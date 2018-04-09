Akamai to Hold First Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Call on Monday, April 30th, at 4:30 PM EDT

U.S. only: (844) 578-9671

International: (508) 637-5655

Conference ID: 4695086



In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling 1-855-859-2056 (or 1-404-537-3406 for international calls) and using Conference ID: 4695086. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai Website.

Effective January 1, 2018, the company adopted the pronouncements of the new revenue recognition standard, Accounting Standards Codification No. 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. The company adopted the standard on a retrospective basis and has revised its results of operations for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, and each of the quarterly periods therein. The revisions did not have a material impact to the Company results of operations. In order to facilitate review of the restated results, today the company posted the required revisions to its consolidated statements of income and other key disaggregated revenue amounts to the Investor Relations section of its website.

About Akamai

As the world's largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform, Akamai makes it easier for its customers to provide the best and most secure digital experiences on any device, anytime, anywhere. Akamai's massively distributed platform is unparalleled in scale with over 200,000 servers across 130 countries, giving customers superior performance and threat protection. Akamai's portfolio of web and mobile performance, cloud security, enterprise access, and video delivery solutions are supported by exceptional customer service and 24/7 monitoring. To learn why the top financial institutions, e-commerce leaders, media & entertainment providers, and government organizations trust Akamai please visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

The release contains information about future expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai Technologies, Inc.'s management that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, the effects of any unexpected difficulty in closing our financial books for the quarter and other factors that are discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents periodically filed with the SEC.

