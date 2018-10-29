Akamai Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

"We are very pleased with our excellent results in the third quarter, which includes 37% year-over-year growth in our security business and tremendous growth in our earnings," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Chief Executive Officer. "We are also pleased to report our fourth consecutive quarter of non-GAAP operating margin improvement. We are well on our way to achieving our 30% margin goal in 2020, while continuing to invest in innovation and new products to drive future growth."

Revenue: Revenue was $670 million, a 7% increase over third quarter 2017 revenue of $624 million and an 8% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by Division(1):

Web Division revenue was $357 million , up 8% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

, up 8% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange* Media and Carrier Division revenue was $313 million , up 6% year-over-year and up 7% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions(2):

Cloud Security Solutions revenue was $169 million , up 37% year-over-year and up 39% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers(3):

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers was $43 million , down 15% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

, down 15% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange* Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers was $627 million , up 9% year-over-year and up 10% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue by Geography:

U.S. revenue was $413 million , consistent year-over-year

, consistent year-over-year International revenue was $257 million , up 21% year-over-year and up 24% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $117 million, a 28% increase from third quarter 2017. GAAP operating margin for the third quarter was 17%, up 2 percentage points from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $181 million, a 23% increase from third quarter 2017. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the third quarter was 27%, up 3 percentage points from the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income was $108 million, a 68% increase from third quarter 2017. Non-GAAP net income* was $158 million, a 43% increase from third quarter 2017.

EPS: GAAP EPS was $0.64 per diluted share, a 73% increase from third quarter 2017 and a 75% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP EPS was $0.94 per diluted share, a 47% increase from third quarter 2017 and a 48% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA was $273 million, an 18% increase from third quarter 2017. Adjusted EBITDA margin* was 41%, an increase of 4 percentage points as compared to the third quarter of 2017.

Other third quarter 2018 results:

Cash from operations was $310 million , or 46% of revenue

, or 46% of revenue Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $2.1 billion as of September 30, 2018

as of The Company spent $440 million to repurchase 5.9 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $74.71 per share

to repurchase 5.9 million shares of its common stock at an average price of per share The Company had approximately 164 million shares of common stock outstanding as of September 30, 2018

Share Repurchase Program: The Company also announces today that its Board of Directors has authorized a new $1.1 billion share repurchase program, effective from November 1, 2018 through December 31, 2021, which is in addition to $124 million remaining on its prior authorization. The Company's goal for the new program is to continue to return to shareholders a significant percentage of Akamai's free cash flow while preserving its flexibility for other strategic opportunities.

The timing and amount of any shares repurchased will be determined by the Company's management based upon the evaluation of market conditions and other factors. Repurchases will be executed in the open market subject to Rule 10b-18, and may also be made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which would permit the Company to repurchase shares when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws. Other structured repurchase programs may be considered from time to time. The Company may choose to suspend, expand or discontinue the repurchase program at any time.

Adoption of new revenue recognition standard: Prior period results have been revised for the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard. Under this standard, the way revenue is recognized changed for some of Akamai's customers and primarily impacts the revenue timing of a small number of licensed software customers. The way Akamai recognizes revenue for its core Web and Media products is substantially unchanged. Akamai will also begin capitalizing certain commission and incentive payments. The revisions as a result of the new standard did not have a material impact on Akamai's annual revenue or results of operations, but did cause quarter-to-quarter fluctuations. For more information, see the posted revisions to the consolidated statements of income and other key disaggregated revenue amounts in the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website at www.akamai.com.

* See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions

(1) Revenue by Division – A customer-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from customers that are managed by the division. As of January 1, 2018, Akamai now reports its revenue in two divisions compared to the three divisions reported in 2017; the Media Division and Enterprise and Carrier Division were combined to form the new Media and Carrier Division. In addition, as the purchasing patterns and required account expertise of customers changes over time, Akamai may reassign a customer's division from one to another. In 2018 Akamai reassigned some of its customers from the Media and Carrier Division to the Web Division and revised historical results in order to reflect the most recent categorization and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented. (2) Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions – A product-focused reporting view that illustrates revenue from Cloud Security Solutions separately from all other solution categories. During 2018, Akamai updated its methodology for allocating revenue to specific solutions when solutions are sold as a bundle. During 2018, Akamai reassigned amounts from CDN and other solutions revenue to Cloud Security Solutions revenue and revised historical results in order to reflect the most recent allocation methodologies and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented. (3) Revenue from Internet Platform Customers – Revenue from six customers that are large Internet platform companies: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Netflix

