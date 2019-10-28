Akamai Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Third quarter revenue of $710 million, up 6% year-over-year and up 7% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Cloud Security Solutions revenue grew 28% year-over-year and 29% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

GAAP EPS of $0.84, up 31% year-over-year, and non-GAAP EPS* of $1.10, up 17% year-over-year

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Oct 28, 2019, 16:01 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"Akamai delivered another strong quarter, with revenue, margin and earnings exceeding our expectations. Security product revenue grew 29% when adjusted for foreign exchange and we saw continued strong traffic growth on the Akamai Edge platform," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai's Chief Executive Officer. "We believe we are well-positioned for a strong finish to 2019 and reiterate our commitment to achieve a 30% operating margin in 2020, while continuing to invest in innovation and new products to drive future growth."

Akamai delivered the following financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019:

Revenue: Revenue was $710 million, a 6% increase over third quarter 2018 revenue of $670 million and a 7% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by Division(1):

  • Web Division revenue was $390 million, up 9% year-over-year and up 10% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
  • Media and Carrier Division revenue was $320 million, up 2% year-over-year and up 3% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions(2):

  • Cloud Security Solutions revenue was $216 million, up 28% year-over-year and up 29% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers(3):

  • Revenue from Internet Platform Customers was $44 million, up 2% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*
  • Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers was $666 million, up 6% year-over-year and up 7% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue by Geography:

  • U.S. revenue was $413 million, consistent year-over-year
  • International revenue was $297 million, up 15% year-over-year and up 18% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Third quarter 2019 item: Third quarter year-over-year growth rates for GAAP and non-GAAP income from operations, net income and EPS in the paragraphs below were benefited by $8 million, or $6 million net of tax and $0.04 per share, from a change in estimated useful lives of some network assets due to software and hardware initiatives undertaken to manage Akamai's global network more efficiently. These network assets, primarily comprised of servers, are now amortized over 5 years, from 4 years, beginning on January 1, 2019.

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $143 million, a 23% increase from third quarter 2018. GAAP operating margin for the third quarter was 20%, up 3 percentage points from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $208 million, a 15% increase from third quarter 2018. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the third quarter was 29%, up 2 percentage points from the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income was $138 million, a 28% increase from third quarter 2018. Non-GAAP net income* was $181 million, a 14% increase from third quarter 2018.

EPS: GAAP EPS was $0.84 per diluted share, a 31% increase from third quarter 2018 and a 33% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP EPS was $1.10 per diluted share, a 17% increase from third quarter 2018 and a 18% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA was $301 million, a 10% increase from third quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin* for the third quarter was 42%, up 1 percentage points from the same period last year.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the third quarter of 2019 was $294 million, or 41% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $2.3 billion as of September 30, 2019.

Share repurchases: Akamai spent $176 million in the third quarter of 2019 to repurchase 2.0 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $87.55 per share. The Company had 162 million shares of common stock outstanding as of September 30, 2019.

*

See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions

(1)

Revenue by Division – A customer-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from customers that are managed by the division


(2)

Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions – A product-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from Cloud Security Solutions separately from all other solution categories


(3)

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers – Revenue from six customers that are large Internet platform companies: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Netflix

Quarterly Conference Call
About Akamai
Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone – and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

September 30,

2019 (1)

December 31,

 2018

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

738,462

$

1,036,455

Marketable securities

831,749

855,650

Accounts receivable, net

516,657

479,889

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

167,040

163,360

Total current assets

2,253,908

2,535,354

Marketable securities

734,116

209,066

Property and equipment, net

1,079,914

910,618

Operating lease right-of-use assets

349,155

Acquired intangible assets, net

166,407

168,348

Goodwill

1,583,479

1,487,404

Deferred income tax assets

39,321

34,913

Other assets

151,134

116,067

Total assets

$

6,357,434

$

5,461,770

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

108,187

$

99,089

Accrued expenses

304,333

328,304

Deferred revenue

98,842

69,083

Convertible senior notes


686,552

Operating lease liabilities

86,959

Other current liabilities

4,202

27,681

Total current liabilities

602,523

1,210,709

Deferred revenue

4,526

4,557

Deferred income tax liabilities

21,797

19,624

Convertible senior notes

1,823,448

874,080

Operating lease liabilities

296,750

Other liabilities

106,790

160,940

Total liabilities

2,855,834

2,269,910

Total stockholders' equity

3,501,600

3,191,860

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

6,357,434

$

5,461,770


(1)

On January 1, 2019, Akamai adopted the new lease accounting standard on a modified retrospective basis by applying the new standard to its lease portfolio as of January 1, 2019, while continuing to apply legacy guidance in the comparative periods. Adoption of the standard required Akamai to record right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for its operating leases related to real estate and co-location arrangements. The adoption of the standard also resulted in elimination of related accrued expenses and deferred rent liabilities, as of January 1, 2019, that are now included in the new lease balances.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

