Akamai Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Akamai delivered the following financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Revenue: Revenue was $669 million, an 11% increase over first quarter 2017 revenue of $600 million and a 9% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by Division(1):

Web Division revenue was $353 million , up 16% year-over-year and up 13% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

, up 16% year-over-year and up 13% when adjusted for foreign exchange* Media and Carrier Division revenue was $316 million , up 6% year-over-year and up 4% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions(2):

Cloud Security Solutions revenue was $149 million , up 36% year-over-year and up 32% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers(3):

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers was $44 million , down 14% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

, down 14% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange* Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers was $624 million , up 14% year-over-year and up 11% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue by Geography:

U.S. revenue was $423 million , up 6% year-over-year

, up 6% year-over-year International revenue was $245 million , up 22% year-over-year and up 14% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $69 million, a 35% decrease from first quarter 2017. GAAP operating margin for the first quarter was 10%, down 8 percentage points from the same period last year. The first quarter of 2018 was impacted by a $15 million restructuring charge and $23 million for legal settlements and non-recurring professional advisory fees associated with a non-routine stockholder matter.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $167 million, a 5% increase from fourth quarter 2017 and a 7% increase from first quarter 2017. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the first quarter was 25%, up 1 percentage point from the fourth quarter of 2017 due to operational efficiency improvements, but down 1 percentage point from the same period last year due to two acquisitions that were completed subsequent to the first quarter of 2017.

Net income: GAAP net income was $54 million, a 28% decrease from first quarter 2017. Non-GAAP net income* was $136 million, a 19% increase from first quarter 2017.

EPS: GAAP EPS was $0.31 per diluted share, a 28% decrease from first quarter 2017 and a 33% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP EPS was $0.79 per diluted share, a 22% increase from first quarter 2017 and a 17% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA was $256 million, an 11% increase from first quarter 2017. Adjusted EBITDA margin* was 38%, flat compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Other first quarter 2018 results:

Cash from operations was $192 million , or 29% of revenue

, or 29% of revenue Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $1.3 billion as of March 31, 2018

as of March 31, 2018 The Company spent $20 million to repurchase 0.3 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $67.38 per share

to repurchase 0.3 million shares of its common stock at an average price of per share The Company had approximately 171 million shares of common stock outstanding as of March 31, 2018

Adoption of new revenue recognition standard: Prior period results have been revised for the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard. Under this standard, the way revenue is recognized changed for some of Akamai's customers and primarily impacts the revenue timing of a small number of licensed software customers. The way Akamai recognizes revenue for its core Web and Media products is substantially unchanged. Akamai will also begin capitalizing certain commission and incentive payments. The revisions as a result of the new standard did not have a material impact on Akamai's annual revenue or results of operations, but did cause quarter-to-quarter fluctuations. For more information, see the posted revisions to the consolidated statements of income and other key disaggregated revenue amounts in the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website at www.akamai.com.

* See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions

(1) Revenue by Division – A customer-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from customers that are managed by the division. As of January 1, 2018, Akamai now reports its revenue in two divisions compared to the three divisions reported in 2017; the Media Division and Enterprise and Carrier Division were combined to form the new Media and Carrier Division. In addition, as the purchasing patterns and required account expertise of customers changes over time, Akamai may reassign a customer's division from one to another. In 2018 Akamai reassigned some of its customers from the Media and Carrier Division to the Web Division and revised historical results in order to reflect the most recent categorization and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented. (2) Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions – A product-focused reporting view that illustrates revenue from Cloud Security Solutions separately from all other solution categories. During 2018, Akamai updated its methodology for allocating revenue to specific solutions when solutions are sold as a bundle. During 2018, Akamai reassigned amounts from CDN and other solutions revenue to Cloud Security Solutions revenue and revised historical results in order to reflect the most recent allocation methodologies and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented. (3) Revenue from Internet Platform Customers – Revenue from six customers that are large Internet platform companies: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Netflix.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands) March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 (1) ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 363,703