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 (1) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 705,407 $ 313,382 Marketable securities 1,096,233 398,554 Accounts receivable, net 466,364 461,457 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 161,785 172,853 Total current assets 2,429,789 1,346,246 Property and equipment, net 884,483 862,535 Marketable securities 257,135 567,592 Goodwill 1,488,868 1,498,688 Acquired intangible assets, net 176,640 201,259 Deferred income tax assets 23,688 36,231 Other assets 103,284 136,365 Total assets $ 5,363,887 $ 4,648,916 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 96,051 $ 80,278 Accrued expenses 305,267 283,743 Deferred revenue 93,732 70,495 Convertible senior notes 680,564 — Other current liabilities 20,324 22,178 Total current liabilities 1,195,938 456,694 Deferred revenue 5,218 6,062 Deferred income tax liabilities 18,827 17,823 Convertible senior notes 864,679 662,913 Other liabilities 123,695 142,955 Total liabilities 2,208,357 1,286,447 Total stockholders' equity 3,155,530 3,362,469 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,363,887 $ 4,648,916

(1) Prior period information has been restated for the adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which Akamai adopted retrospectively on January 1, 2018. Under this standard, the way revenue is recognized changed for some of Akamai's contracts with customers. Akamai will also begin capitalizing costs associated with obtaining customer contracts, specifically certain commission and incentive payments. For more information, see the posted revisions to the consolidated statements of income and other key disaggregated revenue amounts in the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website at www.akamai.com.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September

30, 2018 June 30,

2018 September

30, 2017 (1) September

30, 2018 September

30, 2017 (1) Revenue $ 669,628 $ 662,759 $ 624,440 $ 2,001,111 $ 1,830,565 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue(2) (3) 239,246 235,487 225,490 709,558 645,897 Research and development(2) 61,049 59,709 57,226 185,823 162,761 Sales and marketing(2) 125,323 131,680 117,863 379,556 350,299 General and administrative(2) (3) 119,911 170,206 124,523 444,502 363,050 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,294 8,294 7,753 25,019 23,075 Restructuring (benefit) charges (732) 266 332 14,442 3,303 Total costs and operating expenses 553,091 605,642 533,187 1,758,900 1,548,385 Income from operations 116,537 57,117 91,253 242,211 282,180 Interest income 9,258 6,409 4,463 19,632 13,368 Interest expense (14,566) (9,204) (4,746) (28,620) (13,989) Other (expense) income, net (459) (2,769) 535 (3,207) 414 Income before provision for income taxes 110,770 51,553 91,505 230,016 281,973 Provision for income taxes 3,187 8,492 27,594 25,658 86,727 Net income $ 107,583 $ 43,061 $ 63,911 $ 204,358 $ 195,246 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.25 $ 0.37 $ 1.21 $ 1.13 Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.25 $ 0.37 $ 1.20 $ 1.13 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 165,924 170,250 170,976 168,763 172,269 Diluted 167,900 172,307 171,505 170,732 173,371

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September

30, 2018 June 30,

2018 September

30, 2017 (1) September

30, 2018 September

30, 2017 (1) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 107,583 $ 43,061 $ 63,911 $ 204,358 $ 195,246 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net

cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 107,833 106,298 97,178 318,226 272,917 Stock-based compensation 46,632 47,497 41,848 138,815 122,103 (Benefit) provision for deferred income

taxes 25,022 (4,302) (12,089) 12,906 23,134 Amortization of debt discount and issuance

costs 14,085 8,909 4,746 27,844 13,989 Restructuring-related software charges — — — 2,818 — Other non-cash reconciling items, net 1,345 3,636 2,046 9,360 3,655 Changes in operating assets and liabilities,

net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 3,278 1,530 (5,158) (13,611) (9,423) Prepaid expenses and other current

assets (10,662) 13,505 14,644 (2,084) (36,580) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 35,012 4,221 39,691 7,921 22,150 Deferred revenue (5,625) 4,309 (8,283) 23,927 1,528 Other current liabilities (3,625) (8,046) (2,250) 2,030 3,651 Other non-current assets and liabilities (10,397) (937) 7 (10,338) (8,828) Net cash provided by operating

activities 310,481 219,681 236,291 722,172 603,542 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquired businesses, net of cash

acquired — — — (79) (197,201) Purchases of property and equipment and

capitalization of internal-use software

development costs (86,698) (88,634) (119,740) (288,407) (307,926) Purchases of short- and long-term marketable

securities (314,200) (394,534) (67,879) (782,086) (249,098) Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-

and long-term marketable securities 254,450 64,830 85,263 395,016 498,379 Other non-current assets and liabilities (2,199) 236 (23) (2,678) (1,166) Net cash used in investing activities (148,647) (418,102) (102,379) (678,234) (257,012)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September

