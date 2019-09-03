AKC Reunite Shares Disaster Preparedness Tips

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Hurricane Dorian bearing down on the east coast, AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit pet identification and recovery service provider in the United States, is concerned for pets and their owners in the forecast path of the storm.

Local first responders should have shelter plans to accommodate families and pets. The AKC Pet Disaster Relief program has donated disaster shelter equipment to emergency management agencies to ensure pets have a safe place to go. There are 76 AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailers around the country, including in the states in the path of this storm.

AKC Reunite shares the following tips to help keep pets safe when disaster strikes.

Emergency Supplies. Create an easily portable and waterproof tote with emergency supplies and provisions that can be easily accessed if evacuation is necessary. Remember to fill waterproof containers with a week's supply of food, medications, and drinking water. Also include a backup leash, collar, and ID tag, as well as food and water bowls.

Organize Information. Make sure all necessary is information written down and ready to go in case of an emergency. Have a recent photo of the pet and owner together, a description of the pet, as well as an any proof of ownership, veterinarian contact information and medical and/or insurance records and feeding schedule information.

Microchip. AKC Reunite recommends permanent identification by a microchip, along with enrollment in a pet recovery service. This can help reunite owners with their pets in the case he/she is displaced during a natural disaster. If your pet is already microchipped, be sure that the information associated with it is up to date. Visit http://www.akcreunite.org/ to learn more about microchips and AKC Reunite's pet recovery service.

Take Action. Remember, the safest place for pets is with their owners. Be prepared to take action during an evacuation by having a sturdy, safe, comfortable crate or carrier ready for transporting. Always ensure pets are wearing collars with securely fastened, up-to-date information.

Evacuate. Never leave a pet behind. Most evacuations last only a few days, but sometimes it is not possible to return home quickly. Call hotels and/or shelters ahead to confirm pets are welcome. Download a Pet Emergency Planning Guide here.

For more information on Pet Disaster Relief, visit www.akcreunite.org/.

AKC Reunite, an affiliate of the American Kennel Club®, is the largest non-profit pet identification and recovery service provider in the United States. Since 1995 AKC Reunite has helped pet owners reunite with their lost animals via identification and 24/7 pet recovery specialists, enrolling over 7 million pets and reuniting more than 500,000 lost pets with their owners. AKC Reunite microchips are a popular choice of pet professionals throughout the country for permanent pet identification.

The AKC Reunite Canine Support and Relief Fund has donated more than $8 million since 2001 for disaster preparedness and relief causes that impact our nation's pets. AKC Reunite also provides free recovery service enrollment for all active service, military, and law enforcement K-9 dogs. For more information visit www.akcreunite.org or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/akcreunite).

