Ajust Design Adds Strategic Communication Practice as Private Equity Firms Encounter Growing Competition for Capital

New practice integrates brand strategy with design execution for private capital firms

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajust Design today announced a strategic communication consulting practice for private equity and alternative investment firms. The new service addresses a shift in how PE firms approach brand positioning, moving from viewing it as a marketing afterthought to recognizing it as essential for fundraising success. Oleksandr Khudekovskyi joins as CMO, Communication Strategy, to lead the practice.

The timing reflects market pressure. Private equity fundraising fell 30% in 2024 to $680 billion globally—the third straight year of decline. Capital is concentrating: 98% now goes to experienced fund managers, with 40% flowing to megafunds raising $5 billion or more. Differentiation matters more than ever.

Research from Interbrand found that 76% of investment analysts view brand as having a significant impact on company valuation, ranking it second only to financial forecasts. Yet only 10% of these analysts deeply understand the brand positioning of companies they evaluate—a gap that affects how firms are valued.

SOURCE: How Brand Impacts Share Price by Interbrand, Brodeur Partners, NewtonX 2024

"Private equity firms are adapting to a more competitive landscape where brand differentiation has become increasingly important," says Olena Moiseeva, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Director. "We're seeing firms invest in their positioning and strategic narrative in ways they haven't historically. Adding strategic communication consulting allows us to address the complete challenge, helping firms define their differentiation before we translate it into visual identity."

The practice works with clients on positioning and differentiation strategy, messaging frameworks, stakeholder communications, and the strategic foundation for visual identity—integrating strategy and design rather than treating them as separate steps.

"Private equity firms are increasingly recognizing that strong brand positioning isn't just a marketing exercise—it's a strategic asset that impacts fundraising success and investor confidence," says Khudekovskyi. "Our integrated approach ensures that strategic clarity drives design decisions from the start, creating alignment that resonates with LPs, portfolio companies, and the broader investment community."

Ajust plans to expand the team and add specialized services in content strategy and narrative development.

About Oleksandr Khudekovskyi

Oleksandr brings six years of brand strategy and communication experience across tech industries, including cybersecurity, AI, fintech, and services sectors. Previously CMO at a brand and design agency, he led projects that helped clients achieve 150-250% growth through strategic positioning. His cross-functional background bridges strategic consulting with design execution.

About Ajust Design

Ajust Design emerged as an independent studio in 2024 and has since shaped visual communications for more than 40 private capital firms across North America and Europe. With headquarters in Chicago and Warsaw, the studio blends a global design perspective with expertise in alternative asset management. Ajust delivers brand design and strategy, digital experience, and investment communication solutions.

For more information, visit https://ajust.design