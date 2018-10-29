Akamai Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
Record revenue of $670 million, up 7% year-over-year and up 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
Cloud Security Solutions revenue grew 37%, now nearly $700 million annualized run rate
GAAP EPS of $0.64, up 73% year-over-year, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.94, up 47% year-over-year
Board of Directors authorizes a new multi-year $1.1 billion share repurchase program
16:01 ET
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.
"We are very pleased with our excellent results in the third quarter, which includes 37% year-over-year growth in our security business and tremendous growth in our earnings," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Chief Executive Officer. "We are also pleased to report our fourth consecutive quarter of non-GAAP operating margin improvement. We are well on our way to achieving our 30% margin goal in 2020, while continuing to invest in innovation and new products to drive future growth."
Revenue: Revenue was $670 million, a 7% increase over third quarter 2017 revenue of $624 million and an 8% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*
Revenue by Division(1):
- Web Division revenue was $357 million, up 8% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
- Media and Carrier Division revenue was $313 million, up 6% year-over-year and up 7% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions(2):
- Cloud Security Solutions revenue was $169 million, up 37% year-over-year and up 39% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
Revenue from Internet Platform Customers(3):
- Revenue from Internet Platform Customers was $43 million, down 15% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*
- Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers was $627 million, up 9% year-over-year and up 10% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
Revenue by Geography:
- U.S. revenue was $413 million, consistent year-over-year
- International revenue was $257 million, up 21% year-over-year and up 24% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $117 million, a 28% increase from third quarter 2017. GAAP operating margin for the third quarter was 17%, up 2 percentage points from the same period last year.
Non-GAAP income from operations* was $181 million, a 23% increase from third quarter 2017. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the third quarter was 27%, up 3 percentage points from the same period last year.
Net income: GAAP net income was $108 million, a 68% increase from third quarter 2017. Non-GAAP net income* was $158 million, a 43% increase from third quarter 2017.
EPS: GAAP EPS was $0.64 per diluted share, a 73% increase from third quarter 2017 and a 75% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP EPS was $0.94 per diluted share, a 47% increase from third quarter 2017 and a 48% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*
Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA was $273 million, an 18% increase from third quarter 2017. Adjusted EBITDA margin* was 41%, an increase of 4 percentage points as compared to the third quarter of 2017.
Other third quarter 2018 results:
- Cash from operations was $310 million, or 46% of revenue
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $2.1 billion as of September 30, 2018
- The Company spent $440 million to repurchase 5.9 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $74.71 per share
- The Company had approximately 164 million shares of common stock outstanding as of September 30, 2018
Share Repurchase Program: The Company also announces today that its Board of Directors has authorized a new $1.1 billion share repurchase program, effective from November 1, 2018 through December 31, 2021, which is in addition to $124 million remaining on its prior authorization. The Company's goal for the new program is to continue to return to shareholders a significant percentage of Akamai's free cash flow while preserving its flexibility for other strategic opportunities.
The timing and amount of any shares repurchased will be determined by the Company's management based upon the evaluation of market conditions and other factors. Repurchases will be executed in the open market subject to Rule 10b-18, and may also be made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which would permit the Company to repurchase shares when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws. Other structured repurchase programs may be considered from time to time. The Company may choose to suspend, expand or discontinue the repurchase program at any time.
Adoption of new revenue recognition standard: Prior period results have been revised for the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard. Under this standard, the way revenue is recognized changed for some of Akamai's customers and primarily impacts the revenue timing of a small number of licensed software customers. The way Akamai recognizes revenue for its core Web and Media products is substantially unchanged. Akamai will also begin capitalizing certain commission and incentive payments. The revisions as a result of the new standard did not have a material impact on Akamai's annual revenue or results of operations, but did cause quarter-to-quarter fluctuations. For more information, see the posted revisions to the consolidated statements of income and other key disaggregated revenue amounts in the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website at www.akamai.com.
