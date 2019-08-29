Akamai Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial CDN 2019 Vendor Assessment

"Major CDN providers are refocusing their effort on the edge to address new demands for real-time video streaming, security and IoT," said Ghassan Abdo, research vice president, IDC. "Akamai is a leader in delivering edge services, provides its content delivery services to a vast number of global enterprises and has comprehensive solutions and services offerings for web performance, media delivery, cloud security, and network operator solutions."

To compile the report, IDC identified and examined eight providers by scale and scope that provide CDN services across the globe. Based on structured discussions, surveys and interviews with market leaders, participants and end-users, the study evaluates these CDN providers in terms of their ability to offer services and strategies to grow and innovate in the marketplace.

As a result of this evaluation, Akamai was named a Leader in the CDN market assessment, recognized for its established position and largest footprint in the market, as well as several differentiators. Specifically, the report highlights the following strengths:

Capacity, performance and reliability assurance: Akamai's network capacity is estimated to be around 90-120 TBps. Akamai delivers average daily web traffic of more than 40 TBps, and peak traffic exceeded 83 TBps in March 2019 .

Capacity, performance and reliability assurance: Akamai's network capacity is estimated to be around 90-120 TBps. Akamai delivers average daily web traffic of more than 40 TBps, and peak traffic exceeded 83 TBps in March 2019.

Security: Akamai has had a robust edge security offering for quite some time and clearly aims to further expand its cloud security services offerings. Akamai has extensive threat intelligence and insights, interacting with 130TB of data, over 1 billion devices and 100+ million IP addresses daily.

Media Delivery: Akamai has a comprehensive media delivery suite of services, which it continues to enhance in key areas such as live event streaming delivery, managed services, performance and latency improvements.

Innovation: Akamai continues to expand its services and capabilities beyond CDN and leverages innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to address new areas like IoT, DevOps and blockchain.

Services teams: Underpinned by highly qualified services teams and its reach into many verticals, Akamai is very well capable in guiding its clients on how to deploy and leverage its CDN and edge services to reach its full potential and proven business benefits.

"For more than two decades, Akamai has helped customers deliver content that engages audiences, drives business and provides flawless online experiences on any device, anywhere and anytime," said Dr. Tom Leighton, CEO of Akamai. "From web performance and media delivery, to cloud security and network operator solutions, this is a dynamic industry. Being named a CDN Leader by IDC validates our ongoing commitment and tireless innovation to provide market-leading solutions that help our customers securely conduct business on the internet."

To download a copy of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial CDN 2019 Vendor Assessment, click here.

About Akamai

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone — and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

