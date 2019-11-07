Akamai Technologies Named Massachusetts Company of The Year By Mass Technology Leadership Council

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies Inc., (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, announces it was named "Massachusetts Company of the Year" by the Mass Technology Leadership Council ("MassTLC"). The award was announced last night at a ceremony held at Boston's famed Fenway Park.

"On behalf of the 7,500 incredibly talented people at Akamai who have worked so hard, for so many years to make Akamai the market leader that we've become today, I thank MassTLC for this recognition," said Dr. Tom Leighton, co-founder and chief executive officer, Akamai Technologies, Inc. "We appreciate the valuable work done over the years by the MassTLC to grow and support the region's tech ecosystem and to make the Boston area such a great place to start and grow a company."

Akamai began as a research project at MIT's lab for computer science and last week opened its new headquarters in Kendall Square. Over the last seven years, the company has expanded beyond its content delivery network business to become a global leader in cybersecurity services, and the largest cybersecurity company in Massachusetts. These solutions leverage the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform , which spans 4,000 locations in 137 countries around the world. This same platform is the foundation for additional growth segments such as identity management, blockchain payments, the Internet of Things, and next-generation enterprise security.

Members of the Massachusetts innovation community gathered at the All Stars of Tech Winners' Celebration where the state's leading technology industry association announced the winners of its 2019 Mass Tech Leadership Awards. Selected from hundreds of nominations and evaluated by peer-review panels that together totaled close to 60 executives, analysts, investors and thought leaders, the program honored local leaders and companies across 16 award categories. Winners highlight the vitality, innovation and importance of the region's internationally respected technology industry.

"Our congratulations to Akamai on your well deserved recognition as the 2019 Company of the Year. Your dedication and leadership are central to Massachusetts remaining a global hub for tech," said Tom Hopcroft, CEO of Mass Technology Leadership Council.

