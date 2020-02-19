Akamai to Showcase at RSA Conference 2020 How Intelligent Edge Security Complements and Extends Cloud Deployments; Keeps Websites, Applications, APIs and Users Safe

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for security and delivering digital experiences, will be showcasing its full range of award-winning security solutions and services at the RSA Conference 2020 . The security conference will take place February 24-28 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, and Akamai will be exhibiting at booth N6153 (Moscone North).

Visitors to Akamai's booth will see how the Intelligent Edge platform provides policy-based, software-defined tools that are designed to allow enterprises to maximize the level of performance, reliability, security, and cost of every application, based on identity and context across a variety of architectures, sites, and apps.

Akamai booth demonstrations will feature the Company's industry-leading solutions for protecting apps and APIs, stopping credential abuse, enabling a move to a zero trust security architecture, securing customer identities, and more. Akamai Security experts will be on hand to explain how the Company detects the largest, most sophisticated attacks and thwarts them every day. Booth visitors will also have the opportunity to get an inside look into how Akamai leverages its global security operations centers to stop malicious cyberattacks with an in-booth simulation.

In addition, several of Akamai's cybersecurity experts will be presenting at the RSA Conference and at BSidesSF 2020. The speaking sessions will highlight the depth of technical and industry expertise among the Akamai security research and executive teams. Details for each of the Akamai security expert talks are as follows:

Who: Or Katz, Principal Lead, Security Researcher, Akamai

What: Creating Data-Driven Threat Intelligence Signals in a Zero Trust Environment

When: Monday, February 24, 3:00 p.m. PT

Where: BSidesSF 2020, AMC at Metreon, Theater 14

As network architecture has changed over the years, Or Katz will discuss how threat intelligence in a "Zero Trust" environment should be re-shaped into a dynamic signal-based indicator of threats that are associated with organization entities and empowered by a variety of data sources.

Who: Raja Patel, Vice President, Security Products, Akamai

What: Magecart Attacks Requite Rethinking Your Credit Card Strategy

When: Tuesday, February 25, 11:00 a.m. PT

Where: RSA Conference 2020, Moscone South 208

Website credit card theft has evolved to new threat levels with malicious third-party script injection such as Magecart. Traditional methods of intrusion prevention haven't proven effective with these new attack vectors. In this session, attendees will learn how in-app behavior detection is the next strategy in defeating Magecart-style attacks as part of a comprehensive edge security strategy.

Who: Andy Ellis, Chief Security Officer, Akamai

What: Twenty Years In: Security's Grand Challenges, Then and Now

When: Thursday, February 27, 10:30 a.m. PT

Where: RSA Conference 2020, Moscone West, Lobby Level, West Stage

Spoiler: It's not the user's fault. Security's grand challenges have evolved significantly since the 1990s, when security professionals mostly needed intelligence, scale and layered solutions. Today's teams struggle with an overabundance of implicit trust, know their businesses are over reliant on passwords, and face skills gaps for managing architectures assembled from third-party sources—creating exposure, especially as they deal with cloud migration under shared-responsibility models. Akamai CSO Andy Ellis will show how security's grand challenges have shifted, discusses his experiences mitigating advanced threats—and provides insight into evolving future threats.

For more information on Akamai's intelligent edge security solutions, and to book a meeting with an Akamai representative at the RSA Conference, please visit here .

About Akamai

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone — and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com , blogs.akamai.com , or @Akamai on Twitter.

