Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

The integration of the new Akamai Connector with Salesforce Commerce Cloud allows organizations to take advantage of Akamai's Web Performance solutions. Salesforce customers can leverage the new Akamai Connector to achieve end-to-end performance and reliability, with the added benefit of the security protections inherent in Akamai's globally distributed cloud delivery platform. By using the Akamai Connector, Salesforce customers gain a streamlined way to connect their storefronts to Akamai's cloud security and web performance solutions, protecting sites, mobile infrastructures and API-driven requests from malicious attacks to help ensure experiences are both optimized and secured.

In today's digital economy, consumers do not have the patience for slow performance and will quickly seek out a competitor if the site and app experience is sluggish or unreliable. Akamai Connector is designed to help eCommerce businesses eliminate the complexity and management overhead of layering an alternative Content Delivery Network (CDN) on top of the Salesforce embedded CDN. With improved performance, retailers can minimize the risk of having poorly performing sites and maximize their ability to maximize revenue by delivering the best customer experience possible across the globe.

"We believe the Salesforce and Akamai collaboration opens a wealth of possibility," said Craig Adams, Vice President Product Management, Web Performance Business Unit, Akamai Technologies. "We're excited to join forces with Salesforce and offer customers an end-to-end experience with the Akamai Connector to help them protect their business from security threats, unpredictable performance and delivery challenges for doing business online."

"Creating personalized, omnichannel experiences is now more important than ever for brands," said Mike Wolff, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. "By leveraging the power of Commerce Cloud and the new Akamai Connector, customers can optimize web and mobile app performance and deliver the best experience to their customers as their business grows."

About Salesforce Commerce Cloud

The Salesforce Commerce Cloud empowers retailers to unify customer experiences across all points of commerce, including web, social, mobile and store. From shopping to fulfillment to customer service, the Commerce Cloud delivers 1-to-1 shopping experiences that consistently delight customers, driving increased engagement, loyalty and conversion. With embedded predictive intelligence and a robust partner ecosystem, the Commerce Cloud helps retailers deliver superior customer experiences for retailers, from planning to launch and beyond.

About Akamai

As the world's largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform, Akamai makes it easier for its customers to provide the best and most secure digital experiences on any device, anytime, anywhere. Akamai's massively distributed platform is unparalleled in scale with over 240,000 servers across 130 countries, giving customers superior performance and threat protection. Akamai's portfolio of web and mobile performance, cloud security, enterprise access, and video delivery solutions are supported by exceptional customer service and 24/7 monitoring. To learn why the top financial institutions, e-commerce leaders, media & entertainment providers, and government organizations trust Akamai please visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This release contains information about future expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai's management that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about future business plans and opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, a failure of Akamai's offerings or functionalities to operate as expected, failure of the parties' respective solutions to interoperate as intended, unexpected termination of the parties' relationship, a lack of market acceptance of such service offerings and functionalities, and other factors that are discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10- Q, and other documents periodically filed with the SEC.