30, 2018 June 30,

2018 September

30, 2017 (1) September

30, 2018 September

30, 2017 (1) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the issuance of convertible

senior notes (437) 1,132,622 — 1,132,185 — Proceeds from the issuance of warrants — 119,945 — 119,945 — Purchase of note hedge related to convertible

senior notes — (261,740) — (261,740) — Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

under stock plans 18,394 11,365 16,060 52,497 41,740 Employee taxes paid related to net share

settlement of stock-based awards (10,837) (11,594) (6,784) (52,145) (48,122) Repurchases of common stock (440,413) (165,727) (129,014) (625,925) (306,629) Other non-current assets and liabilities (241) (944) — (5,085) (1,096) Net cash (used in) provided by

financing activities (433,534) 823,927 (119,738) 359,732 (314,107) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash (68) (12,625) 2,107 (11,528) 12,359 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents

and restricted cash (271,768) 612,881 16,281 392,142 44,782 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

beginning of period 978,339 365,458 353,127 314,429 324,626 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end

period $ 706,571 $ 978,339 $ 369,408 $ 706,571 $ 369,408

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY DIVISION Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September

30, 2018 June 30,

2018 September

30, 2017 (1) September

30, 2018 September

30, 2017 (1) Web Division $ 356,856 $ 351,084 $ 329,684 $ 1,060,777 $ 950,580 Media and Carrier Division 312,772 311,675 294,756 940,334 879,985 Total revenue $ 669,628 $ 662,759 $ 624,440 $ 2,001,111 $ 1,830,565 Revenue growth rates year-over-year: Web Division 8 % 11 % 14 % 12 % 14 % Media and Carrier Division 6 8 (4) 7 (3) Total revenue 7 % 9 % 5 % 9 % 5 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year,

adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange

rates(2): Web Division 9 % 9 % 14 % 10 % 15 % Media and Carrier Division 7 7 (4) 6 (2) Total revenue 8 % 8 % 5 % 8 % 6 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM CLOUD SECURITY SOLUTIONS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September

30, 2018 June 30,

2018 September

30, 2017 (1) September

30, 2018 September

30, 2017 (1) Cloud Security Solutions $ 168,626 $ 155,250 $ 122,899 $ 473,081 $ 349,681 CDN and other solutions 501,002 507,509 501,541 1,528,030 1,480,884 Total revenue $ 669,628 $ 662,759 $ 624,440 $ 2,001,111 $ 1,830,565 Revenue growth rates year-over-year: Cloud Security Solutions 37 % 33 % 26 % 35 % 31 % CDN and other solutions — 4 1 3 1 Total revenue 7 % 9 % 5 % 9 % 5 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year,

adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange

rates(2): Cloud Security Solutions 39 % 31 % 26 % 34 % 31 % CDN and other solutions 1 3 1 2 1 Total revenue 8 % 8 % 5 % 8 % 6 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM INTERNET PLATFORM CUSTOMERS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September

30, 2018 June 30,

2018 September

30, 2017 (1) September

30, 2018 September

30, 2017 (1) Revenue from Internet Platform Customers $ 43,086 $ 44,062 $ 50,734 $ 131,539 $ 153,291 Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 626,542 618,697 573,706 1,869,572 1,677,274 Total revenue $ 669,628 $ 662,759 $ 624,440 $ 2,001,111 $ 1,830,565 Revenue growth rates year-over-year: Revenue from Internet Platform Customers (15) % (14) % (13) % (14) % (20) % Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 9 12 7 11 9 Total revenue 7 % 9 % 5 % 9 % 5 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year,

adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange

rates(2): Revenue from Internet Platform Customers (15) % (14) % (13) % (14) % (20) % Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 10 10 7 10 9 Total revenue 8 % 8 % 5 % 8 % 6 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September

