Akeneo Survey Finds Consumers Are Using AI to Shop Smarter Ahead of Prime Day

43% of consumers are using AI tools to compare prices, research products, and find deals online

BOSTON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeneo, the Product Experience (PX) leader, today released new PX Pulse survey findings showing that as consumers become more value-conscious ahead of Prime Day, many are turning to AI tools to research products, compare prices, and find deals.

As economic uncertainty continues to shape consumer behavior, shoppers are becoming more intentional in how they approach major deal days like Prime Day. More than 7 in 10 consumers (74%) say the current economic climate is impacting how they plan to shop, with many cutting back on overall spending, prioritizing lower-cost essentials, and waiting for deeper discounts before making purchases. The findings suggest consumers are becoming more strategic as they look for the best value online.

AI Becomes Part of the Shopping Journey

According to the survey, 43% of consumers have used AI tools such as ChatGPT or Google Gemini to help with shopping or finding deals ahead of Prime Day. Consumers reported using AI to find discounts, compare products and prices, discover new brands, and summarize reviews before making a purchase.

As AI discovery becomes more integrated into online shopping experiences, consumers are incorporating AI into how they research and evaluate products online. The survey data shows AI is becoming a growing part of the shopping experience, particularly as consumers look for faster and more efficient ways to identify deals and compare products ahead of major shopping events.

Consumers Are Becoming More Strategic Shoppers

Akeneo's survey found that consumers are taking a more research-driven approach to shopping during major deal days. Nearly two-thirds of consumers (62%) compare prices across retailers before making a purchase, while only 9% trust deals without verifying them.

Consumers are also expanding where and how they search for deals. More than half of consumers (55%) say they plan to shop across multiple retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Best Buy, rather than relying exclusively on Amazon for Prime Day purchases. As consumers become more deliberate in how they shop, clear and consistent product information is becoming increasingly important in helping shoppers confidently compare products, evaluate deals, and make purchasing decisions across channels.

Price Still Matters Most

While AI is becoming more embedded in the shopping journey, traditional decision drivers still remain dominant. More than half of consumers (55%) say the final price of a product has the biggest influence on their purchase decisions during Prime Day, compared to just 3% who say AI-generated recommendations or search results are their biggest purchase driver.

Still, AI is beginning to influence purchasing behavior, with 22% of consumers reporting they have purchased a product based on an AI recommendation, while another 20% say AI has influenced their consideration of a product even if they did not complete a purchase.

"Consumers aren't shopping on instinct alone. They're comparing products across channels, validating purchases, and using AI to make smarter buying decisions," said Romain Fouache, CEO of Akeneo. "As AI becomes more integrated into the shopping experience, consumers still expect accuracy, transparency, and trust before making a purchase. Whether shoppers discover products through AI tools, retailer websites, or search engines, the quality of product information will continue to shape how confident consumers feel when buying."

To learn more about Akeneo or its products, please visit www.akeneo.com. To view the full data and infographic, click here.

Dynata Survey Methodology

The survey was commissioned by Akeneo and conducted by Dynata, the world's largest first-party data company. The survey was conducted in May 2026 of 1,000 U.S. consumers 18 years and older to understand how consumers are adapting their purchasing decisions, seeking value, and increasingly turning to new tools like AI to discover products and find deals.

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM), creating a world where every product interaction is an experience that guides consumers and professionals to the best purchase, anytime, anywhere. Akeneo empowers business leaders with software, education, and an engaged community all focused on the practice of product experience management.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more, trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud, companies can create elevated product experiences with user-friendly and AI-powered product data enrichment, management, syndication, and supplier data onboarding; as well as a comprehensive app marketplace and partner network to meet business and buyer needs. For more information: https://www.akeneo.com.

Media Contact:

Allison Knight

PAN for Akeneo

[email protected]

SOURCE Akeneo