$ 313,382

Marketable securities 447,850



398,554

Accounts receivable, net 484,617



461,457

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 163,556



172,853

Total current assets 1,459,726



1,346,246

Property and equipment, net 845,118



862,535

Marketable securities 512,270



567,592

Goodwill 1,498,906



1,498,688

Acquired intangible assets, net 193,228



201,259

Deferred income tax assets 44,490



36,231

Other assets 133,166



136,365

Total assets $ 4,686,904



$ 4,648,916

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 81,239



$ 80,278

Accrued expenses 253,075



283,743

Deferred revenue 95,490



70,495

Convertible senior notes 668,745



—

Other current liabilities 32,046



22,178

Total current liabilities 1,130,595



456,694

Deferred revenue 7,049



6,062

Deferred income tax liabilities 17,675



17,823

Convertible senior notes —



662,913

Other liabilities 145,328



142,955

Total liabilities 1,300,647



1,286,447

Total stockholders' equity 3,386,257



3,362,469

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,686,904



$ 4,648,916







(1) Prior period information has been restated for the adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which Akamai adopted retrospectively on January 1, 2018. Under this standard, the way revenue is recognized changed for some of Akamai's contracts with customers. Akamai will also begin capitalizing costs associated with obtaining customer contracts, specifically commission and incentive payments. For more information, see the posted revisions to the consolidated statements of income and other key disaggregated revenue amounts in the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website at www.akamai.com.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





Three Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 (1)

March 31,

2017 (1) Revenue $ 668,724



$ 658,470



$ 600,293

Costs and operating expenses:









Cost of revenue(2) (3) 234,825



229,940



205,727

Research and development(2) 65,065



59,673



52,162

Sales and marketing(2) 122,553



131,223



114,492

General and administrative(2) (3) 154,385



146,115



115,009

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,431



7,829



7,569

Restructuring charges 14,908



51,581



—

Total costs and operating expenses 600,167



626,361



494,959

Income from operations 68,557



32,109



105,334

Interest income 3,965



4,487



4,624

Interest expense (4,850)



(4,850)



(4,597)

Other income (expense), net 21



473



(684)

Income before provision for income taxes 67,693



32,219



104,677

Provision for income taxes 13,979



4,699



30,094

Net income $ 53,714



$ 27,520



$ 74,583













Net income per share:









Basic $ 0.32



$ 0.16



$ 0.43

Diluted $ 0.31



$ 0.16



$ 0.43













Shares used in per share calculations:









Basic 170,116



169,429



173,158

Diluted 172,004



170,727



175,171







(1) Prior period information has been restated for the adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which Akamai adopted retrospectively on January 1, 2018. Under this standard, the way revenue is recognized changed for some of Akamai's contracts with customers. Akamai will also begin capitalizing costs associated with obtaining customer contracts, specifically commission and incentive payments. For more information, see the posted revisions to the consolidated statements of income and other key disaggregated revenue amounts in the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website at www.akamai.com. (2) Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures) (3) Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 (1)

March 31,

2017 (1) Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 53,714



$ 27,520



$ 74,583

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 104,095



99,396



86,533

Stock-based compensation 44,686



42,205



38,986

(Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes (7,814)



(30,378)



28,425

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 4,850



4,850



4,597

Restructuring-related software charges 2,818



31,965



—

Other non-cash reconciling items, net 4,379



6,413



(129)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:









Accounts receivable (18,419)



(40,631)



(19,876)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,927)



7,612



(47,172)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses (31,312)



11,082



(23,940)

Deferred revenue 25,243



1,410



10,043

Other current liabilities 13,701



12,727



3,516

Other non-current assets and liabilities 996



23,270



(12,948)

Net cash provided by operating activities 192,010



197,441



142,618

Cash flows from investing activities:









Cash paid for acquired businesses, net of cash acquired (79)



(171,872)



(10)

Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs (113,075)



(106,852)



(91,181)

Purchases of short- and long-term marketable securities (73,352)



(77,399)



(92,306)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of short- and long-term marketable securities 75,736



154,390



324,138

Other non-current assets and liabilities (715)



(420)



(335)

Net cash used in (provided by) investing activities (111,485)



(202,153)



140,306

Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under stock plans 22,738



13,940



17,530

Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (29,714)



(10,273)



(33,921)

Repurchases of common stock (19,785)



(54,565)



(72,467)

Other non-current assets and liabilities (3,900)



—



—

Net cash used in financing activities (30,661)



(50,898)



(88,858)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,165



631



5,019

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 51,029



(54,979)



199,085

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 314,429



369,408



324,626

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 365,458



$ 314,429



$ 523,711







(1) Prior period information has been restated for the adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which Akamai adopted retrospectively on January 1, 2018. Under this standard, the way revenue is recognized changed for some of Akamai's contracts with customers. Akamai will also begin capitalizing costs associated with obtaining customer contracts, specifically commission and incentive payments. For more information, see the posted revisions to the consolidated statements of income and other key disaggregated revenue amounts in the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website at www.akamai.com.





On January 1, 2018, Akamai also adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows. Under this standard, restricted cash is included with cash and cash equivalents when reconciling the beginning-of-period and end-of-period cash on the statement of cash flows. Akamai retrospectively adopted this standard and revised cash flows from investing activities by ($0.2) million and $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively, with a corresponding revision to total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY DIVISION





Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 (1)

March 31,

2017 (1) Web Division $ 352,837



$ 354,821



$ 303,488

Media and Carrier Division 315,887



303,649



296,805

Total revenue $ 668,724



$ 658,470



$ 600,293

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:









Web Division 16 %

16 %

13 % Media and Carrier Division 6



—



(2)

Total revenue 11 %

8 %

5 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):









Web Division 13 %

15 %

14 % Media and Carrier Division 4



(1)



(1)

Total revenue 9 %

7 %

6 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM CLOUD SECURITY SOLUTIONS





Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 (1)

March 31,

2017 (1) Cloud Security Solutions $ 149,205



$ 135,842



$ 110,006

CDN and other solutions 519,519



522,628



490,287

Total revenue $ 668,724



$ 658,470



$ 600,293

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:









Cloud Security Solutions 36 %

34 %

34 % CDN and other solutions 6



3



—

Total revenue 11 %

8 %

5 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):









Cloud Security Solutions 32 %

33 %

36 % CDN and other solutions 3



2



1

Total revenue 9 %

7 %

6 %





(1) Prior period information has been restated for the adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which Akamai adopted retrospectively on January 1, 2018. Under this standard, the way revenue is recognized changed for some of Akamai's contracts with customers. For more information, see the posted revisions to the consolidated statements of income and other key disaggregated revenue amounts in the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website at www.akamai.com. (2) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM INTERNET PLATFORM CUSTOMERS





Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017(1)

March 31,

2017(1) Revenue from Internet Platform Customers $ 44,391



$ 49,992



$ 51,391

Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 624,333



608,478



548,902

Total revenue $ 668,724



$ 658,470



$ 600,293

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:









Revenue from Internet Platform Customers (14) %

(14) %

(29) % Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 14



10



10

Total revenue 11 %

8 %

5 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):









Revenue from Internet Platform Customers (14) %

(14) %

(29) % Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 11



9



11

Total revenue 9 %

7 %

6 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY





Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 (1)

March 31,

2017 (1) U.S. $ 423,339



$ 425,744



$ 398,870

International 245,385



232,726



201,423

Total revenue $ 668,724



$ 658,470



$ 600,293

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:









U.S. 6 %

2 %

— % International 22



22



19

Total revenue 11 %

8 %

5 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):









