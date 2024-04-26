Akastor ASA: Payment received of DRU award

News provided by

Akastor ASA

Apr 26, 2024, 07:42 ET

FORNEBU, Norway, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to Akastor ASA's (OSE: AKAST) announcement dated 18 April 2024 on the arbitration award issued in respect of the DRU contracts. Payment of the principal sums awarded, in total USD 108 million (exclusive interest), has now been received.

MHWirth AS and Akastor are engaging with the counterparty in respect of the amount of interest awarded. Reference is made to announcement dated 22 April 2024 in this respect.

For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
[email protected]

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

SOURCE Akastor ASA

Also from this source

Akastor ASA: First Quarter Results 2024

First Quarter Highlights HMH delivered an EBITDA (adj.) of USD 33 million in quarter, about 75% increase year-over-year driven by higher aftermarket...

Akastor ASA: First Quarter Results 2024

First Quarter Highlights HMH delivered an EBITDA (adj.) of USD 33 million in quarter, about 75% increase year-over-year driven by higher aftermarket...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics