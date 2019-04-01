Akamai Foundation Announces 2019 Grant Recipients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies , Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today announces recipients of The Akamai Foundation 2019 grants. Over the past decade, the Foundation was supported by personal contributions and it provided more than $5 million in funding for education programs to encourage the next generation of technology innovators and to expand opportunities for students to pursue excellence in mathematics. In 2018, Akamai established a $50 million permanent endowment in support of a private corporate foundation to expand the Foundation's reach to provide assistance in areas around the world where Akamai has offices. The 2019 grant recipients help communities in greater Boston, Costa Rica, New York, Poland, the San Francisco Bay area and India.

The Akamai Foundation looks forward to partnering with the following programs in 2019:

Costa Rica

Global Communities of Hope

Rocket Girls

India

Agastya International Foundation, Bangalore

Poland

Children's University Foundation, Krakow

Foundation for the Development of Mathematical Education, Warsaw

Jagiellonian University, Krakow

Salesian Youth Movement, Krakow



United States

Advantage Testing Foundation's Math Prize for Girls, New York, New York

Brookview House, Boston, Massachusetts

Community Charter School of Cambridge Foundation, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Girls Who Code, New York, New York

Hidden Genius Project, Oakland, California

Innovators for Purpose, Acton, Massachusetts

Massachusetts Science and Engineering Fair, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council Education Foundation, Lexington, Massachusetts

Mathematical Association of America, Washington, DC

Northeastern University / SMASH Academy, Boston, Massachusetts

Prospect Hill Academy Charter School Foundation, Cambridge, Massachusetts

The Tech Museum of Innovation, San Jose, California

The Akamai Foundation is dedicated to encouraging the next generation of technology innovators by supporting STEM education, with a focus on the pursuit of excellence in mathematics in grades K-12. This year's recipient pool expands the Foundation's reach globally through direct grants to locally-registered charities and global non-government organizations that emphasize assisting under-represented groups within today's technology workforce.

"With these grants, the Akamai Foundation aims to support successful efforts that develop skills and encourage tomorrow's innovators to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics," commented Dr Tom Leighton.



The Akamai Foundation is a core tenet of Akamai's overarching commitment to corporate responsibility. The company has a long history of supporting programs designed to attract more diversity to the technology industry; providing disaster relief and humanitarian aid globally; enabling volunteerism by connecting employees to the communities in which Akamai operates; and promoting environmental sustainability through investments in alternative energy.

The 2020 grant proposal submission window will open in the fall of 2020. Important dates and guidelines for grant proposal submissions will be communicated through the Akamai Foundation's website later this year.

About the Akamai Foundation

The Akamai Foundation is a private corporate foundation dedicated to excellence in mathematics, with the aim of promoting math's importance and encouraging America's next generation of technology innovators.

