Akastor ASA: Payment received of DRU award

FORNEBU, Norway, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to Akastor ASA's (OSE: AKAST) announcement dated 18 April 2024 on the arbitration award issued in respect of the DRU contracts. Payment of the principal sums awarded, in total USD 108 million (exclusive interest), has now been received.

MHWirth AS and Akastor are engaging with the counterparty in respect of the amount of interest awarded. Reference is made to announcement dated 22 April 2024 in this respect.

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