U.S. 6 %

2 %

— % International 14



18



21

Total revenue 9 %

7 %

6 %





(1) Prior period information has been restated for the adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which Akamai adopted retrospectively on January 1, 2018. Under this standard, the way revenue is recognized changed for some of Akamai's contracts with customers. For more information, see the posted revisions to the consolidated statements of income and other key disaggregated revenue amounts in the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website at www.akamai.com. (2) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING EXPENSE DATA





Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2017 General and administrative expenses:









Payroll and related costs $ 51,894



$ 50,187



$ 44,891

Stock-based compensation 12,922



11,359



10,115

Depreciation and amortization 19,888



19,845



18,528

Facilities-related costs 21,795



21,071



18,798

Provision for doubtful accounts 521



805



153

Acquisition-related costs 1,143



19,995



(209)

Legal and stockholder matter costs 23,091



—



—

License of patent (4,215)



(4,169)



(4,035)

Professional and other expenses 27,346



27,022



26,768

Total general and administrative expenses $ 154,385



$ 146,115



$ 115,009













General and administrative expenses–functional(1):









Global functions $ 55,653



$ 52,818



$ 48,727

As a percentage of revenue 8 %

8 %

8 % Infrastructure 78,192



76,666



70,373

As a percentage of revenue 12 %

12 %

12 % Other 20,540



16,631



(4,091)

Total general and administrative expenses $ 154,385



$ 146,115



$ 115,009

As a percentage of revenue 23 %

22 %

19 %











Stock-based compensation:









Cost of revenue $ 5,296



$ 5,259



$ 4,685

Research and development 10,509



10,121



9,029

Sales and marketing 15,959



15,466



15,157

General and administrative 12,922



11,359



10,115

Total stock-based compensation $ 44,686



$ 42,205



$ 38,986







(1) Global functions expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for administrative functions, including finance, purchasing, order entry, human resources, legal, information technology and executive personnel, as well as third-party professional service fees. Infrastructure expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for our network infrastructure functions, as well as facility rent expense, depreciation and amortization of facility and IT-related assets, software and software-related costs, business insurance and taxes. Our network infrastructure function is responsible for network planning, sourcing, architecture evaluation and platform security. Other expenses includes acquisition-related costs, provision for doubtful accounts, the license of a patent and legal and stockholder matter costs.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA





Three Months Ended (in thousands, except end of period statistics) March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2017 Depreciation and amortization:









Network-related depreciation $ 38,235



$ 37,223



$ 35,255

Capitalized internal-use software development amortization 31,668



29,096



21,589

Other depreciation and amortization 19,498



19,498



18,209

Depreciation of property and equipment 89,401



85,817



75,053

Capitalized stock-based compensation amortization 5,569



5,029



3,471

Capitalized interest expense amortization 694



721



440

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,431



7,829



7,569

Total depreciation and amortization $ 104,095



$ 99,396



$ 86,533













Capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense(1)(2):









Purchases of property and equipment $ 26,597



$ 50,716



$ 56,500

Capitalized internal-use software development costs 49,257



43,074



37,085

Total capital expenditures, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense $ 75,854



$ 93,790



$ 93,585













End of period statistics:









Number of employees 7,454



7,650



6,672







(1) Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end. (2) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE





Three Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 (1)

March 31,

2017 (1) Income from operations $ 68,557



$ 32,109



$ 105,334

GAAP operating margin 10 %

5 %

18 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,431



7,829



7,569

Stock-based compensation 44,686



42,205



38,986

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 6,263



5,750



3,911

Restructuring charges 14,908



51,581



—

Acquisition-related costs 1,143



19,995



(208)

Legal and stockholder matter costs 23,091



—



—

Operating adjustments 98,522



127,360



50,258

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 167,079



$ 159,469



$ 155,592

Non-GAAP operating margin 25 %

24 %

26 %











Net income $ 53,714



$ 27,520



$ 74,583

Operating adjustments (from above) 98,522



127,360



50,258

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 4,850



4,850



4,597

Gain on investments —



(450)



—

Income tax-effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items (21,283)



(38,574)



(15,467)

