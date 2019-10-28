Akamai Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"Akamai delivered another strong quarter, with revenue, margin and earnings exceeding our expectations. Security product revenue grew 29% when adjusted for foreign exchange and we saw continued strong traffic growth on the Akamai Edge platform," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai's Chief Executive Officer. "We believe we are well-positioned for a strong finish to 2019 and reiterate our commitment to achieve a 30% operating margin in 2020, while continuing to invest in innovation and new products to drive future growth."

Akamai delivered the following financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019:

Revenue: Revenue was $710 million, a 6% increase over third quarter 2018 revenue of $670 million and a 7% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by Division(1):

Web Division revenue was $390 million , up 9% year-over-year and up 10% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

, up 9% year-over-year and up 10% when adjusted for foreign exchange* Media and Carrier Division revenue was $320 million , up 2% year-over-year and up 3% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions(2):

Cloud Security Solutions revenue was $216 million , up 28% year-over-year and up 29% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers(3):

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers was $44 million , up 2% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

, up 2% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange* Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers was $666 million , up 6% year-over-year and up 7% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue by Geography:

U.S. revenue was $413 million , consistent year-over-year

, consistent year-over-year International revenue was $297 million , up 15% year-over-year and up 18% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Third quarter 2019 item: Third quarter year-over-year growth rates for GAAP and non-GAAP income from operations, net income and EPS in the paragraphs below were benefited by $8 million, or $6 million net of tax and $0.04 per share, from a change in estimated useful lives of some network assets due to software and hardware initiatives undertaken to manage Akamai's global network more efficiently. These network assets, primarily comprised of servers, are now amortized over 5 years, from 4 years, beginning on January 1, 2019.

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $143 million, a 23% increase from third quarter 2018. GAAP operating margin for the third quarter was 20%, up 3 percentage points from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $208 million, a 15% increase from third quarter 2018. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the third quarter was 29%, up 2 percentage points from the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income was $138 million, a 28% increase from third quarter 2018. Non-GAAP net income* was $181 million, a 14% increase from third quarter 2018.

EPS: GAAP EPS was $0.84 per diluted share, a 31% increase from third quarter 2018 and a 33% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP EPS was $1.10 per diluted share, a 17% increase from third quarter 2018 and a 18% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA was $301 million, a 10% increase from third quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin* for the third quarter was 42%, up 1 percentage points from the same period last year.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the third quarter of 2019 was $294 million, or 41% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $2.3 billion as of September 30, 2019.

Share repurchases: Akamai spent $176 million in the third quarter of 2019 to repurchase 2.0 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $87.55 per share. The Company had 162 million shares of common stock outstanding as of September 30, 2019.

* See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions (1) Revenue by Division – A customer-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from customers that are managed by the division



(2) Revenue from Cloud Security Solutions – A product-focused reporting view that reflects revenue from Cloud Security Solutions separately from all other solution categories



(3) Revenue from Internet Platform Customers – Revenue from six customers that are large Internet platform companies: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Netflix

Quarterly Conference Call

About Akamai

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone – and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) September 30, 2019 (1)

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 738,462

$ 1,036,455 Marketable securities 831,749

855,650 Accounts receivable, net 516,657

479,889 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 167,040

163,360 Total current assets 2,253,908

2,535,354 Marketable securities 734,116

209,066 Property and equipment, net 1,079,914

910,618 Operating lease right-of-use assets 349,155

— Acquired intangible assets, net 166,407

168,348 Goodwill 1,583,479

1,487,404 Deferred income tax assets 39,321

34,913 Other assets 151,134

116,067 Total assets $ 6,357,434

$ 5,461,770 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 108,187

$ 99,089 Accrued expenses 304,333

328,304 Deferred revenue 98,842

69,083 Convertible senior notes —

686,552 Operating lease liabilities 86,959

— Other current liabilities 4,202

27,681 Total current liabilities 602,523

1,210,709 Deferred revenue 4,526

4,557 Deferred income tax liabilities 21,797

19,624 Convertible senior notes 1,823,448

874,080 Operating lease liabilities 296,750

— Other liabilities 106,790

160,940 Total liabilities 2,855,834

2,269,910 Total stockholders' equity 3,501,600

3,191,860 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,357,434

$ 5,461,770





(1) On January 1, 2019, Akamai adopted the new lease accounting standard on a modified retrospective basis by applying the new standard to its lease portfolio as of January 1, 2019, while continuing to apply legacy guidance in the comparative periods. Adoption of the standard required Akamai to record right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for its operating leases related to real estate and co-location arrangements. The adoption of the standard also resulted in elimination of related accrued expenses and deferred rent liabilities, as of January 1, 2019, that are now included in the new lease balances.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Revenue $ 709,912