* See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions
|
(1)
|
Revenue by Division – A customer-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from customers that are managed by the division. As of January 1, 2018, Akamai now reports its revenue in two divisions compared to the three divisions reported in 2017; the Media Division and Enterprise and Carrier Division were combined to form the new Media and Carrier Division. In addition, as the purchasing patterns and required account expertise of customers changes over time, Akamai may reassign a customer's division from one to another. In 2018 Akamai reassigned some of its customers from the Media and Carrier Division to the Web Division and revised historical results in order to reflect the most recent categorization and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented.
|
(2)
|
Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions – A product-focused reporting view that illustrates revenue from Cloud Security Solutions separately from all other solution categories. During 2018, Akamai updated its methodology for allocating revenue to specific solutions when solutions are sold as a bundle. During 2018, Akamai reassigned amounts from CDN and other solutions revenue to Cloud Security Solutions revenue and revised historical results in order to reflect the most recent allocation methodologies and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented.
|
(3)
|
Revenue from Internet Platform Customers – Revenue from six customers that are large Internet platform companies: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Netflix
Quarterly Conference Call
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
(in thousands)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
705,407
|
$
|
313,382
|
Marketable securities
|
1,096,233
|
398,554
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
466,364
|
461,457
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
161,785
|
172,853
|
Total current assets
|
2,429,789
|
1,346,246
|
Property and equipment, net
|
884,483
|
862,535
|
Marketable securities
|
257,135
|
567,592
|
Goodwill
|
1,488,868
|
1,498,688
|
Acquired intangible assets, net
|
176,640
|
201,259
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
23,688
|
36,231
|
Other assets
|
103,284
|
136,365
|
Total assets
|
$
|
5,363,887
|
$
|
4,648,916
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
96,051
|
$
|
80,278
|
Accrued expenses
|
305,267
|
283,743
|
Deferred revenue
|
93,732
|
70,495
|
Convertible senior notes
|
680,564
|
—
|
Other current liabilities
|
20,324
|
22,178
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,195,938
|
456,694
|
Deferred revenue
|
5,218
|
6,062
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
18,827
|
17,823
|
Convertible senior notes
|
864,679
|
662,913
|
Other liabilities
|
123,695
|
142,955
|
Total liabilities
|
2,208,357
|
1,286,447
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
3,155,530
|
3,362,469
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
5,363,887
|
$
|
4,648,916
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
September
|
June 30,
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
Revenue
|
$
|
669,628
|
$
|
662,759
|
$
|
624,440
|
$
|
2,001,111
|
$
|
1,830,565
|
Costs and operating expenses:
|
Cost of revenue(2) (3)
|
239,246
|
235,487
|
225,490
|
709,558
|
645,897
|
Research and development(2)
|
61,049
|
59,709
|
57,226
|
185,823
|
162,761
|
Sales and marketing(2)
|
125,323
|
131,680
|
117,863
|
379,556
|
350,299
|
General and administrative(2) (3)
|
119,911
|
170,206
|
124,523
|
444,502
|
363,050
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
8,294
|
8,294
|
7,753
|
25,019
|
23,075
|
Restructuring (benefit) charges
|
(732)
|
266
|
332
|
14,442
|
3,303
|
Total costs and operating expenses
|
553,091
|
605,642
|
533,187
|
1,758,900
|
1,548,385
|
Income from operations
|
116,537
|
57,117
|
91,253
|
242,211
|
282,180
|
Interest income
|
9,258
|
6,409
|
4,463
|
19,632
|
13,368
|
Interest expense
|
(14,566)
|
(9,204)
|
(4,746)
|
(28,620)
|
(13,989)
