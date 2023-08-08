Akamai Announces Partnership With WWT to Expand Reach of Security Solutions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, and World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership to offer Akamai's security solutions to WWT's global customers.

WWT delivers Akamai's security solutions to its enterprise, service provider and public sector customers globally. Central to the partnership is Akamai's inclusion in WWT's Advanced Technology Center (ATC). With an international footprint, the ATC houses an array of technologies that enable customers to access an ecosystem of innovation, research and thought leadership. Akamai API Security and Guardicore Segmentation solutions are running in WWT's ATC, making Akamai proofs of concept, labs, demos and testing simple and efficient. Akamai's ATC deployments can be accessed via these links:

"WWT is central to Akamai's growth as we broaden our go-to-market approach with partners who complement our market-leading security portfolio with value-added services," said Paul Joseph, EVP Global Sales and Services at Akamai. "WWT's executives, customer-facing teams and practice leaders are true experts and our joint customers will benefit from having greater access to our industry leading security products and services."

"We are proud to team with Akamai, bringing its broad range of security solutions to market," said Greg Schoeny, SVP, Global Service Provider Business at WWT. "Always leading with integrity, our organizations have a comprehensive security portfolio to protect our customers as their online experiences expand into most aspects of their daily lives. Not only are we encouraged by the impressive volume of Akamai business won with WWT, but also the seamless nature of closing business and service activation."

Akamai and WWT executives will be pleased to discuss their partnership at the 2023 Black Hat USA event in Las Vegas on August 9-10. Please stop by the Akamai booth at #2420.

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's cloud computing, security, and content delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $17 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities. Connect with WWT: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