$ 705,074

$ 669,628

$ 2,121,494

$ 2,001,111 Costs and operating expenses:

















Cost of revenue(1) (2) 246,938

242,193

239,246

729,874

709,558 Research and development(1) 64,887

61,439

61,049

192,467

185,823 Sales and marketing(1) 122,258

135,106

125,323

383,640

379,556 General and administrative(1) (2) 123,216

120,116

119,911

366,167

444,502 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,624

9,648

8,294

28,871

25,019 Restructuring (benefit) charges (300)

790

(732)

6,879

14,442 Total costs and operating expenses 566,623

569,292

553,091

1,707,898

1,758,900 Income from operations 143,289

135,782

116,537

413,596

242,211 Interest income 7,908

6,410

9,258

22,953

19,632 Interest expense (12,127)

(8,446)

(14,566)

(32,689)

(28,620) Other expense, net (752)

(578)

(459)

(819)

(3,207) Income before provision for income taxes 138,318

133,168

110,770

403,041

230,016 Benefit (provision) for income taxes 960

(19,253)

(3,187)

(42,718)

(25,658) Loss from equity method investment (1,388)

—

—

(1,388)

— Net income $ 137,890

$ 113,915

$ 107,583

$ 358,935

$ 204,358



















Net income per share:

















Basic $ 0.85

$ 0.70

$ 0.65

$ 2.20

$ 1.21 Diluted $ 0.84

$ 0.69

$ 0.64

$ 2.18

$ 1.20



















Shares used in per share calculations:

















Basic 162,445

163,407

165,924

163,029

168,763 Diluted 164,558

165,019

167,900

164,788

170,732





(1) Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures) (2) Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income $ 137,890

$ 113,915

$ 107,583

$ 358,935

$ 204,358 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization 110,604

106,065

107,833

324,874

318,226 Stock-based compensation 46,815

48,142

46,632

140,262

138,815 (Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes (27)

15,626

25,022

24,581

12,906 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 11,133

8,010

14,085

30,761

27,844 Restructuring-related software charges —

—

—

—

2,818 Other non-cash reconciling items, net 2,598

1,301

1,345

3,778

9,360 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:

















Accounts receivable (17)

5,639

3,278

(38,144)

(13,611) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,624

(10,258)

(10,662)

(11,663)

(2,084) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 19,787

32,577

35,012

(33,002)

7,921 Deferred revenue (11,259)

(1,313)

(5,625)

16,714

23,927 Other current liabilities (3,111)

(9,266)

(3,625)

(21,850)

2,030 Other non-current assets and liabilities (32,213)

7,491

(10,397)

(22,643)

(10,338) Net cash provided by operating activities 293,824

317,929

310,481

772,603

722,172 Cash flows from investing activities:

















Cash received (paid) for acquired businesses, net of cash acquired —

55

—

(121,409)

(79) Cash received (paid) for equity method investment —

4,205

—

(36,008)

— Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs (149,072)

(133,349)

(86,698)

(424,850)

(288,407) Purchases of short- and long-term marketable securities (981,805)

(381,133)

(314,200)

(1,373,563)

(782,086) Proceeds from sales and maturities of short- and long-term marketable securities 229,796

101,493

254,450

879,326

395,016 Other non-current assets and liabilities (342)

(698)

(2,199)

1,895

(2,678) Net cash used in investing activities (901,423)

(409,427)

(148,647)

(1,074,609)

(678,234)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes 1,135,629

—

(437)

1,135,629

1,132,185 Proceeds from the issuance of warrants 185,150

—

—

185,150

119,945 Purchase of note hedge related to convertible senior notes (312,225)