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
(459)
|
(2,769)
|
535
|
(3,207)
|
414
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
110,770
|
51,553
|
91,505
|
230,016
|
281,973
|
Provision for income taxes
|
3,187
|
8,492
|
27,594
|
25,658
|
86,727
|
Net income
|
$
|
107,583
|
$
|
43,061
|
$
|
63,911
|
$
|
204,358
|
$
|
195,246
|
Net income per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.65
|
$
|
0.25
|
$
|
0.37
|
$
|
1.21
|
$
|
1.13
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.64
|
$
|
0.25
|
$
|
0.37
|
$
|
1.20
|
$
|
1.13
|
Shares used in per share calculations:
|
Basic
|
165,924
|
170,250
|
170,976
|
168,763
|
172,269
|
Diluted
|
167,900
|
172,307
|
171,505
|
170,732
|
173,371
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)
|
(3)
|
Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
September
|
June 30,
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
107,583
|
$
|
43,061
|
$
|
63,911
|
$
|
204,358
|
$
|
195,246
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
107,833
|
106,298
|
97,178
|
318,226
|
272,917
|
Stock-based compensation
|
46,632
|
47,497
|
41,848
|
138,815
|
122,103
|
(Benefit) provision for deferred income
|
25,022
|
(4,302)
|
(12,089)
|
12,906
|
23,134
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance
|
14,085
|
8,909
|
4,746
|
27,844
|
13,989
|
Restructuring-related software charges
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,818
|
—
|
Other non-cash reconciling items, net
|
1,345
|
3,636
|
2,046
|
9,360
|
3,655
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities,
|
Accounts receivable
|
3,278
|
1,530
|
(5,158)
|
(13,611)
|
(9,423)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current
|
(10,662)
|
13,505
|
14,644
|
(2,084)
|
(36,580)
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
35,012
|
4,221
|
39,691
|
7,921
|
22,150
|
Deferred revenue
|
(5,625)
|
4,309
|
(8,283)
|
23,927
|
1,528
|
Other current liabilities
|
(3,625)
|
(8,046)
|
(2,250)
|
2,030
|
3,651
|
Other non-current assets and liabilities
|
(10,397)
|
(937)
|
7
|
(10,338)
|
(8,828)
|
Net cash provided by operating
|
310,481
|
219,681
|
236,291
|
722,172
|
603,542
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Cash paid for acquired businesses, net of cash
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(79)
|
(197,201)
|
Purchases of property and equipment and
|
(86,698)
|
(88,634)
|
(119,740)
|
(288,407)
|
(307,926)
|
Purchases of short- and long-term marketable
|
(314,200)
|
(394,534)
|
(67,879)
|
(782,086)
|
(249,098)
|
Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-
|
254,450
|
64,830
|
85,263
|
395,016
|
498,379
|
Other non-current assets and liabilities
|
(2,199)
|
236
|
(23)
|
(2,678)
|
(1,166)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(148,647)
|
(418,102)
|
(102,379)
|
(678,234)
|
(257,012)
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
September
|
June 30,
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from the issuance of convertible
|
(437)
|
1,132,622
|
—
|
1,132,185
|
—
|
Proceeds from the issuance of warrants
|
—
|
119,945
|
—
|
119,945
|
—
|
Purchase of note hedge related to convertible
|
—
|
(261,740)
|
—
|
(261,740)
|
—
|
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
|
18,394
|
11,365
|
16,060
|
52,497
|
41,740
|
Employee taxes paid related to net share
|
(10,837)
|
(11,594)
|
(6,784)
|
(52,145)
|
(48,122)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
(440,413)
|
(165,727)
|
(129,014)
|
(625,925)
|
(306,629)
|
Other non-current assets and liabilities
|
(241)
|
(944)
|
—
|
(5,085)
|
(1,096)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by
|
(433,534)
|
823,927
|
(119,738)
|
359,732
|
(314,107)
|
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
|
(68)
|
(12,625)
|
2,107
|
(11,528)
|
12,359
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents
|
(271,768)
|
612,881
|
16,281
|
392,142
|
44,782
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at
|
978,339
|
365,458
|
353,127
|
314,429
|
324,626
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end
|
$
|
706,571
|
$
|
978,339
