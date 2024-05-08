Akamai Is Named a 2024 Stevie® Award Winner

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, received multiple honors at the 18th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Akamai Cloud Computing (formerly Linode) has been recognized by the Stevie Awards for six consecutive years. Competing against some of the world's largest cloud providers, Akamai won:

Gold for Customer Service Department of the Year — Computer Services, by the Akamai Compute Support Team

Silver for Best Feedback Strategy, by the Compute Customer Success Team

Bronze for Best Use of Technology in Customer Service — Computer Industries, by the Compute Trust & Safety Team

"Bringing home gold in the Customer Service Department of the Year category for the first time is a significant milestone for us. Our passion lies in supporting our customers' success, and these awards uphold the dedication our teams have to consistently improving customer experiences," said Rick Myers, Senior Director of Service Solutions at Akamai.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees.

The winners were revealed during a gala banquet on April 12 at Bellagio in Las Vegas. Check out the Stevie Awards website for the full list of winners.

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud , a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's cloud computing, security, and content delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X , formerly known as Twitter, and LinkedIn .

