'AKC HEROES: 2023 AWARDS FOR CANINE EXCELLENCE' SPECIAL COMING TO ESPN

The American Kennel Club, Inc.

04 Dec, 2023, 11:59 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC) is excited to announce that its popular special, AKC HEROES: 2023 AWARDS FOR CANINE EXCELLENCE, will premiere on Sunday, December 10th at 8:30pm ET on ESPN2. The show features incredible stories of this year's AKC Humane Fund Awards for Canine Excellence (ACE) winners. These annual awards celebrate loyal, hard-working dogs that have significantly improved the lives of their owners and/or communities.

This one-hour special will take a deep dive into the stories of five remarkable dogs and why they were selected as this year's honorees in their respective categories from a pool of over 600 nominations. The five award categories include: Exemplary Companion, Search and Rescue, Service Dog, Therapy Dog, and Uniformed Service K-9. The broadcast is hosted by Sportscaster, Carolyn Manno.

"Every year, dogs continue to show us how important they are in our lives and these five dogs are the perfect example," said Gina DiNardo, AKC Executive Secretary. "Their impact can be felt throughout their communities and we are proud to share their stories."

ACE award recipients in each category will be awarded a donation to a pet-related charity of their choice. The 2023 AKC Humane Fund Awards for Canine Excellence are proudly sponsored by YuMOVE, the official joint sponsor of the AKC, and EUKANUBA premium dog nutrition.

The special will re-air on Sunday, December 17th at 8pm ET and Sunday, December 31st at 11pm ET

Mark your calendars now for AKC HEROES: 2023 AWARDS FOR CANINE EXCELLENCE airing on ESPN2 and the ESPN app on Sunday, December 10th.

The AKC Humane Fund, Inc. unites animal lovers in promoting the joy and value of responsible pet ownership through education, outreach and grant-making. The Fund provides financial grants to domestic violence shelters and Breed Rescue organizations and awards scholarships to students pursuing professions that strengthen the human-animal bond. The AKC Humane Fund's Awards for Canine Excellence are given each year to promote the important role dogs play in our lives. Contributions to the AKC Humane Fund are fully tax deductible as allowed by law under Section 501(c)(3) of the IRS Code. For more information, visit www.akchumanefund.org.

About the American Kennel Club
Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @americankennelclub

SOURCE The American Kennel Club, Inc.

