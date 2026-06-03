AKEEYO Brings Its Two-Wheel Dash Cam Lineup to Eurobike 2026

Visit AKEEYO at Booth 11.0 B82, June 24–27 in Frankfurt, to see the brand's latest cycling cameras built to record every ride and ride safely.

SHENZHEN, China, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AKEEYO will exhibit at Eurobike 2026, the world's leading bicycle trade show, from June 24 to 27 at the Messe Frankfurt exhibition grounds. Visitors and media are invited to Booth 11.0 B82 to experience the brand's full two-wheel dash cam lineup, headlined by the all-new AKY-730 Pro.

Visit AKEEYO at Eurobike 2026, Booth 11.0 B82, June 24–27.

Under the theme "Recording Solutions for Two-Wheel Dashcams," AKEEYO is showcasing cameras purpose-built for cyclists who want to capture every detail of the ride and add a layer of everyday safety — from daily commutes to long-distance touring and off-road adventures. The lineup spans entry to flagship across every price point, giving channel partners a complete, ready-to-sell range rather than a single model.

AKY-730 Pro — the new flagship. The AKY-730 Pro is AKEEYO's most advanced bike camera to date, featuring a 1.14-inch IPS display, 4K Sony Sensor, built-in GPS, and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for smooth, steady footage on rough terrain. A built-in 3,500mAh battery delivers up to 5–6 hours of recording, and the IP66-rated body is made to handle rain, dust and demanding outdoor conditions.

AKY-710 Lite — lightweight endurance. Weighing just 101g, the AKY-710 Lite pairs an F2.0 large-aperture lens with Full HD 1080P recording, an 1,800mAh battery for up to 8 hours of use, 2.4G Wi-Fi, OTA upgrades and IP66 protection — a compact, all-day companion for riders who want to travel light.

Also on display are the AKY-710S and AKY-710 Pro, both offering 4K UHD recording, rounding out a lineup that covers every level of rider.

"Recording shouldn't get in the way of the ride. With this lineup, we wanted reliable footage and everyday safety in cameras any cyclist can just clip on and go," said the AKEEYO team.

Distributors, retailers and media are invited to visit the booth to see the products hands-on and start a conversation.

Visit AKEEYO at Eurobike 2026 Booth: 11.0 B82 Dates: June 24–27, 2026, 9:00–18:00

About AKEEYO

AKEEYO, a brand of Shenzhen Musheng Technology Co., Ltd, develops dash cams and recording solutions for motorcycles and bicycles, helping riders document every journey and ride more safely.

Media Contact: [email protected]

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