Akamai To Webcast Q&A Session With CEO/CFO At Its Global Edge World Customer Event

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, announced today that the company intends to webcast a Q&A session with its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer in conjunction with its Global Customer Event, Edge World, being held at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

What: Akamai CEO/CFO will respond to questions from the investment community in attendance at the event in an informal fireside chat format. Those not in attendance may listen to a live webcast available on the Investor Relations page of the Akamai website. An archive of the webcast will be available following the event for a limited period of time.

When: Wednesday, June 12, 2019

5:30 p.m. until 6.30 p.m. PT

Who: Dr. Tom Leighton, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Ed McGowan, Chief Financial Officer

Additionally, the company will offer replay access to Tom Leighton's Keynote Presentation. This presentation can be also found at the Investor Relations page of the Akamai website beginning Thursday, June 13th.