|
$
|
369,408
|
$
|
706,571
|
$
|
369,408
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
September
|
June 30,
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
Web Division
|
$
|
356,856
|
$
|
351,084
|
$
|
329,684
|
$
|
1,060,777
|
$
|
950,580
|
Media and Carrier Division
|
312,772
|
311,675
|
294,756
|
940,334
|
879,985
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
669,628
|
$
|
662,759
|
$
|
624,440
|
$
|
2,001,111
|
$
|
1,830,565
|
Revenue growth rates year-over-year:
|
Web Division
|
8
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
Media and Carrier Division
|
6
|
8
|
(4)
|
7
|
(3)
|
Total revenue
|
7
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
Revenue growth rates year-over-year,
|
Web Division
|
9
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
Media and Carrier Division
|
7
|
7
|
(4)
|
6
|
(2)
|
Total revenue
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
September
|
June 30,
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
Cloud Security Solutions
|
$
|
168,626
|
$
|
155,250
|
$
|
122,899
|
$
|
473,081
|
$
|
349,681
|
CDN and other solutions
|
501,002
|
507,509
|
501,541
|
1,528,030
|
1,480,884
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
669,628
|
$
|
662,759
|
$
|
624,440
|
$
|
2,001,111
|
$
|
1,830,565
|
Revenue growth rates year-over-year:
|
Cloud Security Solutions
|
37
|
%
|
33
|
%
|
26
|
%
|
35
|
%
|
31
|
%
|
CDN and other solutions
|
—
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
Total revenue
|
7
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
Revenue growth rates year-over-year,
|
Cloud Security Solutions
|
39
|
%
|
31
|
%
|
26
|
%
|
34
|
%
|
31
|
%
|
CDN and other solutions
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
Total revenue
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
September
|
June 30,
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
Revenue from Internet Platform Customers
|
$
|
43,086
|
$
|
44,062
|
$
|
50,734
|
$
|
131,539
|
$
|
153,291
|
Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers
|
626,542
|
618,697
|
573,706
|
1,869,572
|
1,677,274
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
669,628
|
$
|
662,759
|
$
|
624,440
|
$
|
2,001,111
|
$
|
1,830,565
|
Revenue growth rates year-over-year:
|
Revenue from Internet Platform Customers
|
(15)
|
%
|
(14)
|
%
|
(13)
|
%
|
(14)
|
%
|
(20)
|
%
|
Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers
|
9
|
12
|
7
|
11
|
9
|
Total revenue
|
7
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
Revenue growth rates year-over-year,
|
Revenue from Internet Platform Customers
|
(15)
|
%
|
(14)
|
%
|
(13)
|
%
|
(14)
|
%
|
(20)
|
%
|
Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers
|
10
|
10
|
7
|
10
|
9
|
Total revenue
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
September
|
June 30,
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
U.S.
|
$
|
412,573
|
$
|
413,129
|
$
|
412,348
|
$
|
1,249,041
|
$
|
1,211,454
|
International
|
257,055
|
249,630
|
212,092
|
752,070
|
619,111
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
669,628
|
$
|
662,759
|
$
|
624,440
|
$
|
2,001,111
|
$
|
1,830,565
|
Revenue growth rates year-over-year:
|
U.S.
|
—
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
(1)
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
International
|
21
|
21
|
18
|
21
|
17
|
Total revenue
|
7
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
Revenue growth rates year-over-year,
|
U.S.
|
—
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
(1)
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
International
|
24
|
18
|
18
|
18
|
19
|
Total revenue
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
September
|
June 30,
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
General and administrative expenses:
|
Payroll and related costs
|
$
|
46,866
|
$
|
46,874
|
$
|
51,605
|
$
|
145,634
|
$
|
144,012
|
Stock-based compensation
|
13,054
|
14,269
|
10,780
|
40,245
|
33,525
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
18,646
|
21,207
|
19,686
|
59,741
|
56,283
|
Facilities-related costs
