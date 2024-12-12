Akemona Accelerates Blockchain Technology Adoption in the Capital Market Through Its Software-as-a-Service Tokenization Platform and Investor Portal

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akemona Technologies, an affiliate of Akemona, Inc., is pleased to announce its strong position entering 2025 driven by an expanded product line, rising revenues from newly introduced products, growing institutional adoption, and a favorable regulatory environment. The Akemona tokenization platform is set to lead a transformative year in onchain finance and tokenization.

In 2024, Akemona introduced its innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) tokenization platform, offering a unique dual-mode capability. This platform operates in a traditional (TradFi) non-blockchain mode and, with the flip of a switch, transitions seamlessly to a decentralized finance (DeFi) mode. Explaining the significance of this feature, Ravi Srivastava, CEO of Akemona Technologies, stated: "This dual-mode capability provides an onramp for traditional financial institutions and businesses to adopt tokenization at their own pace. They can begin with the familiar traditional mode and, as they grow comfortable, switch to DeFi for tokenizing real-world assets. With regulatory shifts favoring blockchain technology, institutional capital is increasingly moving onchain."

In its non-blockchain TradFi mode, the Akemona platform functions like a traditional web-based application, supporting issuers, investors, trustees, attorneys, lead managers, custodians, broker-dealers, and other deal participants in managing the issuance and distribution of securities under SEC exemptions such as Regulations A, D, Crowdfunding, and S. When issuers are ready to adopt blockchain-based securities, they can transition effortlessly to DeFi tokenization, where smart contracts coordinate all aspects of issuance, sale, and purchase. Institutional investors have the flexibility to use their digital wallets or custodial wallets provided by custodians like Fireblocks and Anchorage.

Akemona's Investor Portal, a key component of its SaaS Tokenization platform, is designed to simplify and accelerate fundraising for private equity firms and businesses. Like the tokenization platform, the portal operates in both TradFi and DeFi modes. The customizable, white-labeled platform integrates seamlessly with a firm's website, enabling the creation of professional deal rooms, streamlining investor commitments, and efficiently managing inbound funding.

The Investor Portal also features integrated ACH payment solutions through Plaid and ACH processors, enabling faster and more cost-effective transactions. Businesses can receive funds from investors and initiate projects without delay. The platform's automated KYC/AML verification ensures secure onboarding, supporting firms in maintaining compliance with SEC regulations while safeguarding their operations and expanding investor networks.

Accreditation status verification is fully integrated, empowering investors to upload accreditation letters directly within the portal. This feature facilitates compliance with Regulation D offerings and enhances the overall user experience.

Document management is another cornerstone of the Investor Portal. Advanced tools allow firms to organize, templatize, search, and share documents with investors efficiently. Additionally, the platform includes capitalization table management, reducing administrative overhead by automating financial processes.

Security remains a top priority for Akemona. The Investor Portal incorporates robust measures, including encryption, geofencing, and two-factor authentication. These features have been verified through rigorous security audits to ensure the highest level of protection for users.

About Akemona Technologies:

Founded in 2018, Akemona Technologies is a pioneer in digital securities and RWA tokenization. As one of the first to develop a regulated funding portal protocol powered by smart contracts in the U.S., Akemona Technologies provides a comprehensive SaaS platform for tokenizing assets such as stocks and real estate. Akemona Technologies is neither a funding portal nor a broker-dealer. Akemona Inc., an affiliate of Akemona Technologies, is registered with the SEC as a funding portal and is a member of FINRA. The platform operates within the exempt offering framework of the U.S. SEC.