Non-GAAP net income $ 135,803



$ 120,706



$ 113,971













GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.31



$ 0.16



$ 0.43

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.05



0.05



0.04

Stock-based compensation 0.25



0.25



0.22

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 0.04



0.03



0.02

Restructuring charges 0.09



0.30



—

Acquisition-related costs 0.01



0.12



—

Legal and stockholder matter costs 0.13



—



—

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 0.03



0.03



0.03

Gain on investments —



—



—

Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items (0.12)



(0.23)



(0.09)

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.79



$ 0.71



$ 0.65













Shares used in diluted per share calculations 172,004



170,727



175,171







(1) Prior period information has been restated for the adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which Akamai adopted retrospectively on January 1, 2018. Under this standard, the way revenue is recognized changed for some of Akamai's contracts with customers. Akamai will also begin capitalizing costs associated with obtaining customer contracts, specifically commission and incentive payments. For more information, see the posted revisions to the consolidated statements of income and other key disaggregated revenue amounts in the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website at www.akamai.com.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA





Three Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 (1)

March 31,

2017 (1) Net income $ 53,714



$ 27,520



$ 74,583

Interest income (3,965)



(4,487)



(4,624)

Provision for income taxes 13,979



4,699



30,094

Depreciation and amortization 89,401



85,817



75,053

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 6,263



5,750



3,911

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,431



7,829



7,569

Stock-based compensation 44,686



42,205



38,986

Restructuring charges 14,908



51,581



—

Acquisition-related costs 1,143



19,995



(208)

Legal and stockholder matter costs 23,091



—



—

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 4,850



4,850



4,597

Gain on investments —



(450)



—

Other (income) expense, net (21)



(23)



684

Adjusted EBITDA $ 256,480



$ 245,286



$ 230,645

Adjusted EBITDA margin 38 %

37 %

38 %





(1) Prior period information has been restated for the adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which Akamai adopted retrospectively on January 1, 2018. Under this standard, the way revenue is recognized changed for some of Akamai's contracts with customers. Akamai will also begin capitalizing costs associated with obtaining customer contracts, specifically commission and incentive payments. For more information, see the posted revisions to the consolidated statements of income and other key disaggregated revenue amounts in the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website at www.akamai.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Akamai provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). Management uses non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate Akamai's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, capital expenditures and impact of foreign currency exchange rates, as discussed below.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Akamai's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate Akamai's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of Akamai's ongoing operating results.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Akamai's GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Akamai's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Akamai has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. This reconciliation captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" can be found on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets – Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results.





– Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results. Stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation – Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies.





– Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies. Acquisition-related costs – Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities. In addition, subsequent adjustments to Akamai's initial estimated amounts of contingent consideration and indemnification associated with specific acquisitions are included within acquisition-related costs. These amounts are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions. Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of Akamai's operating results to prior periods and to its peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations.





– Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities. In addition, subsequent adjustments to Akamai's initial estimated amounts of contingent consideration and indemnification associated with specific acquisitions are included within acquisition-related costs. These amounts are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions. Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of Akamai's operating results to prior periods and to its peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations. Restructuring charges – Akamai has incurred restructuring charges that are included in its GAAP financial statements, primarily related to workforce reductions and estimated costs of exiting facility lease commitments. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.





– Akamai has incurred restructuring charges that are included in its GAAP financial statements, primarily related to workforce reductions and estimated costs of exiting facility lease commitments. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business. Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and amortization of capitalized interest expense – In February 2014 , Akamai issued $690 million of convertible senior notes due 2019 with a coupon interest rate of 0%. The imputed interest rate of the convertible senior notes was approximately 3.2%. This is a result of the debt discount recorded for the conversion feature that is required to be separately accounted for as equity under GAAP, thereby reducing the carrying value of the convertible debt instrument. The debt discount is amortized as interest expense together with the issuance costs of the debt. All of Akamai's interest expense is comprised of these non-cash components and is excluded from management's assessment of the company's operating performance because management believes the non-cash expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance.