|
21,567
|
20,529
|
20,399
|
63,891
|
59,381
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
652
|
420
|
1,499
|
1,593
|
2,404
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
329
|
500
|
773
|
1,972
|
4,803
|
Legal and stockholder matter costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
23,091
|
—
|
License of patent
|
(4,310)
|
(4,266)
|
(4,128)
|
(12,791)
|
(12,252)
|
Endowment of Akamai Foundation
|
—
|
50,000
|
—
|
50,000
|
—
|
Professional fees and other expenses
|
23,107
|
20,673
|
23,909
|
71,126
|
74,894
|
Total general and administrative expenses
|
$
|
119,911
|
$
|
170,206
|
$
|
124,523
|
$
|
444,502
|
$
|
363,050
|
General and administrative expenses–functional(1):
|
Global functions
|
$
|
46,680
|
$
|
47,497
|
$
|
50,355
|
$
|
149,830
|
$
|
148,721
|
As a percentage of revenue
|
7
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
Infrastructure
|
74,009
|
76,055
|
76,267
|
228,256
|
220,799
|
As a percentage of revenue
|
11
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
Other
|
(778)
|
46,654
|
(2,099)
|
66,416
|
(6,470)
|
Total general and administrative expenses
|
$
|
119,911
|
$
|
170,206
|
$
|
124,523
|
$
|
444,502
|
$
|
363,050
|
As a percentage of revenue
|
18
|
%
|
26
|
%
|
20
|
%
|
22
|
%
|
20
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation:
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
5,494
|
$
|
5,553
|
$
|
5,296
|
$
|
16,343
|
$
|
15,055
|
Research and development
|
11,249
|
10,926
|
10,100
|
32,684
|
28,743
|
Sales and marketing
|
16,835
|
16,749
|
15,672
|
49,543
|
44,780
|
General and administrative
|
13,054
|
14,269
|
10,780
|
40,245
|
33,525
|
Total stock-based compensation
|
$
|
46,632
|
$
|
47,497
|
$
|
41,848
|
$
|
138,815
|
$
|
122,103
|
(1)
|
Global functions expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for administrative functions, including finance, purchasing, order entry, human resources, legal, information technology and executive personnel, as well as third-party professional service fees. Infrastructure expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for our network infrastructure functions, as well as facility rent expense, depreciation and amortization of facility and IT-related assets, software and software-related costs, business insurance and taxes. Our network infrastructure function is responsible for network planning, sourcing, architecture evaluation and platform security. Other expense includes acquisition-related costs, provision for doubtful accounts, the license of a patent, legal and stockholder matter costs and the endowment of the Akamai Foundation and transformation costs.
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in thousands, except end of period statistics)
|
September
|
June 30,
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
Depreciation and amortization:
|
Network-related depreciation
|
$
|
36,883
|
$
|
37,748
|
$
|
35,943
|
$
|
112,866
|
$
|
106,601
|
Capitalized internal-use software development
|
36,822
|
32,822
|
28,426
|
101,312
|
73,782
|
Other depreciation and amortization
|
18,259
|
20,837
|
19,320
|
58,594
|
55,256
|
Depreciation of property and equipment
|
91,964
|
91,407
|
83,689
|
272,772
|
235,639
|
Capitalized stock-based compensation
|
6,647
|
5,846
|
5,046
|
18,062
|
12,489
|
Capitalized interest expense amortization
|
928
|
751
|
690
|
2,373
|
1,714
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
8,294
|
8,294
|
7,753
|
25,019
|
23,075
|
Total depreciation and amortization
|
$
|
107,833
|
$
|
106,298
|
$
|
97,178
|
$
|
318,226
|
$
|
272,917
|
Capital expenditures, excluding stock-based
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
$
|
76,070
|
$
|
52,815
|
$
|
62,755
|
$
|
155,482
|
$
|
183,777
|
Capitalized internal-use software development
|
49,122
|
49,028
|
45,213
|
147,407
|
123,255
|
Total capital expenditures, excluding stock-
|
$
|
125,192
|
$
|
101,843
|
$
|
107,968
|
$
|
302,889
|
$
|
307,032
|
End of period statistics:
|
Number of employees
|
7,574
|
7,443
|
7,438
|
(1)
|
Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end.
