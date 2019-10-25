Akamai Technologies Appoints Anthony Williams as Chief Human Resources Officer

Mr. Williams has been with Akamai for almost five years. He began his Akamai career with the task of developing a world-class global recruiting function and was the company's first diversity and inclusion leader. For the past two years, he has led the human resources function for Akamai's growing populations outside of the U.S., reflecting the company's expanded footprint.

Mr. Williams played an essential role in the Akamai Foundation's transition from private funding to an official corporate philanthropic entity. He serves as its president and hired its first executive director. Further, Mr. Williams launched the company's employee resource groups ("ERG"), voluntary associations that represent the needs of Akamai's global employee population. He also launched the Akamai Technical Academy, a training program designed for people who have an interest and aptitude for technology but may not come from a traditional technical background. The unique program empowers diverse talent with technical work-ready skills while offering opportunities for prepared graduates to become full-time employees of Akamai.

"I am delighted to announce Anthony's promotion to chief human resources officer at Akamai," said Dr. Tom Leighton, co-founder and chief executive officer of Akamai Technologies. "Anthony has been a key member of our leadership team and has proven to be an accomplished people executive with broad knowledge of our business, the high caliber talent necessary to maintain an innovative workforce, and the best practices for building a diverse and inclusive workplace."



"And, on behalf of our Board of Directors and Akamai's entire team, I want to thank Jim for his leadership, strategic guidance and immeasurable contributions to the company," added Dr. Leighton. "Jim has been a great business partner to me and our board. During his seven-year tenure as chief human resources officer, he has been critical in nurturing our culture and creating the employee development programs needed by a large global market leader."

Mr. Gemmell will continue to serve as an advisor to Akamai's executive team throughout 2020.

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone - and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring.

