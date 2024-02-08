Aker BP - Fourth quarter 2023 results

News provided by

Aker BP ASA

08 Feb, 2024, 00:31 ET

LYSAKER, Norway, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP delivered strong operational performance in the fourth quarter of 2023, with low cost and high efficiency, although production volumes were impacted by an unplanned shutdown at Alvheim. All field development projects continued progressing as planned, and the company maintained its low emissions intensity at an industry-leading level.

Highlights          

  • Strong production: Oil and gas production reached 444 mboepd in the fourth quarter and 457 mboepd for the full year 2023, in line with guidance           
  • Cost efficiency: Production cost amounted to USD 6.2 per barrel produced, both for the fourth quarter and the full year           
  • Low emissions: Greenhouse gas emissions averaged 2.8 kg CO2e per boe, both for the quarter and the full year, ranking among the lowest in the global oil & gas industry           
  • Progress on field developments: All projects are progressing as planned and within budget, with fabrication activities underway at multiple locations           
  • Strong financial performance: EBITDA of USD 3,174 million, operating profit of USD 2,154 million, net profit of USD 164 million, and free cash flow of USD 461 million.           
  • Returning value: Dividend per share increased to USD 2.4 for 2024, equivalent to USD 0.60 per quarter

Comment from Karl Johnny Hersvik, CEO of Aker BP

"We ended the year on a strong note, successfully delivering on our targets despite experiencing some operational challenges in the second half. 

I would like to take the opportunity to underscore the strong efforts of our team during the unplanned shutdown at Alvheim, which demonstrate the dedicated commitment and problem-solving capabilities that characterise this company.

Furthermore, I am pleased to confirm that our field development projects are on track. The cost estimates remain unchanged, and we are one year closer to first oil and generating another wave of value creation for Aker BP and our stakeholders.

Ultimately, we maintain our position as a leader in the E&P industry through high efficiency, low operational costs and low emissions."

Guidance for 2024

Aker BP today also provides guidance for 2024, based on the company's business plan, consisting of the following key parameters:

  • Production of 410-440 mboepd            
  • Capex of around USD 5 billion            
  • Exploration spend of around USD 500 million            
  • Abandonment spend of around USD 250 million            
  • Production cost of around USD 7 per boe            
  • Dividend of USD 2.4 per share (USD 0.60 per quarter)

Webcast presentation

Today at 08:30 CET, the management will present the results on a webcast available on www.akerbp.com/en. The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.

Attachments

Aker BP 2023-Q4 Report.pdf
Aker BP 2023-Q4 Presentation.pdf

CONTACT:

Investor contacts:
Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889
Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848
Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087

Media contacts:
Tore Langballe, VP Communications, tel.: +47 907 77 841
Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesman, tel.: +47 402 24 217

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

Also from this source

Aker BP awarded 27 licenses in APA 2023

The Norwegian authorities are offering Aker BP ownership interest in 27 exploration licenses on the Norwegian continental shelf in the APA 2023...

Aker BP fourth quarter 2023 trading update

Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF; AKRBY) today announces its preliminary production and sales figures for the fourth quarter 2023. The company's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.