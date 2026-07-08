Akeneo Introduces the First Truly Agentic Product Experience Platform

Akeneo's Summer Release transforms the Akeneo Product Cloud from a system of record to a fully agentic platform, where fleets of agents coordinate amongst themselves to accomplish tasks with and for users

BOSTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeneo, the Product Experience (PX) leader, today announced its Summer Release, introducing Agentic Ziggy, a new agentic UI layer embedded directly in the Akeneo Product Cloud. Named for Akeneo's hydra mascot, Agentic Ziggy enables users to manage fleets of agents that enrich, govern, and orchestrate product data on their behalf at the speed and scale required to be ready for agentic commerce.

As Agentic Discovery augments and replaces traditional browse and search algorithms, product data is becoming the primary asset brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers can use to ensure they remain visible and relevant to shoppers' interests. Product data teams have already struggled with scale as businesses become more complex, omni-channel, and global. Dealing with agentic discovery complexity and speed only exacerbates this scaling challenge.

Agentic Ziggy is an orchestration AI built to help product data teams scale with their business while optimizing their product data so it drives true, measurable business performance. Agentic Ziggy governs and coordinates a fleet of specialized AI agents that act as experts and executors across the entire product data life cycle; from data modeling to schema mapping and data enrichment, product data teams can now deploy this virtual agentic workforce to collaborate with them, and augment their work.

Whether it's a merchandiser leveraging an enrichment agent to instantly transform product visuals across channel variants in seconds, a syndication manager using a channel agent to see complex retailer errors automatically simplified into actionable guidance, or a catalog team deploying a data quality agent to run continuous completeness checks across millions of SKUs, Agentic Ziggy helps transform operational complexities into coordinated actions. With this agentic workforce able to manage product information at scale, Agentic Ziggy eliminates the traditional trade-off between speed and data integrity. This milestone marks the culmination of the first phase of a broader, multi-year investment in agentic operations and the future of the Akeneo Product Cloud.

As product operations become increasingly intelligent and automated, the role of teams evolves as well. Agentic Ziggy helps employees spend less time managing repetitive operational processes and more time guiding outcomes, optimizing product experiences, and focusing on the strategic decisions that drive business growth.

"Agentic Ziggy has been extremely helpful in making enrichment status and product information easier to understand and act on. It helps us move beyond completeness alone by surfacing section-level readiness, finding the right information much faster than manual filtering, and supporting complex updates that would otherwise require several rounds of extraction, review, and upload preparation. As these capabilities become more action-oriented, clear previews and explicit confirmation steps will be key to building trust," said Tiaan Heystek, Product Data Strategy Manager at Elemis.

PXM systems have long helped organizations centralize and govern product information. But as catalogs grow in complexity and speed with the agentic commerce wave, visibility into problems is no longer enough. Agentic Ziggy closes that gap: AI agents coordinate operational workflows across the product data lifecycle while humans retain full governance and control over decisions and strategy.

"Product data teams have spent years keeping pace with growing catalog complexity. As AI accelerates the speed and scale of commerce, that challenge only intensifies," said Romain Fouache, CEO of Akeneo. "Agentic Ziggy combines 15 years of product data expertise with AI-assisted execution to help organizations scale product operations, respond faster to change, and unlock greater business value from their product data, all while maintaining the governance and trust enterprises expect."

What's New in the Summer Release:

Ask and Act with Agentic Ziggy: Users move from understanding product data challenges to executing improvements through an AI-native workspace. Natural language intent triggers agent-driven workflows with no manual configuration, and with all the governance controls and approval mechanisms built into every step.

Users move from understanding product data challenges to executing improvements through an AI-native workspace. Natural language intent triggers agent-driven workflows with no manual configuration, and with all the governance controls and approval mechanisms built into every step. Intelligent Error Management: New syndication troubleshooting capabilities accelerate issue resolution by translating complex retailer errors into clear, actionable guidance in the user's language. Teams can now isolate and resolve syndication issues at scale through self-service workflows, eliminating the need for technical escalation.

New syndication troubleshooting capabilities accelerate issue resolution by translating complex retailer errors into clear, actionable guidance in the user's language. Teams can now isolate and resolve syndication issues at scale through self-service workflows, eliminating the need for technical escalation. AI Asset Transformations: Prompt-based AI image editing within Akeneo DAM that lets teams create, optimize and localize product visuals using simple text commands. This powerful AI feature allows teams to transform product visuals in seconds, enabling instant color variants, background edits, and campaign adaptations directly within their existing workflows.

Built for Enterprise Governance

As organizations increasingly adopt AI-assisted workflows, governance and trust remain essential. Agentic Ziggy is designed with this enterprise-grade oversight in mind from role-based permissions, approval mechanisms, full visibility into agent actions, and a propose-and-approve model that ensures humans remain in control of decisions, data, and business strategy.

"To keep pace with new patterns of discovery, more channels, and faster generational cycles, product data needs to be more dynamic and responsive," said Andy Tyra, Chief Product Officer at Akeneo. "The organizations that succeed will be those that can continuously improve product experiences instead of periodically fixing them. Agentic Ziggy helps teams operationalize product intelligence and create ongoing improvement cycles that keep catalogs healthy, discoverable, and competitive while allowing employees to focus on the strategic initiatives that drive business growth."

Building the Future of Product Data Operations

The Summer Release marks the first of several major investments Akeneo is making in agentic product operations throughout 2026. While today's release focuses on practical capabilities that help teams act on product data more efficiently, it also establishes the foundation for a broader vision where trusted product data, AI-assisted workflows, governance, and intelligent execution work together to continuously improve product experiences at scale.

By building this operational layer into the Product Cloud, Akeneo is helping organizations move from managing product information to operationalizing it, transforming product data from a system of record into a system of action.

To learn more about Akeneo Summer Release 2026, please visit https://www.akeneo.com/seasonal-release/summer-26/

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the Product Experience (PX) company and global leader in agentic-first Product Cloud solutions, providing the foundational operating system for the AI-powered commerce era.

With its Product Cloud, Akeneo enables brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to centralize, govern, and orchestrate their product information, transforming fragmented data into trusted, actionable assets. With the integration of PricingHUB, Akeneo extends its platform beyond product data to unify product data and pricing — the two signals that drive discovery, conversion, and business performance. Together, Akeneo helps organizations move from managing product information to making better business decisions, aligning what they sell and how they sell it to compete and win in a rapidly evolving, AI-driven market.

Leading global brands, including Chico's, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, and more, trust Akeneo to scale their commerce initiatives and deliver consistent, high-performing product experiences. For more information: https://www.akeneo.com

Media Contact:

Allison Knight

PAN for Akeneo

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SOURCE Akeneo