30, 2018 June 30,

2018 September

30, 2017 (1) September

30, 2018 September

30, 2017 (1) U.S. $ 412,573 $ 413,129 $ 412,348 $ 1,249,041 $ 1,211,454 International 257,055 249,630 212,092 752,070 619,111 Total revenue $ 669,628 $ 662,759 $ 624,440 $ 2,001,111 $ 1,830,565 Revenue growth rates year-over-year: U.S. — % 3 % (1) % 3 % — % International 21 21 18 21 17 Total revenue 7 % 9 % 5 % 9 % 5 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year,

adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange

rates(2): U.S. — % 3 % (1) % 3 % — % International 24 18 18 18 19 Total revenue 8 % 8 % 5 % 8 % 6 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING EXPENSE DATA Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September

30, 2018 June 30,

2018 September

30, 2017 September

30, 2018 September

30, 2017 General and administrative expenses: Payroll and related costs $ 46,866 $ 46,874 $ 51,605 $ 145,634 $ 144,012 Stock-based compensation 13,054 14,269 10,780 40,245 33,525 Depreciation and amortization 18,646 21,207 19,686 59,741 56,283 Facilities-related costs 21,567 20,529 20,399 63,891 59,381 Provision for doubtful accounts 652 420 1,499 1,593 2,404 Acquisition-related costs 329 500 773 1,972 4,803 Legal and stockholder matter costs — — — 23,091 — License of patent (4,310) (4,266) (4,128) (12,791) (12,252) Endowment of Akamai Foundation — 50,000 — 50,000 — Professional fees and other expenses 23,107 20,673 23,909 71,126 74,894 Total general and administrative expenses $ 119,911 $ 170,206 $ 124,523 $ 444,502 $ 363,050 General and administrative expenses–functional(1): Global functions $ 46,680 $ 47,497 $ 50,355 $ 149,830 $ 148,721 As a percentage of revenue 7 % 7 % 8 % 7 % 8 % Infrastructure 74,009 76,055 76,267 228,256 220,799 As a percentage of revenue 11 % 11 % 12 % 11 % 12 % Other (778) 46,654 (2,099) 66,416 (6,470) Total general and administrative expenses $ 119,911 $ 170,206 $ 124,523 $ 444,502 $ 363,050 As a percentage of revenue 18 % 26 % 20 % 22 % 20 % Stock-based compensation: Cost of revenue $ 5,494 $ 5,553 $ 5,296 $ 16,343 $ 15,055 Research and development 11,249 10,926 10,100 32,684 28,743 Sales and marketing 16,835 16,749 15,672 49,543 44,780 General and administrative 13,054 14,269 10,780 40,245 33,525 Total stock-based compensation $ 46,632 $ 47,497 $ 41,848 $ 138,815 $ 122,103

(1) Global functions expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for administrative functions, including finance, purchasing, order entry, human resources, legal, information technology and executive personnel, as well as third-party professional service fees. Infrastructure expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for our network infrastructure functions, as well as facility rent expense, depreciation and amortization of facility and IT-related assets, software and software-related costs, business insurance and taxes. Our network infrastructure function is responsible for network planning, sourcing, architecture evaluation and platform security. Other expense includes acquisition-related costs, provision for doubtful accounts, the license of a patent, legal and stockholder matter costs and the endowment of the Akamai Foundation and transformation costs.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except end of period statistics) September

30, 2018 June 30,

2018 September

30, 2017 September

30, 2018 September

30, 2017 Depreciation and amortization: Network-related depreciation $ 36,883 $ 37,748 $ 35,943 $ 112,866 $ 106,601 Capitalized internal-use software development

amortization 36,822 32,822 28,426 101,312 73,782 Other depreciation and amortization 18,259 20,837 19,320 58,594 55,256 Depreciation of property and equipment 91,964 91,407 83,689 272,772 235,639 Capitalized stock-based compensation

amortization 6,647 5,846 5,046 18,062 12,489 Capitalized interest expense amortization 928 751 690 2,373 1,714 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,294 8,294 7,753 25,019 23,075 Total depreciation and amortization $ 107,833 $ 106,298 $ 97,178 $ 318,226 $ 272,917 Capital expenditures, excluding stock-based

compensation and interest expense(1)(2): Purchases of property and equipment $ 76,070 $ 52,815 $ 62,755 $ 155,482 $ 183,777 Capitalized internal-use software development

costs 49,122 49,028 45,213 147,407 123,255 Total capital expenditures, excluding stock-

based compensation and interest expense $ 125,192 $ 101,843 $ 107,968 $ 302,889 $ 307,032 End of period statistics: Number of employees 7,574 7,443 7,438

