2023, were designed to improve cardiovascular risk prediction by incorporating factors related to cardiovascular–kidney–metabolic health. However, including numerous clinical variables can make it challenging for clinicians to interpret how individual risk factor profiles translate into estimated risk in routine practice.

In the current analysis, investigators led by Dr. Sadiya S. Khan evaluated how combinations of cardiovascular risk factors influence predicted CVD risk using the PREVENT equations. The research team modeled risk across a range of hypothetical patient scenarios, varying factors such as cholesterol levels, systolic blood pressure, kidney function, and diabetes status while holding other variables at population-average levels.

The findings highlight how the PREVENT equations translate combinations of cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic risk factors into meaningful estimates of cardiovascular risk. While individuals with average risk profiles generally reach guideline-relevant treatment thresholds later in life, the presence of conditions such as diabetes or chronic kidney disease substantially increases predicted risk and may identify individuals who could benefit from preventive interventions at earlier ages.

"Because the PREVENT equations incorporate several updates from prior risk tools, we wanted to better understand how combinations of cardiovascular risk factors translate into predicted risk across different clinical scenarios," said Dr. Vaishnavi Krishnan, first author of the study.

In an accompanying editorial, experts note that risk assessment remains the cornerstone of cardiovascular disease prevention and emphasize the importance of effectively communicating cardiovascular–kidney–metabolic risk to patients to support shared decision-making around preventive strategies.

The American Journal of Preventive Cardiology "Systematic Examination of the PREVENT Equations for Cardiovascular Disease Risk"

For more information about AJPC or to schedule an interview with Dr. Khurram Nasir, please contact Tessa Eberle, ASPC Communications, Marketing, and Social Media Manager, at 805-674-1621.

About The American Journal of Preventive Cardiology

AJPC is a peer-reviewed publication that is dedicated to advancing knowledge in preventive cardiology. AJPC publishes both original research and review papers that address the key aspects of preventive cardiology, including the primary and secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease and related conditions, including both behavioral (e.g., smoking, obesity, diet, and physical activity) and clinical (e.g., dyslipidemia, hypertension, and diabetes) aspects. Founded in 2020 by ASPC, it serves a global audience of researchers, professionals, and academics. Learn more at www.aspconline.org.

SOURCE The American Society for Preventive Cardiology