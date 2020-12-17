Akemona Announces Public Beta Test of their Digital Securities Funding Portal

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akemona, Inc. announced today that its Akemona platform is now open for public beta testing. Akemona is the first SEC and FINRA-approved funding portal allowing United States businesses to issue digital securities to investors worldwide using smart contracts. Digital securities issued by businesses through Akemona are recorded on the Ethereum blockchain and are readily auditable by third-parties. This promotes full transparency of transactions on the Akemona platform. Akemona empowers businesses to raise up to $5 million per year under SEC Regulation Crowdfunding.

The public beta will be open for 6 weeks, between December 17, 2020 and February 1, 2021. The Akemona team invites interested members of the public to preview the platform by registering at https://akemona.com and following the instructions there. As part of this public beta, Akemona has created mock digital security offerings on its platform. These digital securities have no monetary value, and no monetary payment is required to make test investments during the beta. Akemona will continuously enhance the platform based on user feedback and welcomes your questions and comments at [email protected] .

The platform will go live for issuance and investments in the first quarter of 2021. Investment opportunities will be open to accredited, non-accredited, and institutional investors globally. Investors will be able to use traditional (credit cards, ACH, wire transfers) or blockchain-based stablecoin payment methods to participate.

Ravi Srivastava, Founding Partner and former Chief Information Officer of Travelers, strongly believes, "[...] in the decentralization and democratization of financial markets through blockchain technology." He added that Akemona's public beta provides an excellent opportunity for everyone to become familiar with digital securities, which are emerging as the future of capital markets.

Brady Matthews, Akemona's Chief Technology Officer, points out, "Our platform will be particularly intuitive to the crypto-community, who are already familiar with the use of digital wallets." Brady continued that for those who have never used a digital wallet, this public beta offers an easy introduction without requiring any monetary commitment.

About Akemona

Akemona ( https://akemona.com ), a pioneer in digital securities, is focused on one goal: To revolutionize capital markets through the introduction of digital securities. Starting from this principle, Akemona has developed a digital securities issuance platform using blockchain that does not require banks, middlemen or brokers. Global investors fund projects directly by purchasing digital bonds issued by U.S. businesses. This digitalization of securities contracts allows Akemona to reduce the cost of raising capital. Qualified businesses can offer and sell digital securities on its platform to raise funds. Digital securities can be traded 24x7, are settled immediately, and provide full transparency of trade and pricing, all of which increase investor confidence. Akemona's first product is the digital zero-coupon bond, and the company plans to grow by offering additional digital securities products for businesses. Akemona is a member of FINRA ( https://www.finra.org/about/firms-we-regulate/funding-portals-we-regulate ) and registered with the SEC under section 4(a)(6) of the Securities Act and SEC Regulation Crowdfunding thereunder.

Disclaimer

This communication is for information purposes only and should not be regarded as a recommendation of, or an offer to sell or as a solicitation of an offer to buy, any financial product. The digital securities offered on the Akemona platform are only suitable for prospective investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risks associated with private investments, including the risk of complete loss of their investment. Digital securities sold through Akemona, pursuant to section 4(a)(6) of the Securities Act and SEC Regulation Crowdfunding thereunder, are highly speculative and illiquid.

