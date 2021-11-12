Akemona Announces That Its Tokenization Platform Is Live

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akemona , the first SEC-registered, FINRA-member, crowdfunding platform that allows businesses to raise capital by offering and selling blockchain tokens, has announced that its platform at https://akemona.com is now live.

While making this announcement, Brady Matthews, the Chief Technology Officer of Akemona, added that three businesses, viz., Saber Manufacturing, LLC, Dedicated Sports Marketing, LLC, and Cueboom, have already started their campaigns on the Akemona platform for solicitation of interest from potential investors. "Akemona provides this service known as "Testing the Waters" at no charge to businesses who want to raise funds," said Simon Grunfeld, an Akemona Founding Partner.

Describing the fundraising process, Simon added, "Upon completion of a successful testing-the-waters campaign, a business can use the Akemona platform to raise funds by selling blockchain tokens to investors. These blockchain tokens have a lock-in period of one year. After the lock-in period is over, the regulations allow investors to trade their tokens." Adding a note of caution, he said, "The investors must review each business before investing in its tokens. There is no assurance that a secondary market in these security tokens will develop after one year or that an investor will be able to find a willing buyer."

Emphasizing the uniqueness of the Akemona platform, Brady explained that it is the only funding portal of its kind that has been developed ground-up to tokenize securities on the blockchain using smart contracts. All core functions of the platform are performed by smart contracts, which create verifiability and transparency of transactions. This allows investors to process transactions on the blockchain through the Akemona platform in a trustless manner. Tokenized securities can be directly exchanged between two parties connected to the Internet and the settlement is immediate. He added, "This is truly the future of capital finance."

Blockchain-based digital securities enjoy rising interest from investors as they offer direct ownership of the tokens purchased and the ability to trade them with interested buyers in the secondary market.

About Akemona, Inc.

Akemona ( https://akemona.com ), a pioneer in digital securities, is registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA ( https://www.finra.org/about/firms-we-regulate/funding-portals-we-regulate ) under Regulation Crowdfunding. Akemona is the first smart contract-based crowdfunding portal in the United States. Akemona uses the Ethereum blockchain to enable issuance of digital securities. Akemona Technologies, an affiliate of Akemona, has developed a digital securities issuance platform using blockchain that does not require banks, middlemen or brokers. Global investors fund projects directly by purchasing digital securities issued by U.S. businesses. This digitalization of securities contracts allows Akemona to reduce the cost of raising capital. Qualified businesses can offer and sell digital securities on the Akemona platform to raise funds. Digital securities can be traded 24x7, are settled immediately, and provide full transparency of trade and pricing, all of which increase investor confidence. All digital securities issued on the Akemona platform have a lock-in period of one year from the close of subscription.

Disclaimer

This communication is for information purposes only. Nothing in this press release should be construed as investment advice, endorsement, analysis, or recommendation with respect to any securities. Neither Akemona, Akemona Technologies nor any of their respective officers, directors, agents and employees make any recommendation or endorsement whatsoever regarding any securities through this press release. Nothing in this press release should be construed as an offer to sell, a distribution, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Offering of securities are only made through the private placement memorandum and associated offering documents for each offering. These private placement memorandums contain specific details of fees paid to Akemona, and should be reviewed in detail before investing. The digital securities offered on the Akemona platform are only suitable for prospective investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risks associated with private investments, including the risk of complete loss of their investment. Digital securities sold through Akemona, pursuant to section 4(a)(6) of the Securities Act and SEC Regulation Crowdfunding thereunder, are highly speculative and illiquid.