—

—

(312,225)

(261,740) Repayment of convertible senior notes —

—

—

(690,000)

— Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under stock plans 14,432

8,998

18,394

43,204

52,497 Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (11,160)

(11,317)

(10,837)

(61,116)

(52,145) Repurchases of common stock (175,541)

(81,375)

(440,413)

(291,788)

(625,925) Other non-current assets and liabilities —

—

(241)

(1,558)

(5,085) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 836,285

(83,694)

(433,534)

7,296

359,732 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,328)

1,077

(68)

(2,650)

(11,528) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 223,358

(174,115)

(271,768)

(297,360)

392,142 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 516,269

690,384

978,339

1,036,987

314,429 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 739,627

$ 516,269

$ 706,571

$ 739,627

$ 706,571































AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY DIVISION



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 (1)

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 (1) Web Division $ 390,223



$ 380,374



$ 357,255



$ 1,146,872



$ 1,062,376

Media and Carrier Division 319,689



324,700



312,373



974,622



938,735

Total revenue $ 709,912



$ 705,074



$ 669,628



$ 2,121,494



$ 2,001,111

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















Web Division 9 %

8 %

8 %

8 %

12 % Media and Carrier Division 2



4



6



4



7

Total revenue 6 %

6 %

7 %

6 %

9 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):

















Web Division 10 %

10 %

9 %

10 %

10 % Media and Carrier Division 3



6



7



5



6

Total revenue 7 %

8 %

8 %

8 %

8 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM CLOUD SECURITY SOLUTIONS



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 (3)

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 (3) Cloud Security Solutions $ 215,916



$ 204,811



$ 168,652



$ 610,820



$ 473,978

CDN and other solutions 493,996



500,263



500,976



1,510,674



1,527,133

Total revenue $ 709,912



$ 705,074



$ 669,628



$ 2,121,494



$ 2,001,111





















Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















Cloud Security Solutions 28 %

32 %

37 %

29 %

35 % CDN and other solutions (1)



(1)



—



(1)



3

Total revenue 6 %

6 %

7 %

6 %

9 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(2):

















Cloud Security Solutions 29 %

34 %

38 %

31 %

34 % CDN and other solutions (1)



—



1



—



2

Total revenue 7 %

8 %

8 %

8 %

8 %





(1) As of January 1, 2019, Akamai reassigned some of its customers from the Media and Carrier Division to the Web Division and revised historical results in order to reflect the most recent categorization and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented. As the purchasing patterns and required account expertise of customers change over time, Akamai may reassign a customer's division from one to another. (2) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition (3) As of January 1, 2019, Akamai updated its methodology for allocating revenue to specific solutions when solutions are sold as a bundle. Revenue amounts were reassigned from CDN and other solutions revenue to Cloud Security Solutions revenue as a result of this change and historical results were revised in order to reflect the most recent allocation methodologies and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM INTERNET PLATFORM CUSTOMERS



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Revenue from Internet Platform Customers $ 44,156



$ 46,259



$ 43,086



$ 137,501



$ 131,539

Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 665,756



658,815



626,542



1,983,993



1,869,572

Total revenue $ 709,912



$ 705,074



$ 669,628



$ 2,121,494



$ 2,001,111

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















Revenue from Internet Platform Customers 2 %

5 %

(15) %

5 %

(14) % Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 6



6



9



6



11

Total revenue 6 %

6 %

7 %

6 %

9 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(1):

















Revenue from Internet Platform Customers 2 %

5 %

(15) %

5 %

(14) % Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 7



8



10



8



10

Total revenue 7 %

8 %

8 %

8 %

8 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 U.S. $ 413,116



$ 416,859



$ 412,573



$ 1,248,175



$ 1,249,041

International 296,796



288,215



257,055



873,319



752,070

Total revenue $ 709,912



$ 705,074



$ 669,628



$ 2,121,494



$ 2,001,111

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















U.S. — %

1 %

— %

— %

3 % International 15



15



21



16



21

Total revenue 6 %

6 %

7 %

6 %

9 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates(1):

















U.S. — %

1 %

— %

— %

3 % International 18



20



24



20



18

Total revenue 7 %

8 %

8 %

8 %

8 %





(1) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition