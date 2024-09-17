Perforce launches new State of Open Source Survey in collaboration with the Eclipse Foundation and Open Source Initiative

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, the DevOps company for global teams requiring speed, quality, security and compliance at scale along the development lifecycle, today launched its annual survey exploring open source software (OSS) usage in organizations worldwide. The survey's findings will be the foundation for the 2025 State of Open Source Report, which offers a comprehensive assessment of the current landscape of OSS technologies and trends. This year's survey was developed through a joint effort led by OpenLogic by Perforce in collaboration with the Eclipse Foundation and the Open Source Initiative (OSI).

"We are delighted to partner once again with both the Eclipse Foundation and Open Source Initiative," said Tzvika Shahaf, VP of Product Management at Perforce. "This year, we have added a new section on Big Data infrastructure, since data technologies was identified as one of the biggest areas of investment in the 2024 report. We hope to gain a better understanding of how enterprises are managing their Big Data stacks and the challenges they face."

The survey, which will close on November 1, asks questions related to the day-to-day use and management of OSS, as well as governance and maturity. Response data will be compiled into a detailed report, with sections focused on different technology categories (i.e. operating systems, databases, programming languages) and topics such as security and compliance.

"The Eclipse Foundation is proud to contribute to the 2025 State of Open Source survey and report. We view it as essential to our work of championing open source development and innovation," said Clark Roundy, Head of Outreach and Engagement at the Eclipse Foundation. "This report serves as an important resource, offering key insights that help us better support our open source community and the organizations that depend on Eclipse projects for their business-critical applications."

Since it was first published in 2019, the State of Open Source Report has been cited in numerous industry reports, as well as shared at top open source conferences around the world.

"This is our fourth year being involved in the State of Open Source Report, and there is never any shortage of surprises in the data," said Stefano Maffulli, Executive Director, Open Source Initiative. "Now, however, the aim of the survey is not to determine whether or not organizations are using open source — we know they are — but to find out how they are handling complexities related to AI, licensing, and of course, security."

Anyone using open source in their organization is invited to complete the 2025 State of Open Source Survey.

