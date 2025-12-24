AKEEYO to Showcase AKY-NV-X2 and AKY-730 Pro at CES 2026 in Las Vegas

AKEEYO

Dec 24, 2025

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AKEEYO is elevating vehicle intelligence at CES 2026 with two revolutionary camera systems. The AKY-NV-X2 11-inch mirror dash cam serves automobile drivers, while the AKY-730 Pro action camera provides professional-grade protection for motorcyclists and cyclists.

Introducing the AKY-NV-X2: The Ultimate All-in-One Driving Solution

Visit AKEEYO at CES 2026: LVCC West Hall, Booth 6478 (Jan 6–9).

The AKY-NV-X2 combines advanced features into a sleek, user-friendly design:

Display & Image Quality:

  • 11-inch IPS touchscreen with crisp 1080P resolution
  • Sony STARVIS image sensor with an F1.0 aperture for excellent low-light performance.
  • Dual 2K cameras with optional 1080p third-channel recording.
  • Night vision for both front and rear cameras ensuring clarity in any lighting condition

Smart Connectivity:

  • External GPS for accurate location and route tracking
  • Dual-band WiFi hotspot (2.4G & 5G) support
  • Bluetooth 5.0 with hands-free calling capability
  • Seamless smartphone integration for remote monitoring

Advanced Safety Features:

  • Super AI Blind Spot Detection (BSD) for enhanced driver awareness
  • Voice control for hands-free operation
  • Emergency recording capability
  • GPS tracking for route logging and location verification
  • Full-time parking surveillance

AKY-730 Pro: Purpose-Built for Riders

Designed for motorcyclists and cyclists, the AKY-730 Pro delivers rugged reliability:

Key Features:

  • 4K 30fps / 2K 60fps high-resolution recording for exceptional video quality
  • EIS (Gyro) electronic image stabilization for shake-free footage
  • 1.14-inch IPS display for at-a-glance monitoring
  • IP66 waterproof rating for all-weather reliability
  • Wind noise reduction technology for clear audio capture
  • Built-in GPS for accurate location and speed tracking
  • Powerful 3500mAh built-in battery with waterproof USB charging

AKEEYO will also showcase the 710 series action cameras (710Lite, 710Pro, 710S), the EYES dual-lens ADAS system, and the AKY-P1 dash cam.

Visit AKEEYO at CES 2026

Booth Location: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) - West Hall, Booth #6478 January 6-9, 2026

"CES is an ideal venue to showcase what we've built for drivers and riders," said the AKEEYO team. "We welcome attendees to visit our booth for hands-on demos and to see how our products support safer, smarter journeys."

About AKEEYO

AKEEYO develops automotive and motorcycle electronics, including dash cameras and navigation solutions. The company focuses on practical technology and user-friendly design to support safer, more connected driving and riding experiences worldwide.

For more information, visit akeeyo.com or stop by Booth 6478 at LVCC-West Hall.

[email protected] 

SOURCE AKEEYO