|
(2)
|
See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
September
|
June 30,
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
Income from operations
|
$
|
116,537
|
$
|
57,117
|
$
|
91,253
|
$
|
242,211
|
$
|
282,180
|
GAAP operating margin
|
17
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
8,294
|
8,294
|
7,753
|
25,019
|
23,075
|
Stock-based compensation
|
46,632
|
47,497
|
41,848
|
138,815
|
122,103
|
Amortization of capitalized stock-based
|
7,575
|
6,597
|
5,736
|
20,435
|
14,203
|
Restructuring (benefit) charges
|
(732)
|
266
|
332
|
14,442
|
3,303
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
329
|
500
|
530
|
1,972
|
3,379
|
Legal and stockholder matter costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
23,091
|
—
|
Endowment of Akamai Foundation
|
—
|
50,000
|
—
|
50,000
|
—
|
Transformation costs
|
2,552
|
—
|
—
|
2,552
|
—
|
Operating adjustments
|
64,650
|
113,154
|
56,199
|
276,326
|
166,063
|
Non-GAAP income from operations
|
$
|
181,187
|
$
|
170,271
|
$
|
147,452
|
$
|
518,537
|
$
|
448,243
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
27
|
%
|
26
|
%
|
24
|
%
|
26
|
%
|
24
|
%
|
Net income
|
$
|
107,583
|
$
|
43,061
|
$
|
63,911
|
$
|
204,358
|
$
|
195,246
|
Operating adjustments (from above)
|
64,650
|
113,154
|
56,199
|
276,326
|
166,063
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
14,085
|
8,909
|
4,746
|
27,844
|
13,989
|
(Gain) loss on investments
|
(519)
|
2,000
|
—
|
1,481
|
—
|
Income tax-effect of above non-GAAP
|
(27,958)
|
(24,191)
|
(14,802)
|
(73,432)
|
(44,243)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
157,841
|
$
|
142,933
|
$
|
110,054
|
$
|
436,577
|
$
|
331,055
|
(1)
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
September
|
June 30,
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
GAAP net income per diluted share
|
$
|
0.64
|
$
|
0.25
|
$
|
0.37
|
$
|
1.20
|
$
|
1.13
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
0.15
|
0.13
|
Stock-based compensation
|
0.28
|
0.28
|
0.24
|
0.81
|
0.70
|
Amortization of capitalized stock-based
|
0.05
|
0.04
|
0.03
|
0.12
|
0.08
|
Restructuring (benefit) charges
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.08
|
0.02
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
Legal and stockholder matter costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.14
|
—
|
Endowment of Akamai Foundation
|
—
|
0.29
|
—
|
0.29
|
—
|
Transformation costs
|
0.02
|
—
|
—
|
0.01
|
—
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
0.08
|
0.05
|
0.03
|
0.16
|
0.08
|
(Gain) loss on investments
|
—
|
0.01
|
—
|
0.01
|
—
|
Income tax effect of above non-GAAP
|
(0.17)
|
(0.14)
|
(0.09)
|
(0.43)
|
(0.26)
|
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
|
$
|
0.94
|
$
|
0.83
|
$
|
0.64
|
$
|
2.56
|
$
|
1.91
|
Shares used in diluted per share calculations
|
167,900
|
172,307
|
171,505
|
170,732
|
173,371
|
(1)
|
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
September
|
June 30,
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
Net income
|
$
|
107,583
|
$
|
43,061
|
63,911
|
204,358
|
$
|
195,246
|
Interest income
|
(9,258)
|
(6,409)
|
(4,463)
|
(19,632)
|
(13,368)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
3,187
|
8,492
|
27,594
|
25,658
|
86,727
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
91,964
|
91,407
|
83,689
|
272,772
|
235,639
|
Amortization of capitalized stock-based
|
7,575
|
6,597
|
5,736
|
20,435
|
14,203
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
8,294
|
8,294
|
7,753
|
25,019
|
23,075
|
Stock-based compensation
|
46,632
|
47,497
|
41,848
|
138,815
|
122,103
|
Restructuring (benefit) charges
|
(732)
|
266
|
332
|
14,442
|
3,303
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
329
|
500
|
530
|
1,972
|
3,379
|
Legal and stockholder matter costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
23,091
|
—
|
Endowment of Akamai Foundation
|
—
|
50,000
|
—
|
50,000
|
—
|
Transformation costs
|
2,552
|
—
|
—
|
2,552
|
—
|
Interest expense
|
14,566
|
9,204
|
4,746
|
28,620
|
13,989
|
(Gain) loss on investments
|
(519)
|
2,000
|
—
|
1,481
|
—
|
Other expense (income), net
|
978
|
769
|
(535)
|
1,726
|
(414)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
273,151
|
$
|
261,678
|
$
|
231,141
|
$
|
791,309
|
$
|
683,882
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
41
|
%
|
39
|
%
|
37
|
%
|
40
|
%
|
37
|
%
|
(1)
|
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Akamai provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). Management uses non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate Akamai's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, capital expenditures and impact of foreign currency exchange rates, as discussed below.
Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Akamai's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate Akamai's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of Akamai's ongoing operating results.
The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Akamai's GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Akamai's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Akamai has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. This reconciliation captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" can be found on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website.
The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:
- Amortization of acquired intangible assets – Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results.
- Stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation – Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on th