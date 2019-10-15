Akamai Edge Platform Increases Security Protections for Content, Sites, and Apps

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today announced enhancements focused on maximizing security, quality, and reliability from the cloud to the digital touchpoint. With these new features, the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform enables organizations to optimize and secure the critical point where they monetize and differentiate their services and push the boundaries of digital experiences.

"The edge is both where a business and its customers meet and a place where valuable insights can be gained and shared globally at lightning speed," said Rick McConnell, President and GM of Akamai's Web Division. "As enterprises respond to the ongoing expansion of mobile usage and heightened customer expectations, enhancements to the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform are designed to accelerate their digital transformations and improve customer experiences while maximizing security and digital trust."

Moving to the cloud creates security, performance, quality and cost issues for organizations. Akamai's services can help organizations focus on productivity, profitability and core business operations rather than building out and maintaining their own infrastructure. New capabilities of the platform further address security, media delivery, and web performance challenges by utilizing distributed workloads and intelligence closest to the digital touchpoint where the user interacts with data and applications.

Enhancing Security without Compromising Customer Experience

In order to realize the full return on their cloud investments, organizations must mitigate the threats that come with an expanded attack surface, including bot, DDoS and web application attacks, threats targeting customer digital identities, and content piracy. To address these challenges, Akamai platform enhancements include:

Increased insight into bot activity : A new bot intelligence console for Akamai's Bot Manager aggregates data from across Akamai's customer base to provide greater context, letting users benchmark their bot traffic against other customers as well as the platform as a whole. With insight provided by more than 11B bot requests daily, organizations can see intelligence on specific botnets, including how individual attacks fit into broader attack campaigns against entire industries.

: A new bot intelligence console for Akamai's Bot Manager aggregates data from across Akamai's customer base to provide greater context, letting users benchmark their bot traffic against other customers as well as the platform as a whole. With insight provided by more than bot requests daily, organizations can see intelligence on specific botnets, including how individual attacks fit into broader attack campaigns against entire industries. Extended access security with device posture: Enhancements to Enterprise Application Access (EAA) enable continuous verification of authorized enterprise resource access, key to a zero trust security framework, based on various signals sent and collected by the global Akamai platform and the billions of devices and users connected to it.

Enhancements to Enterprise Application Access (EAA) enable continuous verification of authorized enterprise resource access, key to a zero trust security framework, based on various signals sent and collected by the global Akamai platform and the billions of devices and users connected to it. Enhanced agility with WAF rule evaluation mode: IT and security teams can tune and keep WAF protections up to date with less time and overhead. As Akamai continuously updates WAF rules in Kona Site Defender to protect against the latest threats, customers can easily see how new and updated rules will impact their organizations before publishing the rule.

IT and security teams can tune and keep WAF protections up to date with less time and overhead. As Akamai continuously updates WAF rules in Kona Site Defender to protect against the latest threats, customers can easily see how new and updated rules will impact their organizations before publishing the rule. Real-time content protection to stop piracy: A set of platform enhancements address content piracy, which continues to grow as a major security challenge for media and entertainment streaming companies. Scalable forensic watermarking support, pre-integrated with leading third-party providers, leverages the edge to provide a more effective way to trace piracy back to the source. In addition, a new edge-based Access Revocation API is designed to allow content providers to shut down pirated streams in near real-time.

"Akamai customers recognize the increasingly important role that the edge can play in improving the experience of employees and consumers as they use web and cloud-based applications," said Ari Weil, Vice President of Product Marketing at Akamai. "Security stands out among the many computing needs bolstered by edge functionality. Edge-based security responds to threats in real-time, enables secure, perimeter-less environments, and captures insight close to the end user."

About Akamai

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone — and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter. You can find our global contact information at www.akamai.com/locations.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This release contains information about future expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai's management that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, inability of the newly-introduced solutions to operate as expected or to address intended market needs, customers not realizing the desired benefits from solutions they purchase, a failure of Akamai's network infrastructure, and other factors that are discussed in Akamai's Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents periodically filed with the SEC.