– In , Akamai issued of convertible senior notes due 2019 with a coupon interest rate of 0%. The imputed interest rate of the convertible senior notes was approximately 3.2%. This is a result of the debt discount recorded for the conversion feature that is required to be separately accounted for as equity under GAAP, thereby reducing the carrying value of the convertible debt instrument. The debt discount is amortized as interest expense together with the issuance costs of the debt. All of Akamai's interest expense is comprised of these non-cash components and is excluded from management's assessment of the company's operating performance because management believes the non-cash expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance. Legal and stockholder matter costs –Akamai has incurred losses related to the settlement of legal matters, costs from professional service providers related to a non-routine stockholder matter and costs with respect to its internal U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA") investigation. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of Akamai's core business operations.





–Akamai has incurred losses related to the settlement of legal matters, costs from professional service providers related to a non-routine stockholder matter and costs with respect to its internal U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA") investigation. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of Akamai's core business operations. Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items – The non-GAAP adjustments described above are reported on a pre-tax basis. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense. Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed on non-GAAP pre-tax income (GAAP pre-tax income adjusted for non-GAAP adjustments) and excludes certain discrete tax items (such as recording or releasing of valuation allowances), if any. Akamai believes that applying the non GAAP adjustments and their related income tax effect allows Akamai to highlight income attributable to its core operations.

Akamai's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures are outlined below:

Non-GAAP income from operations – GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized interest expense; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; benefit from adoption of software development activities; gains and other activity related to divestiture of a business; gains and losses on legal settlements; costs from professional service providers related to a non-routine stockholder matter; costs incurred with respect to Akamai's internal FCPA investigation; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP operating margin – Non-GAAP income from operations stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP net income – GAAP net income adjusted for the following tax-affected items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; benefit from adoption of software development activities; gains and other activity related to divestiture of a business; gains and losses on legal settlements; costs from professional service providers related to a non-routine stockholder matter; costs incurred with respect to Akamai's internal FCPA investigation; loss on early extinguishment of debt; amortization of debt discount and issuance costs; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP net income per share – Non-GAAP net income divided by basic weighted average or diluted common shares outstanding. Basic weighted average shares outstanding are those used in GAAP net income per share calculations. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding are adjusted in non-GAAP per share calculations for the shares that would be delivered to Akamai pursuant to the note hedge transaction entered into in connection with the issuance of $690 million of convertible senior notes due 2019. Under GAAP, shares delivered under hedge transactions are not considered offsetting shares in the fully-diluted share calculation until they are delivered. However, the company would receive a benefit from the note hedge transaction and would not allow the dilution to occur, so management believes that adjusting for this benefit provides a meaningful view of operating performance. Unless and until Akamai's weighted average stock price is greater than $89.56, the initial conversion price, there will be no difference between GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA – GAAP net income excluding the following items: interest income; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; benefit from adoption of software development activities; gains and other activity related to divestiture of a business; gains and losses on legal settlements; costs from professional service providers related to a non-routine stockholder matter; costs incurred with respect to Akamai's internal FCPA investigation; foreign exchange gains and losses; loss on early extinguishment of debt; amortization of debt discount and issuance costs; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Adjusted EBITDA margin – Adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.

Capital expenditures, or capex, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense – Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs presented on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation included in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end.

Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Rates – Revenue and earnings from international operations have historically been an important contributor to Akamai's financial results. Consequently, Akamai's financial results have been impacted, and management expects they will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. For example, when the local currencies of our foreign subsidiaries weaken, our consolidated results stated in U.S. dollars are negatively impacted.

Because exchange rates are a meaningful factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, management believes the presentation of the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on revenue and earnings enhances the understanding of our financial results and evaluation of performance in comparison to prior periods. The dollar impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates presented is calculated by translating current period results using monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period and comparing them to the reported amount. The percentage change at constant currency presented is calculated by comparing the prior period amounts as reported and the current period amounts translated using the same monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period.