 2019

June 30,

 2019

September 30,

 2018

September 30,

 2019

September 30,

 2018

Revenue

$

709,912

$

705,074

$

669,628

$

2,121,494

$

2,001,111

Costs and operating expenses:








Cost of revenue(1) (2)

246,938

242,193

239,246

729,874

709,558

Research and development(1)

64,887

61,439

61,049

192,467

185,823

Sales and marketing(1)

122,258

135,106

125,323

383,640

379,556

General and administrative(1) (2)

123,216

120,116

119,911

366,167

444,502

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

9,624

9,648

8,294

28,871

25,019

Restructuring (benefit) charges

(300)

790

(732)

6,879

14,442

Total costs and operating expenses

566,623

569,292

553,091

1,707,898

1,758,900

Income from operations

143,289

135,782

116,537

413,596

242,211

Interest income

7,908

6,410

9,258

22,953

19,632

Interest expense

(12,127)

(8,446)

(14,566)

(32,689)

(28,620)

Other expense, net

(752)

(578)

(459)

(819)

(3,207)

Income before provision for income taxes

138,318

133,168

110,770

403,041

230,016

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

960

(19,253)

(3,187)

(42,718)

(25,658)

Loss from equity method investment

(1,388)



(1,388)

Net income

$

137,890

$

113,915

$

107,583

$

358,935

$

204,358










Net income per share:








Basic

$

0.85

$

0.70

$

0.65

$

2.20

$

1.21

Diluted

$

0.84

$

0.69

$

0.64

$

2.18

$

1.20










Shares used in per share calculations:








Basic

162,445

163,407

165,924

163,029

168,763

Diluted

164,558

165,019

167,900

164,788

170,732


(1)

Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)

(2)

Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30,

 2019

June 30,

 2019

September 30,

 2018

September 30,

 2019

September 30,

 2018

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income

$

137,890

$

113,915

$

107,583

$

358,935

$

204,358

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

110,604

106,065

107,833

324,874

318,226

Stock-based compensation

46,815

48,142

46,632

140,262

138,815

(Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes

(27)

15,626

25,022

24,581

12,906

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

11,133

8,010

14,085

30,761

27,844

Restructuring-related software charges





2,818

Other non-cash reconciling items, net

2,598

1,301

1,345

3,778

9,360

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:








Accounts receivable

(17)

5,639

3,278

(38,144)

(13,611)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

11,624

(10,258)

(10,662)

(11,663)

(2,084)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

19,787

32,577

35,012

(33,002)

7,921

Deferred revenue

(11,259)

(1,313)

(5,625)

16,714

23,927

Other current liabilities

(3,111)

(9,266)

(3,625)

(21,850)

2,030

Other non-current assets and liabilities

(32,213)

7,491

(10,397)

(22,643)

(10,338)

Net cash provided by operating activities

293,824

317,929

310,481

772,603

722,172

Cash flows from investing activities:








Cash received (paid) for acquired businesses, net of cash acquired


55


(121,409)

(79)

Cash received (paid) for equity method investment


4,205


(36,008)

Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs

(149,072)

(133,349)

(86,698)

(424,850)

(288,407)

Purchases of short- and long-term marketable securities

(981,805)

(381,133)

(314,200)

(1,373,563)

(782,086)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of short- and long-term marketable securities

229,796

101,493

254,450

879,326

395,016

Other non-current assets and liabilities

(342)

(698)

(2,199)

1,895

(2,678)

Net cash used in investing activities

(901,423)

(409,427)

(148,647)

(1,074,609)

(678,234)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30,

 2019

June 30,

 2019

September 30,

 2018

September 30,

 2019

September 30,

 2018

Cash flows from financing activities:








Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes

1,135,629


(437)

1,135,629

1,132,185

Proceeds from the issuance of warrants

185,150



185,150

119,945

Purchase of note hedge related to convertible senior notes

(312,225)



(312,225)

(261,740)

Repayment of convertible senior notes




(690,000)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under stock plans

14,432

8,998

18,394

43,204

52,497

Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards

(11,160)

(11,317)

(10,837)

(61,116)

(52,145)

Repurchases of common stock

(175,541)

(81,375)

(440,413)

(291,788)

(625,925)

Other non-current assets and liabilities



(241)

(1,558)

(5,085)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

836,285

(83,694)

(433,534)

7,296

359,732

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(5,328)

1,077

(68)

(2,650)

(11,528)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

223,358

(174,115)

(271,768)

(297,360)

392,142

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

516,269

690,384

978,339

1,036,987

314,429

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

739,627

$

516,269

$

706,571

$

739,627

$

706,571















AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY DIVISION


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30,

 2019

June 30,

 2019

September 30,

2018 (1)

