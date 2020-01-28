Akamai Recognized as a January 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Web Application Firewalls

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, has been named a January 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Web Application Firewalls. The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice is a recognition of vendors by verified end-user professionals, acknowledging the best web application firewalls tools as reviewed by customers.

"Akamai's vision is to make it easier for our customers to protect their entire web application footprint – whether on-premises or in the cloud – against a rapidly growing set of threats with leading capabilities in DDoS protection, application security, API protection, and bot management on an integrated edge platform," said Raja Patel, Vice President of Products, Web Security at Akamai. "It is gratifying to be recognized by our customers as their strategic partner in securing their applications and keeping their businesses safe against the constantly changing threat landscape."

The customers who reviewed Akamai for Gartner Peer Insights span a broad range of organization sizes, with annual revenue ranges of less than fifty million to greater than thirty billion U.S. Dollars. Additionally, the 5-star reviews include major verticals such as finance, retail, manufacturing, media, communications, energy and utilities, transportation, and more.

Testimonials from Akamai customers include:

"We have been using the Akamai WAF solution for the past 5 years and it has delivered every piece of result that we, as an organization, require to protect our assets at the edge. The managed service component eases the burden to maintain a skillset within our company, thereby leveraging the highly competent security skills of Akamai along with its product suite. Their continuous upgrade of ruleset is pretty smooth, and helps to be ahead of curve in the ever changing threat landscape of security." – Senior Cyber Security Engineer in the Services Industry

"The Kona WAF SAAS has worked flawlessly for us for over four years. We transferred to the fully managed service after the Akamai SOCs time and again demonstrated fast and accurate response to threat management that exceeded our own abilities. We boast zero downtime due to cyber attack in complete contrast to our previous experience; many of our sites are attack magnets and under 24x7 attack... according to the logs." – Head of Architecture – MCIT in the Finance Industry

"Bot Manager delivers advanced bot detection in spotting and preventing the most evasive threats. This tool stops the most sophisticated bots that can harm your business. This tool's been very helpful for my company as it helps us deal with the issues evolving from account takeover and fraud. This advanced tool uses current detection technology that makes it relevant and efficient." – CTO in the Manufacturing Industry

"Bot Manager Premier is a great product against credential stuffing attacks, as well as any automated bot traffic. Comes with telemetry detection injection that inspects user interactions to determine if the user is a human or a bot. Easy to deploy and configure, especially if you already use WAF/Kona." – Lead Solution Architect in the Finance Industry

"Akamai is a very professional partner with excellent WAF capabilities. Setup and use of the tools is both comprehensive and easy - which is very rare in the SaaS market. The tools allow for complete control on the customer side with very few exceptions. Pricing is competitive with proper negotiation from client side." – Head of eCommerce and Analytics in the Energy and Utilities Industry

"The Bot Manager and Bot Manager Premier products have been instrumental in securing our web properties. The advanced analysis and features that can identify and then block bad bots while also providing visibility on grey bots is invaluable." – Director of Security Architecture and Engineering in the Services Industry

In addition to customer recognition, Akamai has received research recognition as well, named a Leader for the third consecutive year in the September 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls. Akamai also received the highest scores for API security and web scale critical business application use cases for the second year in a row in Gartner's October 2019 Critical Capabilities for Cloud Web Application Firewalls Services report.

For additional information regarding Akamai's intelligent edge security platform, including its WAF offerings, visit here.

