Akeneo Announces Acquisition of PricingHUB to Extend Product Cloud into Pricing and Strengthen AI-Driven Commerce Capabilities

Akeneo adds pricing as a core pillar of its Product Cloud, enabling companies to align product data, pricing, and competitiveness in an AI-driven commerce landscape.

BOSTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeneo, the Product Experience (PX) Company and leading provider of Product Cloud solutions, today announced the acquisition of PricingHUB, a leading pricing management platform.

As commerce shifts toward AI-driven discovery and agentic transactions, the traditional commerce stack is being reshaped around data. Product information and pricing are becoming the key signals that determine visibility, relevance, and performance across digital channels and AI-powered interfaces.

Pricing decisions are never made in isolation. Products are priced in relation to other products — across assortments, categories, consumer price sensitivity and competitive landscapes. Without structured, reliable product data to provide that context, pricing cannot be optimized or governed effectively. This is why product data and pricing need to be tightly connected.

"Commerce is entering a new phase where AI agents increasingly influence how products are discovered and compared," said Romain Fouache, CEO of Akeneo. "In this world, product data and pricing can no longer be managed separately. With PricingHUB, we are bringing these two critical dimensions together to help our customers make better decisions and stay competitive."

Pricing has long been identified as a natural extension of Akeneo's Product Cloud strategy. With this acquisition, Akeneo strengthens its platform by adding pricing as a core capability alongside product information management. This acquisition represents a natural expansion of Akeneo's Product Cloud strategy, building on Akeneo Activation and PX Insights products, as well as the rapid integration of AI across the platform following Unifai's acquisition back in 2023.

The combination enables brands and retailers to:

Align pricing strategies with product structure at scale

React faster to market changes with better competitive insights

Break silos between pricing, eCommerce, and category teams

Focus execution on the products with the highest business impact

Together, Akeneo and PricingHUB bring product data and pricing into a single decision layer, helping brands and retailers compete more effectively in an AI-driven market.

"As discovery and buying shift toward AI agents, product data and price contextualization have become the twin engines of digital relevance. Together with Akeneo, we are bridging these worlds into a single decision layer. We are moving beyond simple optimization to give organizations the expertise they need to turn data into high-stakes business decisions that define the modern customer experience," said Jérôme Laurent, co-founder of PricingHUB.

"Pricing and product data have always been closely linked in how we operate, but until now they lived in separate systems. Bringing them closer together is a natural evolution and a strong opportunity to improve both efficiency and competitiveness," said Cyril Caillol, E-Commerce & Procurement Director, Allopneus.

PricingHUB will operate as a dedicated business unit within Akeneo, ensuring continuity for existing customers and preserving product velocity.

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the Product Experience (PX) company and global leader in agentic-first Product Cloud solutions, providing the foundational operating system for the AI-powered commerce era.

With its Product Cloud, Akeneo enables brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to centralize, govern, and orchestrate their product information, transforming fragmented data into trusted, actionable assets. With the integration of PricingHUB, Akeneo extends its platform beyond product data to unify product data and pricing — the two signals that drive discovery, conversion, and business performance. Together, Akeneo helps organizations move from managing product information to making better business decisions, aligning what they sell and how they sell it to compete and win in a rapidly evolving, AI-driven market.

Leading global brands, including Chico's, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, and more, trust Akeneo to scale their commerce initiatives and deliver consistent, high-performing product experiences. For more information: https://www.akeneo.com

Media Contact:

Allison Knight

PAN for Akeneo

[email protected]

SOURCE Akeneo