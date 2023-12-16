Akemona Signs Three New Agreements for Worldwide Securities Token Offerings in 2024

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akemona, Inc., a leading asset tokenization platform and a funding portal, announced agreements with three new issuers for worldwide equity token offerings on the Akemona platform in 2024. Operating within the exempt offering framework of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Akemona provides comprehensive digital stocks, smart bonds issuance, and asset tokenization services to businesses and financial institutions. As part of this collaboration, the issuers will offer their equity tokens to investors on the Akemona platform in 2024.

Announcing the agreements, Ravi Srivastava, CEO of Akemona said, "We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our platform for worldwide tokenized offerings of equity. By embracing blockchain technology, we are broadening access to investment opportunities on a global scale, fostering financial inclusion, and ushering in a new era of efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in the world of capital markets. Our commitment to innovation drives us forward, and we believe that tokenized real-world assets will redefine the landscape of fundraising." Srivastava noted that the issuers are currently undergoing necessary regulatory checks, and detailed announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

Explaining the value of tokenization, Srivastava pointed out that the prices of tokenized real-world assets and cryptocurrencies adhere to the basic economic principles of supply and demand. The difference is that, unlike cryptocurrencies, tokenized real-world assets have tangible intrinsic value. It's important to clarify that tokenization, in and of itself, does not increase the value or liquidity of real-world assets. Instead, its primary advantage lies in speeding up capital market transactions, reducing intermediary involvement, and lowering counterparty risks. Overall, the key benefit of tokenization is its ability to enhance the efficiency of capital market operations, leading to a reduction in post-trade complexities related to transaction settlements. Srivastava believes that capital market participants will realize the true benefits of tokenization when the SEC changes securities regulations to take advantage of the power of smart contracts and blockchain. This is how e-commerce expanded due to changes in laws that protect consumers, allow electronic signatures, and address copyright issues.

The Akemona platform converts natural language contracts into smart contracts. Fund administrators deploy these smart contracts on a blockchain. Using Akemona technology, investors can purchase digital stocks and bonds directly from businesses and financial institutions, fostering a seamless and cost-effective capital-raising process.

Digital securities bring efficiency to capital markets by eliminating complex post-trade processes. Unlike traditional securities, digital securities settle immediately, operate 24/7, and provide full transparency of trade and pricing. Akemona, founded in 2018 by former Fortune 500 executives, prioritizes regulatory compliance, ensuring the integrity of its operating system and smart contracts.

Akemona Technologies has pioneered blockchain-native software tokens for digital securities, ensuring immutability and transparency on a decentralized network. Digital securities issued on the Akemona platform offer benefits such as reduced administrative costs, real-time capitalization table tracking, and verifiable ownership on the blockchain. Srivastava highlighted how Akemona is leveraging the power of this technology to build a global ecosystem of digital securities. He said, "This is an exciting journey towards a more connected, inclusive, and digitally empowered financial ecosystem. The Akemona platform facilitates the evolution of a global digital securities ecosystem by enabling collaboration with financial institutions, businesses, and communities to address the challenge of accessing capital for new projects."

The Akemona platform simplifies the capital-raising process, guiding business issuers through creating digital securities offerings, generating required regulatory documents, and automatically producing smart contracts for token issuance. Investors can review offerings, invest through various payment methods, and receive digital securities in their wallets, promoting a user-friendly and secure investment experience. The platform's flexibility allows customization for business issuers and financial service providers, expanding investor access and accelerating capital market transactions. A distinguishing feature is its blockchain-agnostic nature, compatible with both permissioned and permissionless blockchains, enabling efficient regulatory filings and automated smart contract generation.