September 30,

 2019

September 30,

2018 (1)

Web Division

$

390,223

$

380,374

$

357,255

$

1,146,872

$

1,062,376

Media and Carrier Division

319,689

324,700

312,373

974,622

938,735

Total revenue

$

709,912

$

705,074

$

669,628

$

2,121,494

$

2,001,111

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:








Web Division

9

%

8

%

8

%

8

%

12

%

Media and Carrier Division

2

4

6

4

7

Total revenue

6

%

6

%

7

%

6

%

9

%

Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):








Web Division

10

%

10

%

9

%

10

%

10

%

Media and Carrier Division

3

6

7

5

6

Total revenue

7

%

8

%

8

%

8

%

8

%

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM CLOUD SECURITY SOLUTIONS


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30,

 2019

June 30,

 2019

September 30,

2018 (3)

September 30,

 2019

September 30,

2018 (3)

Cloud Security Solutions

$

215,916

$

204,811

$

168,652

$

610,820

$

473,978

CDN and other solutions

493,996

500,263

500,976

1,510,674

1,527,133

Total revenue

$

709,912

$

705,074

$

669,628

$

2,121,494

$

2,001,111










Revenue growth rates year-over-year:








Cloud Security Solutions

28

%

32

%

37

%

29

%

35

%

CDN and other solutions

(1)

(1)



(1)

3

Total revenue

6

%

6

%

7

%

6

%

9

%

Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):








Cloud Security Solutions

29

%

34

%

38

%

31

%

34

%

CDN and other solutions

(1)



1



2

Total revenue

7

%

8

%

8

%

8

%

8

%


(1)

As of January 1, 2019, Akamai reassigned some of its customers from the Media and Carrier Division to the Web Division and revised historical results in order to reflect the most recent categorization and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented. As the purchasing patterns and required account expertise of customers change over time, Akamai may reassign a customer's division from one to another.

(2)

See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

(3)

As of January 1, 2019, Akamai updated its methodology for allocating revenue to specific solutions when solutions are sold as a bundle. Revenue amounts were reassigned from CDN and other solutions revenue to Cloud Security Solutions revenue as a result of this change and historical results were revised in order to reflect the most recent allocation methodologies and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM INTERNET PLATFORM CUSTOMERS


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30,

 2019

June 30,

 2019

September 30,

 2018

September 30,

 2019

September 30,

 2018

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers

$

44,156

$

46,259

$

43,086

$

137,501

$

131,539

Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers

665,756

658,815

626,542

1,983,993

1,869,572

Total revenue

$

709,912

$

705,074

$

669,628

$

2,121,494

$

2,001,111

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:








Revenue from Internet Platform Customers

2

%

5

%

(15)

%

5

%

(14)

%

Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers

6

6

9

6

11

Total revenue

6

%

6

%

7

%

6

%

9

%

Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(1):








Revenue from Internet Platform Customers

2

%

5

%

(15)

%

5

%

(14)

%

Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers

7

8

10

8

10

Total revenue

7

%

8

%

8

%

8

%

8

%

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30,

 2019

June 30,

 2019

September 30,

 2018

September 30,

 2019

September 30,

 2018

U.S.

$

413,116

$

416,859

$

412,573

$

1,248,175

$

1,249,041

International

296,796

288,215

257,055

873,319

752,070

Total revenue

$

709,912

$

705,074

$

669,628

$

2,121,494

$

2,001,111

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:








U.S.

%

1

%

%

%

3

%

International

15

15

21

16

21

Total revenue

6

%

6

%

7

%

6

%

9

%

Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(1):








U.S.

%

1

%

%

%

3

%

International

18

20

24

20

18

Total revenue

7

%

8

%

8

%

8

%

8

%


(1)

See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING EXPENSE DATA


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 30,

 2019

June 30,

 2019

September 30,

 2018

September 30,

 2019

September 30,

 2018

General and administrative expenses:








Payroll and related costs

$

47,892

$

47,705

$

46,866

$

145,248

$

145,634

Stock-based compensation

12,825

14,565

13,054

40,018

40,245

Depreciation and amortization

19,269

18,778

18,646

56,420

59,741

Facilities-related costs

21,413

21,042

21,567

63,478

63,891

Provision for doubtful accounts

623

915

652

2,338

1,593

Acquisition-related costs

219

524

329

1,194

1,972

Legal and stockholder matter costs









23,091

License of patent



(4,452)

(4,310)

(8,855)

(12,791)

Endowment of Akamai Foundation









50,000

Professional fees and other expenses

20,975

21,039

23,107

66,326

71,126

Total general and administrative expenses

$

123,216

$

120,116

$

119,911

$

366,167

$

444,502










General and administrative expenses–functional(1):








Global functions

$

47,731

$

49,462