Akemona Technologies' SaaS Tokenization Platform and Investor Portal Surpass $100 Million TVL Milestone

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akemona Technologies, a leading provider of regulatory-compliant asset tokenization solutions, announced achieving $100 million in total value locked (TVL) across clients leveraging its innovative tokenization and investor portal platform.

Highlighting this accomplishment, Ravi Srivastava, CEO of Akemona Technologies, stated:

"This milestone reflects the growing adoption of our platform across both traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi) industries for private investments and tokenization. It validates Akemona's capabilities in delivering a best-in-class regulatory-compliant tokenization platform and investment portal. Unlike conventional investment platforms, Akemona's solution seamlessly accepts and tracks investments in fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies, and stablecoins."

Srivastava further emphasized, "This achievement marks a significant step in realizing Akemona's vision to bridge decentralized finance with broader capital markets."

A Comprehensive SaaS Solution for Tokenization

Akemona Technologies offers its platform as a white-labeled, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution to financial institutions, private equity firms, and businesses. Once integrated with a client's technology infrastructure, the platform manages the complete lifecycle of security token offerings (STOs)—from accepting investments to issuing and exchanging tokenized assets—unlocking the next wave of blockchain-powered solutions for U.S. capital markets and beyond. Its flexibility allows clients to meet the regulatory requirements of most countries.

Streamlining Access to Real-world Assets (RWAs)

The Akemona platform is purpose-built to simplify the tokenization of real-world assets, enabling issuers to efficiently access capital and investors to engage with this emerging asset class. By prioritizing security and transparency while adhering to regulatory standards, Akemona has cemented its position as a trusted leader in traditional and tokenized securities markets.

Designed for a diverse range of use cases, the platform is widely adopted by private equity firms, real estate companies, startups, venture funds, and cryptocurrency organizations. Clients use the platform to create tokenized or traditional securities offerings under U.S. SEC exemptions, including Regulations Crowdfunding, A, and D.

Integrated KYC AML for Compliance and Security

Akemona's platform is underpinned by a blockchain-based identity management system (KYC-AML) that ensures compliance with securities laws. This system enables issuers and agents to identify asset owners via their wallets, while investors enjoy a self-managed process to register new wallets and transfer digital assets seamlessly.

Driving Innovation in Capital Markets

As part of its mission to bring blockchain-based finance to the forefront of global capital markets, Akemona continues to pioneer advancements in digital securities and RWA tokenization. The platform is available as a customizable SaaS offering, ensuring clients can tailor it to their specific needs.

Disclaimer:

This communication is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice or endorsement. Neither Akemona nor Akemona Technologies nor their officers, directors, agents, or employees make any recommendations regarding any securities.

About Akemona Technologies:

Founded in 2018, Akemona Technologies is a trailblazer in digital securities and RWA tokenization. As one of the first to develop a regulated funding portal protocol powered by smart contracts in the U.S., Akemona Technologies provides a comprehensive SaaS platform for tokenizing assets such as stocks and real estate. Akemona Technologies is neither a funding portal nor a broker-dealer. Akemona Inc., an affiliate of Akemona Technologies, is registered with the SEC as a funding portal and a member of FINRA. The platform operates within the exempt offering framework of the U.S. SEC.