(1) Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end. (2) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND NET INCOME Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September

30, 2018 June 30,

2018 September

30, 2017 September

30, 2018 September

30, 2017 Income from operations $ 116,537 $ 57,117 $ 91,253 $ 242,211 $ 282,180 GAAP operating margin 17 % 9 % 15 % 12 % 15 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,294 8,294 7,753 25,019 23,075 Stock-based compensation 46,632 47,497 41,848 138,815 122,103 Amortization of capitalized stock-based

compensation and capitalized interest expense 7,575 6,597 5,736 20,435 14,203 Restructuring (benefit) charges (732) 266 332 14,442 3,303 Acquisition-related costs 329 500 530 1,972 3,379 Legal and stockholder matter costs — — — 23,091 — Endowment of Akamai Foundation — 50,000 — 50,000 — Transformation costs 2,552 — — 2,552 — Operating adjustments 64,650 113,154 56,199 276,326 166,063 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 181,187 $ 170,271 $ 147,452 $ 518,537 $ 448,243 Non-GAAP operating margin 27 % 26 % 24 % 26 % 24 % Net income $ 107,583 $ 43,061 $ 63,911 $ 204,358 $ 195,246 Operating adjustments (from above) 64,650 113,154 56,199 276,326 166,063 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 14,085 8,909 4,746 27,844 13,989 (Gain) loss on investments (519) 2,000 — 1,481 — Income tax-effect of above non-GAAP

adjustments and certain discrete tax items (27,958) (24,191) (14,802) (73,432) (44,243) Non-GAAP net income $ 157,841 $ 142,933 $ 110,054 $ 436,577 $ 331,055

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September

30, 2018 June 30,

2018 September

30, 2017 (1) September

30, 2018 September

30, 2017 (1) GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.64 $ 0.25 $ 0.37 $ 1.20 $ 1.13 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.15 0.13 Stock-based compensation 0.28 0.28 0.24 0.81 0.70 Amortization of capitalized stock-based

compensation and capitalized interest expense 0.05 0.04 0.03 0.12 0.08 Restructuring (benefit) charges — — — 0.08 0.02 Acquisition-related costs — — — 0.01 0.02 Legal and stockholder matter costs — — — 0.14 — Endowment of Akamai Foundation — 0.29 — 0.29 — Transformation costs 0.02 — — 0.01 — Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 0.08 0.05 0.03 0.16 0.08 (Gain) loss on investments — 0.01 — 0.01 — Income tax effect of above non-GAAP

adjustments and certain discrete tax items (0.17) (0.14) (0.09) (0.43) (0.26) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.94 $ 0.83 $ 0.64 $ 2.56 $ 1.91 Shares used in diluted per share calculations 167,900 172,307 171,505 170,732 173,371

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September

30, 2018 June 30,

2018 September

30, 2017 September

30, 2018 September

30, 2017 (1) Net income $ 107,583 $ 43,061 63,911 204,358 $ 195,246 Interest income (9,258) (6,409) (4,463) (19,632) (13,368) Provision for income taxes 3,187 8,492 27,594 25,658 86,727 Depreciation and amortization 91,964 91,407 83,689 272,772 235,639 Amortization of capitalized stock-based

compensation and capitalized interest expense 7,575 6,597 5,736 20,435 14,203 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,294 8,294 7,753 25,019 23,075 Stock-based compensation 46,632 47,497 41,848 138,815 122,103 Restructuring (benefit) charges (732) 266 332 14,442 3,303 Acquisition-related costs 329 500 530 1,972 3,379 Legal and stockholder matter costs — — — 23,091 — Endowment of Akamai Foundation — 50,000 — 50,000 — Transformation costs 2,552 — — 2,552 — Interest expense 14,566 9,204 4,746 28,620 13,989 (Gain) loss on investments (519) 2,000 — 1,481 — Other expense (income), net 978 769 (535) 1,726 (414) Adjusted EBITDA $ 273,151 $ 261,678 $ 231,141 $ 791,309 $ 683,882 Adjusted EBITDA margin 41 % 39 % 37 % 40 % 37 %

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Akamai provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). Management uses non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate Akamai's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, capital expenditures and impact of foreign currency exchange rates, as discussed below.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Akamai's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate Akamai's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of Akamai's ongoing operating results.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Akamai's GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Akamai's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Akamai has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. This reconciliation captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" can be found on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below: