Akana by Perforce Recognized For Being Well Suited For Coordinating API Strategy Across Large Diverse Enterprises and/or Federated Ecosystems

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akana by Perforce, an end-to-end API management solution for designing, implementing, securing, managing, monitoring, and publishing APIs, has been named a "Strong Performer" by Forrester Research, a leading research and advisory firm, in its newly published report, "The Forrester WaveTM: API Management Solutions, Q3 2020." Akana is noted for its "notable solution strengths" and "key capabilities that work well for coordinating API strategy across a large enterprise."

According to the report, the Akana solution "showed strengths in numerous areas including tools for API users, portal customization, REST API specification and documentation, analytics, delivery management, federated API creator teams, formal lifecycle management, security policy, advanced policy tooling, and partner federation."

Akana received the highest possible score in the "delivery management" criteria and was rated among the second highest scores in the "portal for API users" and "API policy and security" criteria, along with 11 scores of 5.0 out of a possible 5.0 in the underlying subcategories of these evaluation criteria. Overall, Forrester notes "the solution well suits buyers aiming to align and coordinate API strategy across large diverse enterprises and/or federated ecosystems of partners and enterprise API users."

The report also recognizes Akana's place within the DevOps at Scale portfolio at Perforce Software, as it "sits within a broader product line for agile management, automated testing, CI/CD tooling, code management and collaboration, components, as well as enterprise support for open source software." Forrester also notes the opportunity for deeper integrations between these solutions and API management in the future.

Perforce believes recognition in the Forrester WaveTM reinforces that Akana continues as one of the top product offerings in the API management space. Trusted by global leaders across all industries, Akana remains the solution of choice for large enterprises for its full set of capabilities, end-to-end management, delivery management, user portal, and policy and security. Akana will be of particular interest to organizations in insurance, financial services, healthcare, and retail industries.

Following the release of the Forrester WaveTM, Akana thought leadership will be joined by guest speaker Randy Heffner, VP and Principal Analyst from Forrester Research, Inc., in a webinar on August 20, 2020, discussing "The Future of API Management: The Three Big Mistakes to Avoid." Reserve your spot for the webinar by registering here.

About Akana by Perforce

Akana provides an end-to-end API management solution for designing, implementing, securing, managing, monitoring, and publishing APIs. Recognized by Forrester for its strengths in API security, user portal, delivery management, and API strategy for large enterprises and federated ecosystems, Akana has proven tools to take your APIs from strategy and design to deployment and optimization. For more information, please visit www.akana.com.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. With a portfolio of scalable DevOps solutions, we help modern enterprises overcome complex product development challenges by improving productivity, visibility, and security throughout the product lifecycle. Our portfolio includes solutions for Agile planning & ALM, API management, automated mobile & web testing, embeddable analytics, open source support, repository management, static code analysis, version control, IP lifecycle management, and more. With over 20,000 customers, Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to drive their business critical technology development.

