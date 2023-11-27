Akemona Technologies Unveils Akemona-OnchainTA Release 29, Elevating Digital Securities Management

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akemona Technologies, LLC, an affiliate of Akemona, Inc., is excited to announce the availability of Akemona-OnchainTA Release 29. As a key player in digital securities technology, Akemona Technologies focuses on empowering financial institutions with an advanced asset tokenization platform designed to streamline deal preparation and manage the entire lifecycle of digital securities. Ravi Srivastava, CEO of Akemona Technologies, emphasizes the significance of this release, stating, "This is a major release that enhances the capabilities of the platform for corporate actions and compliance with regulations."

The Akemona technology platform operates within the exempt offering framework of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), providing comprehensive digital securities issuance and asset tokenization services. These services cover deal preparation, book building, pricing and allocation, electronic prospectus, investor outreach, indication of interest, and investment transactions. The OnchainTA component serves as an all-digital transfer agent platform, offering post-subscription services such as investor registration, digital securities transfer, peer-to-peer trading, replacement of lost digital securities, and support for corporate actions like stock splits, reverse stock splits, buybacks, and dividend distribution.

One of the platform's distinguishing features is its blockchain-agnostic nature. Compatible with permissioned and permissionless blockchains, the Akemona platform enables financial institutions to efficiently prepare regulatory filings. Smart contracts are automatically generated based on these filings, reducing errors, reconciliations, and settlement times, thereby increasing the efficiency of capital market transactions.

Brady Matthews, Chief Technology Officer of Akemona Technologies, underscores the significance of digital securities technology, stating, "Financial institutions are adopting digital securities technology since transactions recorded on a distributed ledger cannot be modified. Immediate settlement finality of transactions reduces counterparty risk and enhances coordination among financial institutions, issuers, investors, and other capital market participants. The integration of artificial intelligence in the life cycle of digital securities further enhances efficiency and compliance."

Founded in 2018 by former executives of Fortune 500 companies, Akemona Technologies places regulatory compliance at the core of its operating system and smart contracts. Ravi Srivastava notes, "Since our inception, we have focused on building regulatory compliance into the workflow of digital securities in a way that allows customization by financial institutions as regulations evolve."

Acknowledging the increasing interest from financial institutions, Srivastava adds, "Financial institutions are looking for more efficient ways to issue securities, reduce counterparty risk, review asset-allocation strategies, and rebalance portfolios. Traditional financial assets' life cycle involves complex and duplicative processes, resulting in higher risk and reduced profitability. Financial institutions now realize that digital securities can mitigate these risks and enhance profitability by eliminating these inefficiencies."

Akemona Technologies offers its platform and services in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model and a white-labeled customized solution.

